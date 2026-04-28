اتخذت الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني خطوة تصعيدية باللجوء إلى الإجراءات القانونية، على خلفية الجدل الذي أثير أخيراً، حول حلقة فسخ الخطوبة ضمن برنامجها «هي وبس» المذاع عبر شاشة قناة DMC.

وجاء هذا التحرك بعد تصريحات من إحدى الضيفات التي أكدت أنها فوجئت بمحتوى الحلقة واعتبرته مفبركاً، ما أدى إلى انتشار واسع للجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

أول تعليق

وفي مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «فيسبوك»، أكدت الشربيني أن اللجوء إلى القضاء يأتي لحفظ حقوقها وحقوق فريق العمل، بعد ما وصفته بحملة تشهير وإثارة للبلبلة نتيجة تداول معلومات غير دقيقة حول كواليس الحلقة.
رضوى الشربيني تتجه للقضاء بعد أزمة حلقة «فسخ الخطوبة»


وأضافت أنها ستترك الفصل في هذه الأزمة للقضاء، مشيرة إلى امتلاكها مستندات وتسجيلات وكواليس موثقة تثبت تفاصيل ما حدث، مؤكدة استمرارها في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية لاسترداد حقها.

كما أوضحت أن فكرة استضافة الثنائي جاءت بناءً على طلب مسبق من الشاب الذي تواصل مع فريق البرنامج طالباً المساعدة في إنهاء الخلاف وإعادة العلاقة إلى مسارها الطبيعي، لافتة إلى أنه تم التواصل مع الطرفين بشكل واضح ومتكرر قبل التصوير.

تفاصيل الاستضافة والإقرارات

وأكدت أن جميع الضيوف يوقعون على إقرارات رسمية قبل الظهور، تتضمن الموافقة على التسجيل وتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن التصريحات والأحداث داخل الحلقة، مشيرة إلى أن جميع الأطراف كانت على علم كامل بتفاصيل التصوير.

واختتمت بأن هناك مستندات ورسائل وتسجيلات تثبت مجريات الاتفاق، نافية ما تم تداوله حول وجود أي عنصر مفاجئ، ومؤكدة أن فريق العمل تعامل بشفافية كاملة منذ بداية التحضير للحلقة.