وضعت الإعلامية المصرية رضوى الشربيني حداً للجدل الذي أثير أخيراً حول كواليس حلقة «فسخ الخطوبة»، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يتضمن معلومات غير دقيقة، ومعلنةً توجهها لاتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد بطلة الواقعة.

رد على الاتهامات
وخلال بث مباشر عبر صفحتها الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، أوضحت الشربيني أن البرنامج استجاب لطلب الشاب «أحمد» لمحاولة الصلح مع خطيبته «إيمان»، مشيرة إلى أن فريق الإعداد تواصل مع الطرفين أكثر من مرة قبل التصوير.

توثيق الحالة
وأكدت أن البرنامج حصل على المستندات الرسمية الخاصة بالطرفين، بما في ذلك بطاقات الرقم القومي التي تثبت حالتهما الاجتماعية كـ«أعزب» و«آنسة»، خلافاً لما أُثير لاحقاً.

موافقة مسبقة
وشددت الشربيني على أن الضيفة كانت على دراية كاملة بتفاصيل الحلقة، موضحة أنها وقّعت على إقرار قانوني يجيز التصوير وبث المحتوى، وهو ما ينفي ادعاءها بعدم العلم أو المفاجأة.

أدلة متاحة
وأشارت إلى أن البرنامج يحتفظ برسائل عبر تطبيق «واتساب» وتسجيلات صوتية تُظهر تفاعلاً إيجابياً من الضيفة بعد عرض الحلقة، قبل أن تغيّر موقفها لاحقاً.

شهادات الحضور
وأضافت أن الحلقة تضمنت تصريحات أدلت بها الضيفة بحضور عدد من الشهود، من بينهم الخطيب وأحد رجال الدين الذين تواجدوا أثناء التصوير.

اتجاه للتقاضي
واختتمت الشربيني تصريحاتها بالتأكيد على انتقال القضية إلى المسار القانوني، مشددة على أن القضاء سيكون الجهة الفاصلة، مع تقديم جميع الأدلة التي ترى أنها تثبت سلامة موقف البرنامج وتنفي عنه أي اتهامات.