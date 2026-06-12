اختتم قسم عمارة البيئة (Landscape Architecture) بكلية العمارة والتخطيط في جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل بالمنطقة الشرقية، الخميس 11 يونيو 2026، المناقشات النهائية لرسائل الماجستير لخريجي عام 2026.

وذكر عميد كلية العمارة والتخطيط الدكتور بدران مسعود الزنيفير أن كلية العمارة والتخطيط بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل تُعد ركيزةً أساسية في تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية بالمملكة، من خلال تركيزها على التصميم المستدام وتخطيط المدن البيئية وإعداد الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على تطوير بيئات عمرانية أكثر جودة واستدامة. وأوضح أن مشاريع الماجستير لهذا العام عكست مستوىً علميًا متميزًا من خلال تنوع موضوعاتها وثراء معالجاتها البحثية والتصميمية، حيث تناولت قضايا الاستدامة والهوية المكانية وجودة الحياة بما يتوافق مع التوجهات الحديثة في مجالات عمارة البيئة والتخطيط العمراني، وتسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو مدن أكثر حيوية واستدامة.

من جهته، ذكر رئيس قسم عمارة البيئة الدكتور طفيل يوسف اليوسف أن هذه المناقشات تمثل محطة علمية مهمة تتوج جهود الطلبة خلال رحلتهم الأكاديمية والبحثية، مشيرًا إلى أن الرسائل المقدمة جسدت مستوى متقدمًا من التفكير النقدي والابتكار، وعكست قدرة الباحثين على توظيف المنهجيات العلمية والتصميمية لمعالجة قضايا واقعية ترتبط بالإنسان والبيئة والمكان.

وشهدت جلسات المناقشة عرض 5 رسائل علمية تناولت موضوعات متنوعة من إشراف استاذ المقرر البروفيسور خالد الحجلة، حيث قدم المهندس إبراهيم العتيبي رسالة بعنوان «نحو بيئة داعمة لصحة مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني: إطار بحثي قائم على التصميم للإدارة الذاتية القائمة على نمط الحياة»، فيما ناقش المهندس أحمد الوادعي رسالة بعنوان «معايير تصميم الحدائق الشاملة في الأحياء السكنية المستدامة: دراسة تحليلية وتطبيقية في مدينة الدمام»، كما قدم المهندس عبدالله المكي رسالة بعنوان «هوية عمارة البيئة التراثية لقلعة البحرين: منهج تصميمي للمناطق الحدية والتكامل الفراغي»، بينما تناولت رسالة المهندس فايز الأسمري «مبادئ تصميم الغابات الحضرية في المناطق الحارة والرطبة: دراسة حالة لحي النور بمدينة الدمام»، واختتم المهندس مروان العبدالله العروض العلمية برسالته «التصميم المتجاوب مع المناخ للمساحات الصغيرة: تحسين المناخ المحلي وسلوك المستخدم في المساحات الصغيرة بمدينة الخبر».

وأظهرت الرسائل العلمية المقدمة اهتمامًا متزايدًا بتطوير البيئات العمرانية المستدامة وتعزيز جودة الحياة، من خلال توظيف مبادئ التصميم والبحث العلمي لإيجاد حلول مبتكرة للتحديات البيئية والاجتماعية، بما يسهم في بناء مدن أكثر استدامة وإنسانية وقدرة على الاستجابة لاحتياجات المجتمع.

ويأتي هذا الحراك العلمي امتدادًا لمسيرة أكاديمية راسخة لقسم عمارة البيئة، الذي تأسس عام 1975 تحت مسمى «قسم تنسيق المواقع» كقسم مساند، قبل أن يشهد عام 1985 إطلاق برنامج الماجستير بالتعاون مع جامعة رايس الأمريكية، ليصبح آنذاك البرنامج الأول والأوحد من نوعه في المنطقة العربية، واستمر كذلك حتى العام الجامعي 2021-2022. وفي عام 1993 أطلق القسم برنامج البكالوريوس في تنسيق المواقع، قبل أن يُعتمد مسمى «عمارة البيئة» رسميًا عام 2001 مواكبةً للتطورات الأكاديمية والمهنية في التخصص.

وواصل القسم خلال العقود الماضية دوره في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية المتخصصة، حيث تجاوز عدد خريجيه 350 خريجًا منذ تأسيس البرنامج، فيما بلغ عدد خريجي برنامج الماجستير 30 خريجًا قبل انضمام الدفعة الحالية التي تستعد للاحتفاء بتخرجها، ما يعكس المكانة العلمية التي يحتلها القسم وريادته في مجال عمارة البيئة على المستوى المحلي والإقليمي.

وفي ختام المناقشات، أشادت لجان التحكيم بالمستوى العلمي للرسائل وما تضمنته من معالجات بحثية ورؤى تصميمية متقدمة، مؤكدين أهمية هذه الدراسات في إثراء المعرفة العلمية ودعم الممارسات المهنية في مجال عمارة البيئة، ومتمنين للخريجين التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرتهم العلمية والعملية.