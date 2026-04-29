In a new employment of modern technologies within archaeology, researchers have utilized artificial intelligence to reimagine the features of one of the victims of a historical disaster that struck the city of Pompeii nearly two thousand years ago.

Reconstructing the Scene

The archaeological park in Pompeii published an AI-generated image of a man believed to be a victim of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, depicted bent over as he tries to protect his head with a large vessel, in a scene that reflects the final moments of escape.

Based on Archaeological Evidence

This simulation was based on the remains of an adult male found outside the southern gates of the city, along with a clay tool that he likely used as a means of protection while attempting to flee.

Details of the Last Moments

Researchers suggest that the victim met his end due to falling volcanic rocks on the second day of the eruption, while heading toward the sea, where a lamp and ten bronze coins were also found with him.

The Role of Technology in Archaeology

Gabriel Tsouchtreigl stated that the use of artificial intelligence could contribute to providing a clearer and more engaging picture of life in ancient times, if employed accurately.

A City Preserved by Ash

Pompeii, located near Naples, is one of the most prominent archaeological sites in the world, having been buried under ash following the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, before being rediscovered in the eighteenth century and transforming into a significant historical destination.