قبضت شرطة منطقة القصيم على مواطن ظهر في محتوى مرئي يقود مركبته في موقع غير مخصص للمركبات بأحد الميادين العامة، متسبباً في إتلاف أجزاء منه، وارتكاب مخالفة عكس اتجاه السير، وتم إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة.
ضبط قائد مركبة عكس اتجاه السير بالقصيم
14 يونيو 2026 - 17:51 | آخر تحديث 14 يونيو 2026 - 17:51
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (القصيم)
The police in the Al-Qassim region arrested a citizen who appeared in a video driving his vehicle in a location not designated for vehicles in one of the public squares, causing damage to parts of it and committing a violation by driving against the flow of traffic. He was stopped, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the public prosecution.