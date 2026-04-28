لم تعد تأثيرات رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه، المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، محصورة في الإطار المحلي، بل امتدت لتفرض حضورها على الساحة الدولية، من خلال دور فاعل في مراكز صناعة القرار الرياضي والترفيهي، إذ نجح في تحويل «موسم الرياض» إلى منصة عالمية تستقطب أبرز الفعاليات، وفي مقدمتها نزالات الملاكمة، التي أعاد بريقها سريعًا عبر تنظيم مواجهات كبرى داخل المملكة وخارجها.

ويرى المراقبون أن آل الشيخ أعاد رسم خارطة الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى، خصوصاً رياضة الملاكمة، واضعًا الرياض في قلب المشهد العالمي، إذ تحولت العاصمة إلى لاعب مؤثر يقود صناعة الحدث، في خطوة تعكس طموحًا يتجاوز التنظيم إلى التأثير وصياغة مستقبل قطاعي الرياضة والترفيه.

وفي سياق هذا الحراك، عبّر مدير تكاسي لندن، ستيف ماكنمارا، عن تقديره لما يقدمه آل الشيخ، متمنيًا أن تحظى لندن مستقبلاً بقيادة تحمل سماته، في إشارة إلى تأثيره الواسع ومكانته المتقدمة إقليميًا ودوليًا، وذلك في حديثه لصحيفة Taxi Newspaper.

وأشار ماكنمارا إلى تلقيه العديد من الرسائل والمكالمات من سائقي التاكسي في لندن، يطلبون خلالها نقل شكرهم للمستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وهو ما يعكس حجم التقدير الشعبي لإسهاماته في تطوير قطاع الترفيه ودعم رياضة الملاكمة عبر تنظيم نزالات عالمية بارزة.

وبالتزامن مع ذلك، لاقت رسالة وجهها آل الشيخ لسائقي لندن عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس» تفاعلًا واسعًا، حيث دعاهم للاستعداد لحدث كبير في الربع الرابع من عام 2026، مؤكدًا أنهم سيكونون ضمن أولوياته للحضور كضيوف، في بادرة تعكس نهجه في تعزيز التفاعل الجماهيري.

يُذكر أن العاصمة البريطانية لندن استضافت خلال الفترة الماضية عددًا من النزالات المرتبطة بموسم الرياض، بدعم من الهيئة العامة للترفيه، من أبرزها مواجهة أنتوني جوشوا ودانيال دوبوا على ملعب ويمبلي، إضافة إلى نزال كريس يوبانك جونيور وكونور بن، الذي شهد حضورًا جماهيريًا تجاوز 70 ألف متفرج.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن الحضور المتصاعد لموسم الرياض عالميًا، حيث نجح في تقديم نموذج متكامل يمزج بين الترفيه والرياضة، ويستقطب فعاليات دولية كبرى، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة في هذا القطاع. كما يبرز دور المستشار تركي آل الشيخ كأحد أبرز المؤثرين في صناعة الملاكمة عالميًا، وهو ما تُوّج بحصوله على لقب «Promoter of the Year» لعام 2025 من مجلة Boxing News، تأكيدًا على تنامي تأثيره الدولي.

ويعكس هذا الزخم المتواصل الحضور المتنامي للمملكة في قطاعي الترفيه والرياضة عالميًا، عبر استقطاب وتنظيم أبرز الفعاليات، بما يعزز مكانتها ويكرّس دورها كلاعب رئيسي في صناعة الحدث الدولي.