العيسى متحدثاً رئيسيّاً في افتتاح المؤتمر الدولي للجامعة الأورومتوسطية بـ«فاس»

Hosted by the Euro-Mediterranean University in the city of "Fes" in the Kingdom of Morocco, and with the participation of global figures, the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, alongside a number of academics and thinkers from 75 countries, and university partners, with an attendance exceeding 2000 people, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, participated as the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the conference: "The Future of Human Civilization in the Age of Artificial Intelligence".

Dr. Al-Issa, in his speech, pointed to the importance of the conference topic, which discusses a significant issue related to our civilizational world and its cognitive transformation that has progressed in its later centuries, starting with the cognitive revolution in the 16th and 17th centuries, which shifted humanity from traditional material thinking to expanding the experimental scientific method, the principles of which were established by Muslim scholars between the 10th and 11th centuries, culminating in the revolution of artificial intelligence that transformed machines from their role as digital memories limited to storing knowledge to becoming analysts and generators of ideas.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League emphasized the necessity for the revolution of artificial intelligence to be characterized by a unified ethical description according to our human commonality, presenting a comprehensive vision in this regard that included the emphasis on defining agreed-upon values before creating artificial intelligence systems, particularly in information related to religions, races, or cultures; to prevent this intelligence from becoming a negative tool in promoting concepts of hatred and racism or supporting theories of clash and civilizational conflict, in addition to obligating relevant companies to transparency and accountability, and setting strict limits in sensitive and dangerous areas and general critical decisions, as the final decision in these matters must be human.

Dr. Al-Issa affirmed the necessity of distinguishing between humans and machines, as humans are free to think, which leads them to the truth whenever their thought process is correct, whereas machines, foremost among them artificial intelligence, are not free; they are bound by the will of those who feed them, whether this feeding is with facts or misleading information. Thus, they do not possess consciousness or will, emphasizing that our civilizational future with artificial intelligence is linked to us, not to this intelligence in itself, because, in short, it represents us in its vast space according to the texts of our mandate to it.