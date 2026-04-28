The relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia have emphasized the health capability regulations that enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, safety, and simplicity without health complications that affect their well-being.

The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority revealed a list of diseases that may prevent individuals from obtaining a Hajj permit due to lack of physical capability, including: advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, advanced heart failure or liver cirrhosis, severe mental illnesses or cases of dementia and advanced aging, pregnancy in the last three months, and the health authorities have mandated that those wishing to perform Hajj this year be vaccinated against meningitis, with a requirement to receive one dose of the quadrivalent vaccine at least 10 days before starting the rituals.

Among the recommended vaccinations, which are mandatory for the most at-risk groups, is the COVID-19 vaccine. It is advised that the pilgrim has received a dose of the updated vaccine after January 1, 2025, with a strong emphasis on vaccination for the elderly (65 years and older and pregnant women), as well as those suffering from chronic diseases such as heart diseases, respiratory issues, kidney failure, and diabetes. The seasonal flu vaccine is also a requirement for performing Hajj this year, and it is recommended to receive the updated vaccine, especially if the last vaccination date was before September 1, 2025.