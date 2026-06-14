التقى الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في العاصمة الماليزية «كوالالمبور»، أبرز طلاب الجامعات والباحثين في دول «آسيان»، وذلك على هامش انعقاد «القمة الدولية الثالثة للقيادات الدينية».

وشهد اللقاء جلسة نقاش وحواراً مفتوحاً حول عدد من الموضوعات المتعلقة بتفعيل مخرجات القمة، لا سيما تعزيز وعي الشباب وتمكينهم وبناء قدراتهم؛ للتعامل مع الثغرات الأخلاقية في تقنية المعلومات والتواصل، لا سيما ما يتصل بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

وفيما يتعلق بالذكاء الاصطناعي، أوضح أن غياب الشفافية والمساءلة يعد من أخطر التحديات الأخلاقية المرتبطة به؛ إذ يصعب في بعض الأحيان فهم كيفية اتخاذ بعض الأنظمة لقراراتها، كما تؤدي التحيزات الكامنة في البيانات إلى إصدار قرارات غير عادلة، وإحداث تمييز بين الأفراد والفئات المختلفة.

وأكد الدكتور العيسى أن جمع البيانات وتحليلها يثيران -على نطاق واسع- مخاوف تتعلق بانتهاك الخصوصية وإساءة استخدام المعلومات الشخصية، ويمكن استغلال الذكاء الاصطناعي في نشر المعلومات المضللة، وإنشاء محتوى مزيف يصعب تمييزه عن المحتوى الحقيقي.