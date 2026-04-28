The effects of the Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, are no longer confined to the local framework; they have extended to impose their presence on the international stage, through an active role in the centers of decision-making in sports and entertainment. He succeeded in transforming the "Riyadh Season" into a global platform that attracts the most prominent events, foremost among them boxing matches, which he quickly revitalized by organizing major confrontations both inside and outside the Kingdom.

Observers believe that Al Sheikh has redrawn the map of major sporting events, particularly in boxing, placing Riyadh at the heart of the global scene. The capital has become an influential player leading the event industry, in a step that reflects an ambition that transcends organization to impact and shape the future of the sports and entertainment sectors.

In this context, the Director of London Taxis, Steve McNamara, expressed his appreciation for what Al Sheikh is doing, wishing that London would one day have leadership that carries his traits, referring to his wide influence and advanced position regionally and internationally, in his remarks to Taxi Newspaper.

McNamara pointed out that he has received numerous messages and calls from taxi drivers in London, requesting to convey their thanks to Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, which reflects the level of public appreciation for his contributions to the development of the entertainment sector and support for boxing through the organization of prominent global matches.

Simultaneously, a message directed by Al Sheikh to London drivers via his account on the "X" platform received wide interaction, where he invited them to prepare for a major event in the fourth quarter of 2026, confirming that they would be among his priorities to attend as guests, in a gesture that reflects his approach to enhancing public interaction.

It is noteworthy that the British capital, London, has hosted several matches related to the Riyadh Season in the past period, supported by the General Entertainment Authority, including the confrontation between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, in addition to the match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, which witnessed an audience attendance exceeding 70,000 spectators.

This comes as part of the growing global presence of the Riyadh Season, which has succeeded in presenting a comprehensive model that blends entertainment and sports, attracting major international events, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position in this sector. The role of Advisor Turki Al Sheikh emerges as one of the most prominent influencers in the global boxing industry, crowned by his receiving the title of "Promoter of the Year" for 2025 from Boxing News magazine, confirming the growth of his international influence.

This ongoing momentum reflects the Kingdom's growing presence in the entertainment and sports sectors globally, through attracting and organizing the most prominent events, thereby enhancing its status and solidifying its role as a key player in the international event industry.