In a judicial development that is considered an important precedent in Egypt, the East Port Said Misdemeanor Appeals Court issued a ruling sentencing the manager of a hotel to one year in absentia, along with a fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds, after he was convicted of committing an act of discrimination against an Egyptian woman and preventing her from staying alone in the hotel.

The events of the case date back to last January, when the young woman, Alaa Saad, went to one of the hotels in Port Said to book a room. However, the hotel management refused her request based on internal instructions that prohibit accommodating women alone. As a result, she filed an official report, accusing the hotel management of violating her constitutional rights.

The court ruling was based on Article 53 of the Egyptian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination in all its forms, and Article 62, which guarantees freedom of movement and residence.

The court confirmed in its reasoning that preventing a woman from hotel accommodation without legal justification constitutes an act of discrimination that warrants punishment.

For his part, Rami Faiz, a member of the Board of Directors of the Hotel Establishments Chamber, stated that the ruling reflects a correction of some wrong practices within the sector, emphasizing that any internal policies cannot supersede the texts of the law.

He explained that some hotels relied on customs or previous positions to justify their refusals, but this ruling serves as a clear deterrent that pushes those establishments to review their policies.

Faiz added, during a phone call on the program "Al-Hekaya" on "MBC Masr" channel, that discrimination in providing hotel services based on gender is legally unacceptable, affirming that all citizens should be treated equally, whether they are men or women. He added that "any hotel that does this will have its manager punished with imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 pounds, and the woman who experienced this and was prevented from renting a hotel room in Port Said has received her legal rights."

In this context, experts in the tourism sector pointed out that Law No. 80 of 2016 obliges hotel establishments not to discriminate between guests, warning that violating this could lead to severe penalties, including financial fines that could reach 5 million pounds, or even the complete closure of the establishment.

The case sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many considering it a real test of the commitment to human rights and the application of the constitution, while others praised the swift response of the judiciary in delivering justice to the woman.

Experts confirm that this ruling reinforces the principle of equality before the law and supports a woman's right to freedom of movement and residence without illegal restrictions, sending a clear message to all establishments about the necessity of adhering to the laws regulating tourism work.