في تطور قضائي يُعد سابقة مهمة في مصر، أصدرت محكمة جنح مستأنف شرق بورسعيد حكماً بحبس مدير أحد الفنادق لمدة عام غيابياً، مع تغريمه 50 ألف جنيه، بعد إدانته بارتكاب جريمة تمييز ضد سيدة مصرية ومنعها من الإقامة بمفردها داخل الفندق.

تعود وقائع القضية إلى يناير الماضي، حين توجهت الشابة آلاء سعد إلى أحد فنادق بورسعيد لحجز غرفة، إلا أن إدارة الفندق رفضت طلبها استناداً إلى تعليمات داخلية تمنع تسكين السيدات بمفردهن، وعلى إثر ذلك، قامت بتحرير محضر رسمي، متهمة إدارة الفندق بانتهاك حقوقها الدستورية.

واستند الحكم القضائي إلى المادة 53 من الدستور المصري، التي تحظر التمييز بكافة أشكاله، والمادة 62 التي تكفل حرية التنقل والإقامة.

وأكدت المحكمة في حيثياتها أن منع المرأة من الإقامة الفندقية دون مبرر قانوني يُعد جريمة تمييز تستوجب العقاب.

من جانبه، أكد رامي فايز، عضو مجلس إدارة غرفة المنشآت الفندقية، أن الحكم يعكس تصحيحاً لمسار بعض الممارسات الخاطئة داخل القطاع، مشدداً على أن أي سياسات داخلية لا يمكن أن تعلو فوق نصوص القانون.

وأوضح أن بعض الفنادق كانت تعتمد على أعراف أو مواقف سابقة لتبرير رفضها، إلا أن هذا الحكم يُعد رادعاً واضحاً يدفع تلك المنشآت إلى مراجعة سياساتها.

وأضاف فايز، خلال مداخلة هاتفية ببرنامج «الحكاية» على قناة «MBC مصر»، أن التمييز في تقديم الخدمات الفندقية على أساس النوع غير مقبول قانوناً، مؤكداً أن جميع المواطنين يجب أن يُعاملوا على قدم المساواة، سواءً كانوا رجالاً أو نساءً، مضيفًا أن "أي فندق يقوم بذلك يعاقب مديره بالسجن وغرامة 50 ألف جنيه، والسيدة التي حدث معها ذلك وتم منعها من استئجار غرفة فندقية في محافظة بورسعيد أخذت حقها قضائياً".

وفي السياق ذاته، أشار خبراء في القطاع السياحي إلى أن القانون رقم 80 لسنة 2016 يلزم المنشآت الفندقية بعدم التمييز بين النزلاء، محذرين من أن مخالفة ذلك قد تؤدي إلى عقوبات مشددة، تشمل الغرامات المالية التي قد تصل إلى 5 ملايين جنيه، أو حتى الإغلاق الكامل للمنشأة.

القضية أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث اعتبرها كثيرون اختباراً حقيقياً لمدى الالتزام بحقوق الإنسان وتطبيق الدستور، فيما أشاد آخرون بسرعة استجابة القضاء في إنصاف السيدة.

ويؤكد مختصون أن هذا الحكم يرسخ مبدأ المساواة أمام القانون، ويدعم حق المرأة في حرية التنقل والإقامة دون قيود غير قانونية، كما يبعث برسالة واضحة إلى جميع المنشآت بضرورة الالتزام بالقوانين المنظمة للعمل السياحي.