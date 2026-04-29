The Egyptian media figure Radwa El Sherbiny has put an end to the controversy that recently arose regarding the behind-the-scenes of the "Engagement Cancellation" episode, confirming that the information circulated on social media contains inaccuracies, and announcing her intention to take legal action against the incident's protagonist.

Response to the accusations

During a live broadcast on her official Facebook page, El Sherbiny clarified that the program responded to the request of the young man "Ahmed" to attempt reconciliation with his fiancée "Iman," noting that the production team had contacted both parties multiple times before filming.

Documenting the case

She confirmed that the program obtained the official documents of both parties, including national ID cards that prove their social status as "single" and "miss," contrary to what was later claimed.

Prior consent

El Sherbiny emphasized that the guest was fully aware of the episode's details, explaining that she signed a legal acknowledgment allowing filming and broadcasting of the content, which refutes her claim of ignorance or surprise.

Available evidence

She pointed out that the program retains messages via WhatsApp and audio recordings showing positive interaction from the guest after the episode aired, before she later changed her position.

Attendance testimonies

She added that the episode included statements made by the guest in the presence of several witnesses, including the fiancé and a religious figure who was present during the filming.

Direction towards litigation

El Sherbiny concluded her statements by confirming that the case will move to the legal track, stressing that the judiciary will be the decisive authority, with all evidence presented that she believes supports the program's position and refutes any accusations against it.