حين يرتفع سقف التوقعات، لا يكون ذلك عبئاً على الفنان بقدر ما هو وسام ثقة يعلّقه جمهوره على صدره. وهذا تماماً ما حدث مع جمهور راشد الماجد في جدة بعد غياب دام نحو 7 سنوات، وبعد حفلات الرياض الأخيرة، التي جاءت كـ«هاتريك» فني أعاد تشكيل لحظة الطرب، وفتح شهية العشّاق للمزيد من الإبداع.


لم يكن الحضور في حفلة جدة يترقب مجرد أداء، بل كان ينتظر حالة فنية متكاملة اعتادها من راشد؛ ذلك الفنان الذي لا يغني فقط، بل يروي إحساساً ويُشرك جمهوره في تفاصيله. ورغم ما أُحيط بتلك الحفلة من ظروف صحية مرّ بها، إلا أنه وقف على المسرح وفي صوته بقايا تعب، لكن في أدائه كامل الوفاء. غنّى بإحساسه المعتاد، وربما أعمق، كأن التعب زاده صدقاً، وكأن صوته كان يقاوم لأجل جمهوره الذي يستحق.


هناك من اعتبر عتب الجمهور على راشد في حفلته الأخيرة غيرةً من نجاحه؛ وهذا من وجهة نظري خارج السياق؛ لأن الماجد لم يبنِ مجده على نجاحات عابرة، بل على رصيد طويل من الأخلاق والإنسانية قبل الفن. محبته لم تأتِ من أغانٍ فقط، بل من تواضع، حضور، وصدق جعل منه قريباً من الجميع، وكأنه واحد من جمهوره لا نجم أضاء الأفق.


ما تم تداوله في «السوشيال ميديا» من جمهور راشد بجدة، لم يكن انتقاداً بقدر ما هو «عشم» نبيل. عشم المحب الذي يعرف قيمة من يحب، ويطمح أن يراه دائماً في القمة التي اعتادها منه. جمهور راشد لا يطالبه بالمستحيل، بل يشتاق لتلك اللحظة التي يذوب فيها الصوت مع الإحساس حتى آخر نغمة.


سيبقى راشد الماجد النجم الأبرز، ليس فقط بصوته، بل أيضاً بذكائه الفني الذي يعرف كيف يختار، ومتى يقدم، وكيف يظل حاضراً دون أن يفقد بريقه. علاقته بجمهوره أعمق من حفلة، وأمتن من ظرف عابر؛ هي علاقة تاريخ طويل يُكتب فعلاً بماء الذهب.


وفي النهاية، كل عتب جمهور جدة هو حنين.. حنين للمزيد من ذلك النبع الفني الصافي، ليظل العشاق مرتوين من صوته، ومطمئنين إلى أن الجمال لا يزال يُغنّى.

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