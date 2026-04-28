شهدت أدوية إنقاص الوزن «GLP-1» قفزة هائلة في الانتشار خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما بدأت كعلاج لمرض السكري قبل أن تتحول إلى خيار شائع لفقدان الوزن.

وتشير أبحاث متزايدة إلى أن فوائد هذه الأدوية قد تتجاوز خسارة الوزن، مع أدلة قوية على دورها في تحسين صحة القلب والكلى، ومع ذلك، يحذر خبراء من أن استخدامها بشكل غير صحيح قد يقلل من فعاليتها أو يؤدي إلى مشكلات صحية جديدة.

وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز، أكدت المتخصصة في الطب الوظيفي وعلاج السمنة الدكتورة مينا تي مالهوترا أنها لاحظت تحسناً ملحوظاً لدى مرضى السكري الذين استخدموا هذه الأدوية، بما في ذلك تحسن في وظائف الدماغ والذاكرة والدورة الدموية، إلى جانب الكبد والكلى، ما يشير إلى أن تأثيرها يتجاوز مجرد التحكم في السكر أو الوزن.



لكنها حذرت من أخطاء شائعة قد يقع فيها المستخدمون:

البدء بالأدوية قبل تعديل نمط الحياة

تشدد مالهوترا على ضرورة تبني نمط حياة صحي أولاً، مثل تحسين النظام الغذائي وزيادة تناول البروتين والألياف، فهذه التغييرات البسيطة قد تؤدي إلى فقدان وزن مبكر وتحسين حساسية الإنسولين، كما تساعد لاحقاً على تقليل الجرعات والآثار الجانبية.



تناول الأدوية دون إشراف طبي

حذرت الطبيبة من تزايد الحصول على هذه الأدوية عبر الإنترنت دون تقييم طبي شامل، وأكدت أهمية إجراء فحوصات دقيقة قبل بدء العلاج، للكشف عن أي مشكلات كامنة مثل اضطرابات الغدة الدرقية أو أمراض القلب.

نقص البروتين في النظام الغذائي

من الأخطاء الشائعة تقليل السعرات الحرارية دون تعويض ذلك بتناول كميات كافية من البروتين، مما يؤدي إلى فقدان الكتلة العضلية بدلاً من الدهون، ويوصي الخبراء بتناول نحو 0.5 إلى 0.8 غرام من البروتين لكل رطل من وزن الجسم يومياً، مع زيادة الكمية لدى الأشخاص النشطين.

زيادة الجرعات بسرعة

يلجأ بعض المستخدمين إلى رفع الجرعات بسرعة للحصول على نتائج أسرع، وهو ما قد يؤدي إلى مضاعفات مثل التهاب البنكرياس، وتؤكد مالهوترا أن زيادة الجرعة يجب أن تتم تدريجياً وبفاصل زمني لا يقل عن شهر.

سوء التعامل مع الآثار الجانبية

تشمل الآثار الجانبية المحتملة الغثيان والإمساك، ويمكن الحد منها عبر تناول وجبات صغيرة ومتكررة، وتقليل الدهون، وزيادة السوائل، كما قد تساعد بعض الحلول البسيطة مثل الزنجبيل أو الأطعمة الغنية بالألياف في تحسين الأعراض.

وتختتم مالهوترا بالتأكيد على أن النجاح في استخدام هذه الأدوية يعتمد على التوازن، وليس البحث عن نتائج سريعة، مشيرة إلى أن التحسن الحقيقي يتطلب وقتاً والتزاماً بنمط حياة صحي متكامل.