The Egyptian artist Mai Farouk expressed her great happiness at being present at the concert in Jeddah, noting that she had been longing to meet her audience there after a period of absence, and confirming that the interaction of the Saudi audience gives her special energy.

A Special Relationship with the Jeddah Audience

Mai Farouk explained during the press conference on the sidelines of her participation in the "Jeddah Ghair" concert that she is happy with the atmosphere and the great interaction from the audience, pointing out that Jeddah has a different and unique audience that greatly appreciates art.



الفنانة المصرية مي فاروق

Commitment to Artistic Identity

She spoke about her keenness to preserve the musical heritage that she presents to the audience, confirming that there are always discussions about her artistic choices, but she believes that presenting this genre is not just an easy trend; rather, it is part of an artistic identity that she is keen to continue and pass on to new generations.

A Cautious Dream of Singing Gulf Music

She also revealed her desire to present Gulf musical works in the future, noting that she fears presenting them without mastery, preferring to start with a neutral dialect so as not to stray from artistic constants or be misunderstood by the Gulf audience.

A Concert with a Full House

Mai Farouk held a successful concert yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a large audience that raised the banner of a full house, presenting during the concert a selection of the most famous works of classical Arab music.