Weight loss medications "GLP-1" have seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years, having started as a treatment for diabetes before becoming a common option for weight loss.

Increasing research suggests that the benefits of these medications may extend beyond weight loss, with strong evidence of their role in improving heart and kidney health. However, experts warn that improper use may reduce their effectiveness or lead to new health issues.

According to Fox News, Dr. Mina T. Malhotra, a specialist in functional medicine and obesity treatment, has observed significant improvements in diabetic patients who used these medications, including enhancements in brain function, memory, and circulation, as well as liver and kidney health, indicating that their impact goes beyond merely controlling sugar or weight.





However, she warned of common mistakes that users may make:

Starting medications before lifestyle changes



Malhotra emphasizes the necessity of adopting a healthy lifestyle first, such as improving diet and increasing protein and fiber intake. These simple changes can lead to early weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity, which can later help reduce dosages and side effects.





Taking medications without medical supervision

The doctor warned against the increasing acquisition of these medications online without a comprehensive medical evaluation, stressing the importance of conducting thorough tests before starting treatment to uncover any underlying issues such as thyroid disorders or heart diseases.

Protein deficiency in the diet

A common mistake is reducing calorie intake without compensating by consuming adequate amounts of protein, which can lead to loss of muscle mass instead of fat. Experts recommend consuming about 0.5 to 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight daily, with an increase for active individuals.

Increasing dosages too quickly

Some users resort to rapidly increasing dosages to achieve faster results, which can lead to complications such as pancreatitis. Malhotra confirms that dosage increases should be gradual and spaced at least a month apart.

Poor management of side effects

Potential side effects include nausea and constipation, which can be minimized by consuming small, frequent meals, reducing fats, and increasing fluids. Simple solutions like ginger or fiber-rich foods may also help improve symptoms.

Malhotra concludes by emphasizing that success in using these medications depends on balance, not on seeking quick results, noting that real improvement requires time and commitment to a comprehensive healthy lifestyle.