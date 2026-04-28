التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي في الإمارة اليوم، مدير عام فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بمنطقة جازان عالي بن عايض القحطاني.

وتسلّم أمير جازان ونائبه خلال الاستقبال، التقرير العام لفرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين لعام 2025، الذي تضمن أبرز الأعمال والجهود المبذولة في أداء المهمات الأمنية والميدانية.
واطّلعا على سير العمل في الفرع، وما يقدمه من خدمات تسهم في دعم أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ونوها بما يحظى به قطاع المجاهدين من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكدين أهمية مواصلة العمل بروح المسؤولية وتعزيز الجهود لخدمة الوطن والمواطن.