التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي في الإمارة اليوم، مدير عام فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بمنطقة جازان عالي بن عايض القحطاني.
وتسلّم أمير جازان ونائبه خلال الاستقبال، التقرير العام لفرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين لعام 2025، الذي تضمن أبرز الأعمال والجهود المبذولة في أداء المهمات الأمنية والميدانية.
واطّلعا على سير العمل في الفرع، وما يقدمه من خدمات تسهم في دعم أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ونوها بما يحظى به قطاع المجاهدين من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكدين أهمية مواصلة العمل بروح المسؤولية وتعزيز الجهود لخدمة الوطن والمواطن.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, met today at the emirate with the Director General of the General Administration for Mujahideen in the Jazan Region, Ali bin Ayyid Al-Qahtani.
During the reception, the Emir of Jazan and his deputy received the general report for the General Administration for Mujahideen for the year 2025, which included the most significant works and efforts made in performing security and field missions.
They reviewed the progress of work in the branch and the services it provides that contribute to supporting the security and stability of the region, and they praised the support and attention the Mujahideen sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work with a sense of responsibility and enhancing efforts to serve the nation and its citizens.