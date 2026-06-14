قبضت شرطة منطقة القصيم على مواطن ظهر في محتوى مرئي يقود مركبته في موقع غير مخصص للمركبات بأحد الميادين العامة، متسبباً في إتلاف أجزاء منه، وارتكاب مخالفة عكس اتجاه السير، وتم إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة.