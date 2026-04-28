The best person to talk about Saudi Vision 2030 is the Crown Prince, who is the biggest supporter and enabler of its programs, initiatives, and projects, as well as overcoming the challenges it faces. All of this is driven by his deep belief that Saudi Arabia deserves the global standing and leadership that befits it to compete internationally, and that Saudis also deserve development, prosperity, and a dignified life, launching into the future on a journey filled with passion and achievement.

Between the Crown Prince's announcement of the vision in April 2016 and his statement the day before yesterday after the Economic and Development Affairs Council meeting, coinciding with the entry of the vision into its third phase and the passage of 10 years since its launch, the pillars and foundations have remained steadfast that the Saudi citizen remains the priority. This was clearly expressed in his statement that "the most important investment of the vision since its launch has been, and will remain, focused on the sons and daughters of the nation, through qualifying them, developing their performance, enhancing their efficiency, and placing them in a competitive position ahead of their peers in all countries of the world."

When the Crown Prince announced the ambitious vision for the nation, he was certain that the great Saudi people would be the main driver of it, passionate about it, and making an impact within it; thus, he took the initiative to define the goals, axes, and foundations of this vision, and found Saudis standing behind him without waiting or hesitation. Everyone moved forward behind their leader in the greatest transformation journey that Saudi Arabia has witnessed since its establishment, and after ten years, he returns to reaffirm the role of the citizen in this vision, and that they will remain its core.

What is striking in the Crown Prince's statement is his talk about the third phase of the vision until the year 2030, that this phase "does not represent a final destination where development efforts in the Kingdom stop, but rather forms a foundation for subsequent developmental efforts that the Kingdom will witness in the coming decades, allowing the Kingdom's journey in leadership to continue as long as this country exists, and as long as its wise leadership and ambitious people are present."

These words in the Crown Prince's statement affirm the continuation of the journey of development and progress, the motivation for the future, and a message of reassurance to the generations that will see the gains of this vision and its lasting impact as a testament to what has been achieved, and what will be achieved by the will of Saudis who do not know the impossible.

The numbers of the vision that have been achieved are titles of the accomplishments that have multiplied, and the comparison between the past ten years and today is sufficient to prove that, especially since (93%) of the performance indicators of the vision have achieved their annual targets or are close to achieving them. However, with the importance of these numbers, we look from another angle at how this vision has created a new depth for the state while maintaining its position and strength during times of crises, and how it has maintained the balances of the entire Middle East during the Iranian-American war, all of which, after God's success, is attributed to this vision that made diversifying income sources, logistical projects, and supporting the private sector the result of this balance.

This was highlighted by the Crown Prince in his statement, saying: "Despite global fluctuations and the economic and political disturbances that have cast their shadows on both the regional and international levels over the past decade, Vision 2030 has maintained the path of progress and achieved a momentum of qualitative achievements through the strategic planning and sound financial policies it has adopted, based on flexibility and proactivity in anticipating future challenges and opportunities."

From these words, we understand how many countries today are suffering from the current war crisis, the decline in their credit ratings, and the rising inflation rates within them, while Saudi Arabia, with its leadership and vision, remains stable and steadfast, maintaining energy supplies in the global market, and most importantly, its people are secure, safe, and thriving.