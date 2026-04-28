أفضل من يتحدّث عن رؤية السعودية 2030 هو ولي العهد، وهو أكبر داعم وممكّن لبرامجها ومبادراتها ومشروعاتها، وتذليل التحديات أمامها، وكل ذلك بإيمان عميق منه بأن السعودية تستحق المكانة والريادة العالمية التي تليق بها للمنافسة عالمياً، والسعوديون يستحقون أيضاً التنمية والازدهار والعيش الكريم، والانطلاق للمستقبل في رحلة مليئة بالشغف والإنجاز.

ما بين إعلان ولي العهد للرؤية في أبريل 2016 وتصريحه أمس الأول بعد اجتماع مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، بالتزامن مع دخول الرؤية مرحلتها الثالثة ومرور 10 سنوات على انطلاقتها؛ بقيت الركائز والمنطلقات ثابتة بأن الإنسان السعودي يبقى أولاً، وهو ما عبّر عنه في تصريحه بكل وضوح من أن «استثمار الرؤية الأهم منذ إطلاقها كان ولا يزال وسيظل منصبّاً على أبناء وبنات الوطن، من خلال تأهيلهم وتطوير أدائهم ورفع كفاءتهم وجعلهم في موقع تنافسي متقدّم مع نظرائهم في كافة دول العالم».

ولي العهد حينما أعلن رؤية الوطن الطموحة كان متيقّناً من أن الشعب السعودي العظيم سيكون هو المحرك الرئيس لها، والشغوف بها، وصانع الأثر فيها؛ لذا بادر بتحديد الأهداف والمحاور والمرتكزات لهذه الرؤية، ووجد السعوديين يقفون خلفه دون انتظار أو تردد، ومضى الجميع خلف قائدهم في أعظم رحلة تحوّل شهدتها السعودية منذ تأسيسها، وبعد عشر سنوات يعود ليؤكد دور المواطن في هذه الرؤية، وأنه سيبقى محورها.

اللافت في تصريح ولي العهد هو حديثه عن المرحلة الثالثة للرؤية حتى العام 2030م، بأن هذه المرحلة «لا تمثل وجهة نهائية تقف عندها جهود التنمية في المملكة، بل تشكّل بنياناً للجهود التنموية اللاحقة التي ستشهدها المملكة في عقودها القادمة، لتستمر رحلة المملكة في الريادة ما دامت هذه البلاد، وما دامت قيادتها الرشيدة، وشعبها الطموح».

هذه الكلمات في تصريح ولي العهد تؤكد استمرار رحلة التطوير والتنمية، والتحفيز للمستقبل، ورسالة اطمئنان للأجيال التي سترى مكتسبات هذه الرؤية وأثرها المستدام شاهداً على ما تحقّق، وسيتحقق بإرادة السعوديين الذين لا يعرفون المستحيل.

أرقام الرؤية التي تحقّقت هي عناوين للإنجاز الذي تضاعف، والمقارنة ما بين عشر سنوات مضت واليوم كافية لإثبات ذلك، خصوصاً أن (93%) من مؤشرات أداء الرؤية حققت مستهدفاتها السنوية أو شارفت على تحقيقها، لكن مع أهمية تلك الأرقام ننظر من زاوية أخرى كيف صنعت هذه الرؤية عمقاً جديداً للدولة وهي تحافظ على مكانتها وقوتها في أوقات الأزمات، وكيف حافظت على توازنات منطقة الشرق الأوسط بأكملها خلال الحرب الإيرانية – الأمريكية، وكل ذلك بعد توفيق الله، ثم هذه الرؤية التي جعلت من تنويع مصادر الدخل، والمشروعات اللوجستية، ودعم القطاع الخاص محصلة لهذا التوازن.

وهو ما نوّه عنه ولي العهد في تصريحه قائلاً: «بالرغم من التقلبات العالمية، والاضطرابات الاقتصادية والسياسية التي ألقت بظلالها على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي خلال العقد الماضي، إلاّ أن رؤية 2030 حافظت على مسيرة التقدّم، وتحقيق زخم من الإنجازات النوعية عبر ما انتهجته من تخطيط إستراتيجي، وسياسات مالية محكمة قائمة على المرونة والاستباقية في استشراف تحديات وفرص المستقبل».

من هذه الكلمات ندرك كيف هي الكثير من الدول التي تعاني اليوم من أزمة الحرب الحالية، وتراجع تصنيفها الائتماني، وارتفاع نسب التضخم فيها، وبقيت السعودية بقيادتها ورؤيتها في استقرار وثبات، وحافظت على إمدادات الطاقة في السوق العالمية، والأهم أن إنسانها في أمن وأمان وتنمية وازدهار.