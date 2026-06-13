أبدى المدافع الإيطالي السابق ماركو ماتيراتزي، المتوج مع منتخب بلاده بكأس العالم 2006، ثقته في قدرة المنتخب المغربي على تقديم أداء مميز خلال نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، معتبراً أن «أسود الأطلس» قد يكونون من أبرز مفاجآت البطولة.


وقال ماتيراتزي، في تصريحات لقناة «يورو نيوز»، إن المنتخب الأرجنتيني يعد من أبرز المرشحين للتتويج باللقب العالمي، مستنداً إلى نجاحه في الفوز بالنسخة الماضية، على غرار اعتبار باريس سان جيرمان مرشحاً قوياً للاحتفاظ بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد تتويجه الأخير. كما أشار إلى أن منتخبي البرتغال وإسبانيا يمتلكان مقومات فنية كبيرة تجعلهما من بين أبرز المنافسين على اللقب.


وأكد نجم إنتر ميلان السابق أن المنتخب المغربي يملك من الجودة والطموح ما يؤهله لتحقيق مفاجأة كبيرة في المونديال، خصوصاً بعد الإنجاز التاريخي الذي حققه ببلوغه نصف نهائي نسخة 2022 في قطر.


وتنسجم تصريحات ماتيراتزي مع توقعات منصة «أوبتا» للإحصاءات، التي وضعت إسبانيا في صدارة المرشحين للفوز باللقب بنسبة 16.1%، تليها فرنسا وإنجلترا والأرجنتين، فيما منحت المغرب فرصة تبلغ 1.9% للتتويج، محتلاً المركز الثاني عشر بين المنتخبات المرشحة. ويستهل المنتخب المغربي مشواره في البطولة بمواجهة البرازيل ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثالثة.