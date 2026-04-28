The Greek capital, Athens, witnessed a shocking security incident today, Tuesday, as an 89-year-old gunman opened fire inside a government office belonging to the social security agency and the surrounding area of an appeals court in central Athens, resulting in at least four people being injured with various wounds.

Greek authorities reported that the elderly man began the attack inside the social security office in the Kerameikos area, where he shot one of the employees. After that, the suspect moved to the Ampelokipi area, where he fired again on the ground floor of the appeals court, injuring three more people.

According to initial information reported by the Greek newspaper "Kathimerini," the gunman was armed with a hunting rifle and left the weapon at the scene before fleeing. Immediately, the entire court building was evacuated, while police forces were heavily deployed in both areas and began a large-scale search operation to apprehend the perpetrator.

The four injured individuals were taken to the Red Cross Hospital in Athens for treatment, where initial medical reports indicated that their injuries were concentrated in the lower limbs and that their conditions are stable so far.

Greek authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and the possible motives behind it, amid questions about how a man of eighty-nine years old obtained a firearm and carried out such an attack.