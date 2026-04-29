في توظيف جديد للتقنيات الحديثة داخل علم الآثار، استعان باحثون بالذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة تصور ملامح إحدى ضحايا كارثة تاريخية شهدتها مدينة بومبي قبل نحو ألفي عام.
إعادة بناء المشهد
ونشرت الحديقة الأثرية في بومبي صورة مُولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لرجل يُعتقد أنه من ضحايا ثوران بركان فيزوف، ظهر فيها منحنياً وهو يحاول حماية رأسه بوعاء كبير، في مشهد يعكس لحظات الفرار الأخيرة.
استناد إلى أدلة أثرية
وجاءت هذه المحاكاة اعتمادًا على بقايا رجل بالغ عُثر عليها خارج البوابات الجنوبية للمدينة، إلى جانب أداة طينية يُرجح أنه استخدمها كوسيلة للحماية أثناء محاولته الهروب.
تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرة
ويرجح الباحثون أن الضحية لقي حتفه نتيجة تساقط الصخور البركانية خلال اليوم الثاني من الثوران، أثناء توجهه نحو البحر، حيث عُثر معه أيضًا على مصباح وعشر عملات برونزية.
دور التكنولوجيا في علم الآثار
وقال غابرييل تسوختريغل إن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يسهم في تقديم صورة أكثر وضوحًا وجاذبية للحياة في العصور القديمة، إذا تم توظيفه بشكل دقيق.
مدينة حفظها الرماد
وتُعد بومبي، الواقعة قرب نابولي، من أبرز المواقع الأثرية في العالم، بعدما دُفنت تحت الرماد إثر ثوران فيزوف عام 79 ميلادي، قبل أن يُعاد اكتشافها في القرن الثامن عشر وتتحول إلى وجهة تاريخية بارزة.
In a new employment of modern technologies within archaeology, researchers have utilized artificial intelligence to reimagine the features of one of the victims of a historical disaster that struck the city of Pompeii nearly two thousand years ago.
Reconstructing the Scene
The archaeological park in Pompeii published an AI-generated image of a man believed to be a victim of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, depicted bent over as he tries to protect his head with a large vessel, in a scene that reflects the final moments of escape.
Based on Archaeological Evidence
This simulation was based on the remains of an adult male found outside the southern gates of the city, along with a clay tool that he likely used as a means of protection while attempting to flee.
Details of the Last Moments
Researchers suggest that the victim met his end due to falling volcanic rocks on the second day of the eruption, while heading toward the sea, where a lamp and ten bronze coins were also found with him.
The Role of Technology in Archaeology
Gabriel Tsouchtreigl stated that the use of artificial intelligence could contribute to providing a clearer and more engaging picture of life in ancient times, if employed accurately.
A City Preserved by Ash
Pompeii, located near Naples, is one of the most prominent archaeological sites in the world, having been buried under ash following the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, before being rediscovered in the eighteenth century and transforming into a significant historical destination.