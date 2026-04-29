كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة عن اتجاه متصاعد في وصف المضادات الحيوية للأطفال، خصوصاً بين من يعانون من أمراض مزمنة معقدة، ما يسلط الضوء على تحديات متزايدة في التعامل مع العدوى لدى هذه الفئة.

زيادة في معدلات الوصف

أجريت الدراسة في مستشفى مستشفى بوسطن للأطفال بالولايات المتحدة، وأظهرت ارتفاعاً سنوياً في معدلات وصف المضادات الحيوية، بالتزامن مع زيادة تعقيد الحالات الصحية لدى الأطفال.

ارتباط بالحالات المزمنة

أوضح الباحثون أن الأطفال المصابين بأمراض مزمنة معقدة هم الأكثر عرضة لتلقي مضادات حيوية بشكل متكرر، بسبب تكرار الإصابة بالعدوى، وهو ما يرفع من حجم الاعتماد على هذه الأدوية في العلاج.

مخاطر الاستخدام المتكرر

حذرت النتائج من أن الاستخدام المكثف للمضادات الحيوية يرتبط بزيادة خطر تطور مقاومة البكتيريا، إضافة إلى احتمال التعرض لمضاعفات صحية، خصوصاً عند استخدام الأنواع واسعة الطيف.

أرقام لافتة

وبيّنت الدراسة أن أكثر من ثلث الأطفال يحصلون على وصفة واحدة على الأقل سنوياً، فيما يُصنّف بعضهم كمستخدمين بكثافة، إذا تجاوزت فترة استخدامهم 50 يوماً من العلاج خلال عام واحد.

تفاوت واضح بين الفئات

وأشارت النتائج إلى أن نسبة وصف المضادات ارتفعت من 31% لدى الأطفال الأصحاء إلى 64% لدى المصابين بثلاثة أمراض مزمنة أو أكثر، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ في معدل الصرف السنوي كلما زادت تعقيدات الحالة الصحية.

مقارنة مع فئات أخرى

كما أظهرت الدراسة أن معدل وصف المضادات لدى الأطفال ذوي الحالات المزمنة أعلى بخمس مرات مقارنة بالأطفال الأصحاء، ويتجاوز كذلك معدلات الاستخدام لدى كبار السن.

اختلاف نوع المضادات المستخدمة

وبيّنت النتائج أن المضادات الحيوية الأكثر أماناً شكّلت 93% من الوصفات لدى الأطفال الأصحاء، مقابل 64% فقط لدى الأطفال المصابين بأمراض مزمنة متعددة، ما يعكس تعرضهم لمخاطر علاجية أكبر.