‏‏باستضافة الجامعة الأورومتوسطية في مدينة «فاس» بالمملكة المغربية، ومشاركة شخصياتٍ عالميةٍ، والممثّل السامي للأمم المتحدة لتحالف الحضارات، إلى جانب عدد من الأكاديميين والمفكرين من 75 دولة، وشركاء الجامعة، بحضورٍ تجاوزَ 2000 شخص، شارك الامين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى كمتحدث رئيسي في حفل افتتاح مؤتمر: «مستقبل الحضارة الإنسانية في ظلّ الذكاء الاصطناعي».

العيسى متحدثاً رئيسيّاً في افتتاح المؤتمر الدولي للجامعة الأورومتوسطية بـ«فاس»

وأشار الدكنور العيسى في كلمته إلى أهمية موضوع المؤتمر، الذي يناقش قضية مهمة تتصل بعالمنا الحضاري وتحوّله المعرفي الذي تدرَّج في قرونه المتأخرة، بدءًا بالثورة المعرفية في القرنين السادس عشر والسابع عشر، والتي نقلت الإنسان من التفكير المادي التقليدي إلى توسيع المنهج العلمي التجريبي، الذي أسّس مبادئه علماء مسلمون بين القرنين العاشر والحادي عشر، وصولًا إلى ثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي التي حوَّلت الآلة من مهمتها كذاكرة رقمية تقتصر على تخزين المعرفة إلى أنْ أصبحت محلّلًا ومولّدًا للأفكار.

العيسى متحدثاً رئيسيّاً في افتتاح المؤتمر الدولي للجامعة الأورومتوسطية بـ«فاس»

وشدَّد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي على ضرورة أن تكون ثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي على وصف أخلاقي موحَّد وفق مشترَكنا الإنساني، مقدّمًا رؤية شاملة في هذا الصدد تضمَّنت التأكيد على تحديد قيَم متفق عليها قبل إنشاء أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، ولا سيما في المعلومات المتعلقة بالأديان أو الأعراق أو الثقافات؛ للحيلولة دون تحوُّل هذا الذكاء إلى أداة سلبية في الترويج لمفاهيم الكراهية والعنصرية أو دعم نظريات الصدام والصراع الحضاري، إضافة إلى إلزام الشركات ذات العلاقة بالشفافية والمساءلة، ووضع حدودٍ صارمةٍ في المجالات الحساسة والخطرة وعموم القرارات المصيرية، فهذه يتعيّن أن يكون القرار النهائي فيها بشريًّا.

العيسى متحدثاً رئيسيّاً في افتتاح المؤتمر الدولي للجامعة الأورومتوسطية بـ«فاس»

وأكد الدكتور العيسى على ضرورة التفريق بين الإنسان والآلة، فالإنسان حرٌّ في التفكير، وهذا يقوده للصواب متى كان مسار تفكيره صحيحًا، أمَّا الآلة، وفي طليعتها الذكاء الاصطناعي، فليست حرة، بل هي مرتبطة بإرادة من يغذيها سواء أكانت هذه التغذية بالحقائق أم بالمعلومات المضللة، وبالتالي فهي لا تملك وعيًا ولا إرادة، مؤكدًا على أنَّ مستقبلنا الحضاري مع الذكاء الاصطناعي مرتبط بنا، وليس بهذا الذكاء لذاته، لأنه باختصار هو من يمثلنا في فضائه الواسع وفق نصوص تفويضنا له.