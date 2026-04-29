وضعت الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني حداً للجدل الذي أثير أخيراً حول كواليس حلقة «فسخ الخطوبة»، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يتضمن معلومات غير دقيقة، ومعلنةً توجهها لاتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد بطلة الواقعة.
رد على الاتهامات
وخلال بث مباشر عبر صفحتها الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، أوضحت الشربيني أن البرنامج استجاب لطلب الشاب «أحمد» لمحاولة الصلح مع خطيبته «إيمان»، مشيرة إلى أن فريق الإعداد تواصل مع الطرفين أكثر من مرة قبل التصوير.
توثيق الحالة
وأكدت أن البرنامج حصل على المستندات الرسمية الخاصة بالطرفين، بما في ذلك بطاقات الرقم القومي التي تثبت حالتهما الاجتماعية كـ«أعزب» و«آنسة»، خلافاً لما أُثير لاحقاً.
موافقة مسبقة
وشددت الشربيني على أن الضيفة كانت على دراية كاملة بتفاصيل الحلقة، موضحة أنها وقّعت على إقرار قانوني يجيز التصوير وبث المحتوى، وهو ما ينفي ادعاءها بعدم العلم أو المفاجأة.
أدلة متاحة
وأشارت إلى أن البرنامج يحتفظ برسائل عبر تطبيق «واتساب» وتسجيلات صوتية تُظهر تفاعلاً إيجابياً من الضيفة بعد عرض الحلقة، قبل أن تغيّر موقفها لاحقاً.
شهادات الحضور
وأضافت أن الحلقة تضمنت تصريحات أدلت بها الضيفة بحضور عدد من الشهود، من بينهم الخطيب وأحد رجال الدين الذين تواجدوا أثناء التصوير.
اتجاه للتقاضي
واختتمت الشربيني تصريحاتها بالتأكيد على انتقال القضية إلى المسار القانوني، مشددة على أن القضاء سيكون الجهة الفاصلة، مع تقديم جميع الأدلة التي ترى أنها تثبت سلامة موقف البرنامج وتنفي عنه أي اتهامات.
The Egyptian media figure Radwa El Sherbiny has put an end to the controversy that recently arose regarding the behind-the-scenes of the "Engagement Cancellation" episode, confirming that the information circulated on social media contains inaccuracies, and announcing her intention to take legal action against the incident's protagonist.
Response to the accusations
During a live broadcast on her official Facebook page, El Sherbiny clarified that the program responded to the request of the young man "Ahmed" to attempt reconciliation with his fiancée "Iman," noting that the production team had contacted both parties multiple times before filming.
Documenting the case
She confirmed that the program obtained the official documents of both parties, including national ID cards that prove their social status as "single" and "miss," contrary to what was later claimed.
Prior consent
El Sherbiny emphasized that the guest was fully aware of the episode's details, explaining that she signed a legal acknowledgment allowing filming and broadcasting of the content, which refutes her claim of ignorance or surprise.
Available evidence
She pointed out that the program retains messages via WhatsApp and audio recordings showing positive interaction from the guest after the episode aired, before she later changed her position.
Attendance testimonies
She added that the episode included statements made by the guest in the presence of several witnesses, including the fiancé and a religious figure who was present during the filming.
Direction towards litigation
El Sherbiny concluded her statements by confirming that the case will move to the legal track, stressing that the judiciary will be the decisive authority, with all evidence presented that she believes supports the program's position and refutes any accusations against it.