The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Iranian attacks on the tankers of the UAE's "ADNOC" and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, affirming that these brutal targeting acts represent an unacceptable escalation and a grave violation of maritime security and safety.

The Secretary-General emphasized the necessity for Iran to immediately cease all its hostile actions that threaten security and stability in the region and the world, calling on the international community to pressure it to stop these hostile acts.

He reiterated the Council's full and steadfast solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, standing by it and supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and interests.