أعربت الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق عن سعادتها الكبيرة بتواجدها في حفل مدينة جدة، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت مشتاقة للقاء جمهورها هناك بعد فترة غياب، مؤكدة أن تفاعل الجمهور السعودي يمنحها طاقة خاصة.

علاقة خاصة بجمهور جدة

وأوضحت مي فاروق خلال المؤتمر الصحفي على هامش مشاركتها في حفل «جدة غير» أنها سعيدة بالأجواء والتفاعل الكبير من الجمهور، لافتة إلى أن جدة تتمتع بجمهور مختلف ومميز يقدر الفن بشكل كبير.
الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق

الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق

التمسك بالهوية الفنية

وتحدثت عن حرصها على الحفاظ على التراث الغنائي الذي قدمها للجمهور، مؤكدة أن هناك دائمًا نقاشات حول اختياراتها الفنية، لكنها ترى أن تقديم هذا اللون ليس مجرد اتجاه سهل، بل هو جزء من هوية فنية تحرص على الاستمرار فيها ونقلها للأجيال الجديدة.

حلم بالغناء الخليجي بحذر

كما كشفت رغبتها في تقديم أعمال غنائية خليجية في المستقبل، لافتة إلى أنها تخشى تقديمها دون إتقان مفضلة أن تكون البداية بلهجة بيضاء حتى لا تبتعد عن الثوابت الفنية أو تفهم بشكل خاطئ لدى الجمهور الخليجي.

حفلة رفعت شعار كامل العدد

وكانت مي فاروق أحيت أمس حفلة غنائية ناجحة في جدة بالمملكة العربية السعودية، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير رفع شعار كامل العدد، مقدمة خلال الحفلة مجموعة من أشهر أعمال الطرب العربي الكلاسيكي.