كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة عن اتجاه متصاعد في وصف المضادات الحيوية للأطفال، خصوصاً بين من يعانون من أمراض مزمنة معقدة، ما يسلط الضوء على تحديات متزايدة في التعامل مع العدوى لدى هذه الفئة.
زيادة في معدلات الوصف
أجريت الدراسة في مستشفى مستشفى بوسطن للأطفال بالولايات المتحدة، وأظهرت ارتفاعاً سنوياً في معدلات وصف المضادات الحيوية، بالتزامن مع زيادة تعقيد الحالات الصحية لدى الأطفال.
ارتباط بالحالات المزمنة
أوضح الباحثون أن الأطفال المصابين بأمراض مزمنة معقدة هم الأكثر عرضة لتلقي مضادات حيوية بشكل متكرر، بسبب تكرار الإصابة بالعدوى، وهو ما يرفع من حجم الاعتماد على هذه الأدوية في العلاج.
مخاطر الاستخدام المتكرر
حذرت النتائج من أن الاستخدام المكثف للمضادات الحيوية يرتبط بزيادة خطر تطور مقاومة البكتيريا، إضافة إلى احتمال التعرض لمضاعفات صحية، خصوصاً عند استخدام الأنواع واسعة الطيف.
أرقام لافتة
وبيّنت الدراسة أن أكثر من ثلث الأطفال يحصلون على وصفة واحدة على الأقل سنوياً، فيما يُصنّف بعضهم كمستخدمين بكثافة، إذا تجاوزت فترة استخدامهم 50 يوماً من العلاج خلال عام واحد.
تفاوت واضح بين الفئات
وأشارت النتائج إلى أن نسبة وصف المضادات ارتفعت من 31% لدى الأطفال الأصحاء إلى 64% لدى المصابين بثلاثة أمراض مزمنة أو أكثر، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ في معدل الصرف السنوي كلما زادت تعقيدات الحالة الصحية.
مقارنة مع فئات أخرى
كما أظهرت الدراسة أن معدل وصف المضادات لدى الأطفال ذوي الحالات المزمنة أعلى بخمس مرات مقارنة بالأطفال الأصحاء، ويتجاوز كذلك معدلات الاستخدام لدى كبار السن.
اختلاف نوع المضادات المستخدمة
وبيّنت النتائج أن المضادات الحيوية الأكثر أماناً شكّلت 93% من الوصفات لدى الأطفال الأصحاء، مقابل 64% فقط لدى الأطفال المصابين بأمراض مزمنة متعددة، ما يعكس تعرضهم لمخاطر علاجية أكبر.
A recent medical study revealed a rising trend in prescribing antibiotics to children, particularly among those suffering from complex chronic diseases, highlighting increasing challenges in managing infections in this group.
Increase in prescription rates
The study was conducted at Boston Children's Hospital in the United States and showed an annual increase in antibiotic prescription rates, coinciding with the increasing complexity of health conditions among children.
Association with chronic conditions
Researchers clarified that children with complex chronic diseases are the most likely to receive antibiotics repeatedly due to recurrent infections, which raises the level of reliance on these medications for treatment.
Risks of repeated use
The findings warned that the intensive use of antibiotics is associated with an increased risk of developing bacterial resistance, in addition to the possibility of experiencing health complications, especially when using broad-spectrum types.
Notable figures
The study indicated that more than one-third of children receive at least one prescription annually, while some are classified as heavy users if their treatment duration exceeds 50 days within one year.
Clear disparity among groups
The results showed that the rate of antibiotic prescriptions increased from 31% among healthy children to 64% among those with three or more chronic diseases, with a noticeable rise in annual dispensing rates as health condition complexities increased.
Comparison with other groups
The study also revealed that the rate of antibiotic prescriptions among children with chronic conditions is five times higher compared to healthy children, and it also exceeds usage rates among the elderly.
Difference in types of antibiotics used
The results indicated that the safest antibiotics accounted for 93% of prescriptions among healthy children, compared to only 64% among children with multiple chronic diseases, reflecting their exposure to greater therapeutic risks.