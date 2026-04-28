When the ceiling of expectations rises, it is not a burden on the artist as much as it is a badge of trust that his audience pins on his chest. This is exactly what happened with Rashid Al-Majed's audience in Jeddah after an absence of nearly 7 years, and following the recent Riyadh concerts, which came as a "hat trick" that reshaped the moment of musical delight and opened the appetite of lovers for more creativity.



The audience at the Jeddah concert was not just waiting for a performance; they were expecting a complete artistic experience that they had grown accustomed to from Rashid; that artist who does not just sing, but narrates feelings and engages his audience in its details. Despite the health challenges he faced during that concert, he stood on stage with remnants of fatigue in his voice, yet his performance was fully committed. He sang with his usual feeling, perhaps even deeper, as if the fatigue added to his sincerity, and as if his voice was resisting for the sake of his audience who deserves it.



Some considered the audience's reproach of Rashid at his last concert to be jealousy of his success; and from my perspective, this is out of context; because Al-Majed did not build his glory on fleeting successes, but on a long legacy of morals and humanity before art. His love did not come from songs alone, but from humility, presence, and sincerity that made him close to everyone, as if he were one of his audience rather than a star illuminating the horizon.



What was circulated on social media by Rashid's audience in Jeddah was not criticism as much as it was a noble "hope." The hope of a lover who knows the value of the one he loves, and aspires to always see him at the peak he has grown accustomed to. Rashid's audience does not demand the impossible; rather, they long for that moment when the voice melts with feeling until the last note.



Rashid Al-Majed will remain the most prominent star, not only for his voice but also for his artistic intelligence that knows how to choose, when to present, and how to remain present without losing his shine. His relationship with his audience is deeper than a concert and stronger than a fleeting circumstance; it is a long history that is indeed written in golden ink.



In the end, all the reproach from the Jeddah audience is a longing... a longing for more of that pure artistic spring, so that lovers remain quenched by his voice, and reassured that beauty is still being sung.

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