- الموافقة على القواعد المنظمة للتعاقد مع السعوديين في الخارج، وسلم الأجور.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.



At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the contents of the message received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz from the President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, concerning the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.



The Council was informed about the overall consultations and discussions with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Shara, the President of the Lebanese Republic Joseph Aoun, the President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takachi, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, and the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Tariq Rahman.



The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council for their efforts in the "Consultative Gulf Summit" hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at enhancing communication, consultation, and supporting coordination and joint work for the security and stability of the region.



On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the regulations governing contracts with Saudis abroad, the wage structure, and the organizational structure and guide for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.



Saudi Arabia's Stance is Firm in Establishing Global Peace and Stability



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari clarified in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers followed up on the developments in regional and international situations, particularly the developments in the region and their security and economic implications, reaffirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's firm positions on these matters and its continuous support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of global peace and stability.



Subsequently, the Council addressed several reports related to domestic affairs and the various achievements realized under "Vision 2030" and its objectives supporting the developmental journey and establishing a more diverse and flexible economic model with an increased contribution from non-oil sectors, expanding the base of production and investment, launching specialized national programs and strategies to benefit from resources and wealth, and enhancing the ability to adapt to global changes.



Improving Quality of Life and Enhancing the Kingdom's Global Standing



The Council commended the achievements of the vision in its first and second phases, and the progress of its objectives towards achieving its major goals; as the percentage of indicators that achieved their annual targets reached 93% of the key performance rates, driven by structural, economic, financial, and legislative reforms that contributed to empowering sectors, attracting investments, improving quality of life, and enhancing the Kingdom's global standing and competitiveness. It emphasized the importance of doubling efforts to sustain the impact in the third phase and accelerating the pace of work and continuous progress and prosperity.



The Council of Ministers praised the noticeable progress made by government entities in the "Readiness Index for Adopting Emerging Technologies" for the year 2026, while continuing to provide innovative services that enhanced digital integration, increased productivity, and expedited achievements, alongside maintaining leadership in international rankings and indicators.



Decisions:



The Council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and was briefed on the conclusions reached by both the Council of Political and Security Affairs and the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council reached the following conclusions:



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Mines and Energy in the Republic of Colombia in the field of energy.



- Approval of two memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth and sports between the Ministry of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports in Brunei Darussalam, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Federal Republic of Somalia.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Planning in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economy and Regional Cohesion in the Republic of Portugal for cooperation in the economic field.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Investment Promotion Agency in the State of Qatar for cooperation in encouraging direct investment.



- Approval of an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Food and Economic Safety Authority in the Republic of Portugal regarding matters related to their areas of expertise.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and news exchange between the Saudi Press Agency and the Syrian Arab News Agency.



- Approval of the regulations governing contracts with Saudis abroad and the wage structure.



- Approval of the organizational structure and guide for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.



- Adoption of the final accounts for the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the General Authority for Competition, and the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh Region for a previous financial year.



- Directives regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including two annual reports for the Saudi Fund for Development and the Strategic Office for the Development of the Al-Jouf Region.



- Approval of the promotion of Engineer Khalid bin Abdullah bin Omar Sindi to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the rank of (Fifteenth) in the Holy Capital Secretariat, and the promotion of Abdulmajid bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ali to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (Fourteenth) at the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense.



