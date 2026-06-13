أعربت الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق عن سعادتها الكبيرة بتواجدها في حفل مدينة جدة، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت مشتاقة للقاء جمهورها هناك بعد فترة غياب، مؤكدة أن تفاعل الجمهور السعودي يمنحها طاقة خاصة.
علاقة خاصة بجمهور جدة
وأوضحت مي فاروق خلال المؤتمر الصحفي على هامش مشاركتها في حفل «جدة غير» أنها سعيدة بالأجواء والتفاعل الكبير من الجمهور، لافتة إلى أن جدة تتمتع بجمهور مختلف ومميز يقدر الفن بشكل كبير.
الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق
التمسك بالهوية الفنية
وتحدثت عن حرصها على الحفاظ على التراث الغنائي الذي قدمها للجمهور، مؤكدة أن هناك دائمًا نقاشات حول اختياراتها الفنية، لكنها ترى أن تقديم هذا اللون ليس مجرد اتجاه سهل، بل هو جزء من هوية فنية تحرص على الاستمرار فيها ونقلها للأجيال الجديدة.
حلم بالغناء الخليجي بحذر
كما كشفت رغبتها في تقديم أعمال غنائية خليجية في المستقبل، لافتة إلى أنها تخشى تقديمها دون إتقان مفضلة أن تكون البداية بلهجة بيضاء حتى لا تبتعد عن الثوابت الفنية أو تفهم بشكل خاطئ لدى الجمهور الخليجي.
حفلة رفعت شعار كامل العدد
وكانت مي فاروق أحيت أمس حفلة غنائية ناجحة في جدة بالمملكة العربية السعودية، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير رفع شعار كامل العدد، مقدمة خلال الحفلة مجموعة من أشهر أعمال الطرب العربي الكلاسيكي.
The Egyptian artist Mai Farouk expressed her great happiness at being present at the concert in Jeddah, noting that she had been longing to meet her audience there after a period of absence, and confirming that the interaction of the Saudi audience gives her special energy.
A Special Relationship with the Jeddah Audience
Mai Farouk explained during the press conference on the sidelines of her participation in the "Jeddah Ghair" concert that she is happy with the atmosphere and the great interaction from the audience, pointing out that Jeddah has a different and unique audience that greatly appreciates art.
الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق
Commitment to Artistic Identity
She spoke about her keenness to preserve the musical heritage that she presents to the audience, confirming that there are always discussions about her artistic choices, but she believes that presenting this genre is not just an easy trend; rather, it is part of an artistic identity that she is keen to continue and pass on to new generations.
A Cautious Dream of Singing Gulf Music
She also revealed her desire to present Gulf musical works in the future, noting that she fears presenting them without mastery, preferring to start with a neutral dialect so as not to stray from artistic constants or be misunderstood by the Gulf audience.
A Concert with a Full House
Mai Farouk held a successful concert yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a large audience that raised the banner of a full house, presenting during the concert a selection of the most famous works of classical Arab music.