The Department of Landscape Architecture at the College of Architecture and Planning at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in the Eastern Province concluded the final discussions for the master's theses of the 2026 graduates on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Dean of the College of Architecture and Planning, Dr. Badran Masoud Al-Zunifer, stated that the College of Architecture and Planning at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University is a fundamental pillar in promoting environmental sustainability in the Kingdom, through its focus on sustainable design, ecological urban planning, and preparing national competencies capable of developing higher quality and more sustainable urban environments. He explained that this year's master's projects reflected a distinguished academic level through the diversity of their topics and the richness of their research and design treatments, addressing issues of sustainability, spatial identity, and quality of life in line with modern trends in the fields of landscape architecture and urban planning, contributing to supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards more vibrant and sustainable cities.

For his part, the Head of the Department of Landscape Architecture, Dr. Tufail Yusuf Al-Yusuf, mentioned that these discussions represent an important scientific milestone that crowns the efforts of students during their academic and research journey, pointing out that the submitted theses embodied an advanced level of critical thinking and innovation, reflecting the researchers' ability to employ scientific and design methodologies to address real issues related to humans, the environment, and place.

The discussion sessions featured the presentation of 5 scientific theses covering various topics under the supervision of the course professor, Professor Khalid Al-Hajla. Engineer Ibrahim Al-Otaibi presented a thesis titled "Towards an Environment Supporting the Health of Type 2 Diabetes Patients: A Design-Based Research Framework for Lifestyle Self-Management," while Engineer Ahmed Al-Wad'i discussed a thesis titled "Design Standards for Inclusive Gardens in Sustainable Residential Neighborhoods: An Analytical and Applied Study in Dammam City." Engineer Abdullah Al-Makki presented a thesis titled "The Identity of Heritage Landscape Architecture for the Bahrain Fort: A Design Approach for Edge Areas and Spatial Integration," while Engineer Fayez Al-Asmary's thesis addressed "Principles of Designing Urban Forests in Hot and Humid Areas: A Case Study of Al-Noor Neighborhood in Dammam City." Engineer Marwan Al-Abdullah concluded the scientific presentations with his thesis "Climate-Responsive Design for Small Spaces: Improving Local Climate and User Behavior in Small Spaces in Al-Khobar City."

The submitted scientific theses demonstrated an increasing interest in developing sustainable urban environments and enhancing quality of life, by employing design principles and scientific research to find innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges, contributing to building more sustainable and humane cities capable of responding to community needs.

This scientific movement is an extension of a solid academic journey for the Department of Landscape Architecture, which was established in 1975 under the name "Department of Site Coordination" as a supporting department, before witnessing the launch of the master's program in 1985 in collaboration with Rice University in the United States, becoming at that time the first and only program of its kind in the Arab region, and it continued as such until the academic year 2021-2022. In 1993, the department launched the bachelor's program in site coordination, before the name "Landscape Architecture" was officially adopted in 2001 in line with academic and professional developments in the field.

Over the past decades, the department has continued its role in preparing specialized national competencies, with the number of its graduates exceeding 350 since the establishment of the program, while the number of graduates from the master's program reached 30 before the current batch, which is preparing to celebrate its graduation, reflecting the scientific status of the department and its leadership in the field of landscape architecture at the local and regional levels.

At the conclusion of the discussions, the judging committees praised the academic level of the theses and the advanced research treatments and design visions they contained, emphasizing the importance of these studies in enriching scientific knowledge and supporting professional practices in the field of landscape architecture, wishing the graduates success and prosperity in their academic and professional journeys.