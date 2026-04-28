أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية، أمس (الإثنين)، نجاح أول اختبار لطائرتها المسيّرة المخصصة للتزود بالوقود جواً، في رحلة استمرت قرابة ساعتين.

وبينت البحرية الأمريكية عبر موقعها الرسمي أن الطائرة MQ-25A Stingray التابعة لها أكملت أول رحلة تجريبية بنجاح انطلاقاً من منشأة شركة بوينغ في مطار ميد أمريكا بمدينة ماسكوتا بولاية إلينوي، في 25 أبريل، في خطوة تُعد مهمة ضمن تطوير عمليات الطائرات غير المأهولة على متن حاملات الطائرات.

وأوضحت أن الرحلة استمرت نحو ساعتين، وخلالها تولى طيارون من البحرية الأمريكية وشركة بوينغ إدارة الطائرة من محطة التحكم الأرضية، وتم تنفيذ مجموعة من المناورات والاختبارات التي أثبتت كفاءة أنظمة التحكم الأساسية، وأداء المحرك، وقدرات المناورة.

من جانبه، قال المسؤول عن برنامج الطائرات غير المأهولة والأسلحة الهجومية الأدميرال توني روسي إن نجاح هذه الرحلة الأولى يعكس متانة الشراكة بين البحرية وشركائها في القطاع الصناعي.

وأضاف أن طائرة MQ-25A تمثل خطوة تأسيسية نحو دمج عمليات التزود بالوقود الجوي غير المأهول على حاملات الطائرات، بما يتيح للمقاتلات المأهولة تنفيذ مهماتها بمدى أطول وكفاءة أعلى، مؤكداً أن هذه القدرة تُعد عنصراً مهماً في مستقبل الطيران البحري.

وتُعد MQ-25A Stingray أول نظام طائرات غير مأهولة يعمل على متن حاملات الطائرات في البحرية الأمريكية، وقد صُممت بشكل أساسي لأداء مهمات التزود بالوقود جواً.

وبحسب البحرية الأمريكية، فإن إسناد مهمة التزود بالوقود لهذه الطائرات سيسهم في توسيع مدى العمليات القتالية ورفع قدرات الضربات الجوية ضمن أسطول الجناح الجوي لحاملات الطائرات.