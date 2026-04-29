A recent medical study revealed a rising trend in prescribing antibiotics to children, particularly among those suffering from complex chronic diseases, highlighting increasing challenges in managing infections in this group.

Increase in prescription rates

The study was conducted at Boston Children's Hospital in the United States and showed an annual increase in antibiotic prescription rates, coinciding with the increasing complexity of health conditions among children.

Association with chronic conditions

Researchers clarified that children with complex chronic diseases are the most likely to receive antibiotics repeatedly due to recurrent infections, which raises the level of reliance on these medications for treatment.

Risks of repeated use

The findings warned that the intensive use of antibiotics is associated with an increased risk of developing bacterial resistance, in addition to the possibility of experiencing health complications, especially when using broad-spectrum types.

Notable figures

The study indicated that more than one-third of children receive at least one prescription annually, while some are classified as heavy users if their treatment duration exceeds 50 days within one year.

Clear disparity among groups

The results showed that the rate of antibiotic prescriptions increased from 31% among healthy children to 64% among those with three or more chronic diseases, with a noticeable rise in annual dispensing rates as health condition complexities increased.

Comparison with other groups

The study also revealed that the rate of antibiotic prescriptions among children with chronic conditions is five times higher compared to healthy children, and it also exceeds usage rates among the elderly.

Difference in types of antibiotics used

The results indicated that the safest antibiotics accounted for 93% of prescriptions among healthy children, compared to only 64% among children with multiple chronic diseases, reflecting their exposure to greater therapeutic risks.