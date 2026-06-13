Former Italian defender Marco Materazzi, who won the 2006 World Cup with his national team, expressed his confidence in the Moroccan national team’s ability to deliver an impressive performance during the 2026 World Cup, considering that the "Atlas Lions" could be one of the tournament's biggest surprises.



Materazzi stated in remarks to "Euronews" that the Argentine national team is one of the top contenders for the world title, citing their success in winning the previous edition, similar to how Paris Saint-Germain is seen as a strong candidate to retain the UEFA Champions League title after their recent victory. He also pointed out that the Portuguese and Spanish teams have significant technical qualities that make them among the top competitors for the title.



The former Inter Milan star confirmed that the Moroccan national team possesses the quality and ambition necessary to achieve a major surprise in the World Cup, especially after the historic achievement of reaching the semifinals in the 2022 edition in Qatar.



Materazzi's statements align with the predictions of the "Opta" statistics platform, which placed Spain at the top of the contenders for the title with a probability of 16.1%, followed by France, England, and Argentina, while giving Morocco a 1.9% chance of winning, ranking it twelfth among the favored teams. The Moroccan national team will begin its journey in the tournament by facing Brazil in the group stage of Group C.