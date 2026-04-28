رضوى الشربيني تتجه للقضاء بعد أزمة حلقة «فسخ الخطوبة»

The Egyptian media personality Radwa El Sherbiny has taken a decisive step by resorting to legal action, following the controversy that recently arose regarding the episode about the engagement breakup in her program "He and Bas," broadcast on DMC channel.

This move came after statements from one of the guests who confirmed that she was surprised by the content of the episode and considered it fabricated, which led to widespread debate on social media.

First Comment

In a video clip on her official account on the "Facebook" platform, El Sherbiny confirmed that turning to the judiciary is to protect her rights and the rights of the team, after what she described as a smear campaign and stirring confusion due to the circulation of inaccurate information about the behind-the-scenes of the episode.



She added that she would leave the resolution of this crisis to the judiciary, noting that she possesses documents, recordings, and documented behind-the-scenes details that prove what happened, affirming her continued legal actions to reclaim her rights.

She also clarified that the idea of hosting the couple came at the prior request of the young man who contacted the program's team asking for assistance in resolving the dispute and restoring the relationship to its natural course, pointing out that communication with both parties was clear and repeated before filming.

Details of the Hosting and Declarations

She confirmed that all guests sign official declarations before appearing, which include consent to the recording and taking full responsibility for the statements and events within the episode, noting that all parties were fully aware of the filming details.

She concluded that there are documents, messages, and recordings that prove the course of the agreement, denying what has been circulated about the presence of any unexpected element, and confirming that the team acted with complete transparency from the beginning of the preparation for the episode.