شهدت العاصمة اليونانية أثينا، اليوم الثلاثاء، حادثاً أمنياً صادماً، حيث أطلق مسلح يبلغ من العمر 89 عاماً النار داخل مكتب حكومي تابع لهيئة الضمان الاجتماعي ومحيط محكمة استئناف في وسط أثينا، مما أسفر عن إصابة أربعة أشخاص على الأقل بجروح مختلفة.
وأفادت السلطات اليونانية أن الرجل المسن بدأ الهجوم داخل مكتب الضمان الاجتماعي في منطقة كيراميكوس، حيث أصاب أحد الموظفين بإطلاق نار، وبعد ذلك، انتقل المشتبه به إلى منطقة أمبيلوكيبي، حيث أطلق النار مرة أخرى في الطابق الأرضي لمحكمة الاستئناف، مما أدى إلى إصابة ثلاثة أشخاص آخرين.
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية التي نقلتها صحيفة «كاثميريني» اليونانية، كان المسلح يحمل بندقية صيد، وقد ترك السلاح في موقع الحادث قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار، وعلى الفور، تم إخلاء مبنى المحكمة بالكامل، فيما انتشرت قوات الشرطة بكثافة في المنطقتين وبدأت عملية تمشيط واسعة النطاق للقبض على الجاني.
وتم نقل المصابين الأربعة إلى مستشفى الصليب الأحمر في أثينا لتلقي العلاج، حيث أفادت التقارير الطبية الأولية بأن إصاباتهم تركزت في الأطراف السفلية، وأن حالاتهم مستقرة حتى الآن.
وتحقق السلطات اليونانية حالياً في ملابسات الحادث وفي الدوافع المحتملة وراءه، وسط تساؤلات حول كيفية حصول رجل في التاسعة والثمانين من عمره على سلاح ناري وتنفيذ مثل هذا الهجوم.