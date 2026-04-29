في توظيف جديد للتقنيات الحديثة داخل علم الآثار، استعان باحثون بالذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة تصور ملامح إحدى ضحايا كارثة تاريخية شهدتها مدينة بومبي قبل نحو ألفي عام.

إعادة بناء المشهد
ونشرت الحديقة الأثرية في بومبي صورة مُولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لرجل يُعتقد أنه من ضحايا ثوران بركان فيزوف، ظهر فيها منحنياً وهو يحاول حماية رأسه بوعاء كبير، في مشهد يعكس لحظات الفرار الأخيرة.

استناد إلى أدلة أثرية
وجاءت هذه المحاكاة اعتمادًا على بقايا رجل بالغ عُثر عليها خارج البوابات الجنوبية للمدينة، إلى جانب أداة طينية يُرجح أنه استخدمها كوسيلة للحماية أثناء محاولته الهروب.

تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرة
ويرجح الباحثون أن الضحية لقي حتفه نتيجة تساقط الصخور البركانية خلال اليوم الثاني من الثوران، أثناء توجهه نحو البحر، حيث عُثر معه أيضًا على مصباح وعشر عملات برونزية.

دور التكنولوجيا في علم الآثار
وقال غابرييل تسوختريغل إن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يسهم في تقديم صورة أكثر وضوحًا وجاذبية للحياة في العصور القديمة، إذا تم توظيفه بشكل دقيق.

مدينة حفظها الرماد
وتُعد بومبي، الواقعة قرب نابولي، من أبرز المواقع الأثرية في العالم، بعدما دُفنت تحت الرماد إثر ثوران فيزوف عام 79 ميلادي، قبل أن يُعاد اكتشافها في القرن الثامن عشر وتتحول إلى وجهة تاريخية بارزة.