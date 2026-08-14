بمناسبة عيد استقلال الهند الثمانين، أتقدم بتحياتي الحارة وأطيب تمنياتي إلى جميع المواطنين الهنود المقيمين في المملكة العربية السعودية، وإلى أصدقائنا وشركائنا السعوديين الأعزاء. في الخامس عشر من أغسطس من كل عام، يحتفل شعب الهند بتاريخ بالغ الأهمية: تلك اللحظة في عام 1947، عندما تخلصت البلاد من الحكم الاستعماري، ودخلت حقبة جديدة بوصفها دولة مستقلة تتمتع بحكم ذاتي، لتصبح بعد وقت قصير أكبر ديمقراطية على وجه الأرض. وهي أيضًا مناسبة لإحياء ذكرى أولئك الذين ناضلوا وضحّوا من أجل تلك الحرية، وللتعبير عن امتناننا للجنود الذين يواصلون اليوم حراسة حدود الوطن وحمايتها.
وتستمد الهند قوتها من إرث حضاري يمتد لآلاف السنين، ومن نسيج ثقافي بالغ التنوع، ومن التزام راسخ بالمبادئ الديمقراطية. وإلى جانب الاعتراف بها كواحدة من أسرع الاقتصادات الكبرى نموًا في العالم، قد رسّخت الهند موقعها كصوت يمكن الاعتماد عليه وموثوق به في مواجهة التحديات العالمية المشتركة. ويقوم انخراط الهند مع العالم على أساس راسخ من الثقة والاحترام المتبادل والالتزام بتحقيق الرفاه الجماعي للبشرية. وتلتزم حكومة الهند التزاماً كاملاً بتلبية تطلعات الشباب الهندي الكبير والنشط.
إن زخم الهند المتنامي نحو الأمام يستند إلى الطموح المشترك لشعبها البالغ 1.4 مليار نسمة، الذين يعملون جميعًا من أجل تحقيق رؤية دولة رئيس وزراء الهند السيد/ ناريندرا مودي «فيكسيت بهارات 2047» (أي الهند المتقدمة 2047)، وهي أن تصبح دولة متقدّمة بالكامل بحلول ذلك العام. وتحتل الهند، بين الاقتصادات الكبرى في العالم، المرتبة الأولى من حيث معدل النمو الاقتصادي، مدفوعة بثقافة الابتكار، والانتشار الواسع للتكنولوجيا الرقمية، وتنامي قطاع التصنيع، وتطوير البنية التحتية على نطاق واسع، فضلًا عن قوة عاملة شابة تزداد مهاراتها وكفاءتها باستمرار. وقد شهدت شبكات النقل في البلاد توسعًا لافتًا؛ إذ يجري حاليًا إنشاء الطرق السريعة الوطنية بمعدل يقارب 34 كيلومترًا يوميًا، فيما يتجاوز معدل مد خطوط السكك الحديدية 8 كيلومترات يوميًا. كما أصبحت الهند ثالث أكبر سوق للطيران المحلي في العالم. وتتسم خريطة طريق الهند في مجال الطاقة بالطموح ذاته، حيث تستهدف الوصول إلى 500 غيغاواط من قدرات الطاقة المتجددة بحلول عام 2030، يعقبها بلوغ 100 غيغاواط من الطاقة النووية بحلول عام 2047. كما سيلعب القطاع الخاص دوراً مهماً في توسيع القطاع النووي في الهند، وذلك في أعقاب إقرار قانون شانتي التاريخي (SHANTI Act).
وفي مجال التكنولوجيا المالية، تتبوأ الهند مكانة رائدة عالميًا، إذ تُجري ما يقارب نصف جميع معاملات الدفع الرقمي الفورية على مستوى العالم. ولدعم الأبحاث المتطورة، استثمرت الحكومة الهندية أكثر من 10 مليارات دولار أمريكي في مبادرات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة الكمومية وأشباه الموصلات. أما قطاع الفضاء، الذي أصبح مفتوحًا أمام الشركات الخاصة، فقد شهد نموًا كبيرًا، ليضم اليوم أكثر من 400 شركة ناشئة، نجحت إحداها بالفعل في الوصول إلى مرتبة الشركة المليارية (يونيكورن). وفي الوقت نفسه، تتزايد ثقة العديد من الدول الأخرى بالتكنولوجيا والمعدات الدفاعية الهندية.
أشعر بفخرٍ واعتزازٍ كبيرين لتولي منصب سفير الهند لدى المملكة العربية السعودية. تربطنا علاقة تاريخية وثيقة، تعزّزت على مر العقود لتصبح شراكة استراتيجية مثمرة وقيمة. واليوم، يمتد تعاوننا ليشمل قطاعاتٍ واسعة، منها الطاقة، والدفاع، والأمن، والاستثمار، والتكنولوجيا، والصحة، والتعليم، والثقافة، والسياحة. تقوم شراكتنا على الثقة المتبادلة، وحسن النية، والتوجيه الحكيم لقيادتنا الرشيدة. وأنا على يقين بأن روابطنا الحضارية والثقافية والتجارية، التي تعود إلى قرونٍ مضت، ستواصل تحقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
وأسهمت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، إلى الهند عام 2023 وزيارة دولة رئيس وزراء الهند، السيد/ ناريندرا مودي إلى المملكة العربية السعودية عام 2025 في تحقيق المعالم الرئيسية في الفترة الأخيرة. وقد تم توسيع مجلس الشراكة الاستراتيجي بإضافة لجان وزارية جديدة حول التعاون الدفاعي والتعاون السياحي والثقافي، إلى جانب اللجان القائمة حول التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي. وقد عزز التواصل المنتظم بين القادة و وزراء الخارجية ومستشاري الأمن القومي وكبار المسؤولين وأعضاء البرلمان، التنسيق في الموضوعات الثنائية والإقليمية والعالمية.
ويتكامل اقتصاد بلدينا بشكلٍ ممتاز، حيث يبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري الثنائي نحو 41 مليار دولار أمريكي. وتُعدّ الهند ثالث أكبر شريك تجاري للمملكة العربية السعودية، بينما تُعدّ المملكة العربية السعودية خامس أكبر شريك تجاري للهند. وتُعتبر المملكة العربية السعودية شريكًا موثوقًا به في ضمان إمدادات الطاقة والأسمدة. استفادت الشركات الهندية من الفرص التي أتاحتها رؤية 2030. فقد ارتفع عدد الشركات الهندية المسجلة في المملكة من حوالي 500 شركة في عام 2020 إلى أكثر من 6000 شركة اليوم. وبلغ إجمالي الاستثمارات السعودية في الهند، بما في ذلك استثمارات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي-PIF، وشركات سعودية أخرى، وصندوق رؤية السعودية، حوالي 10 مليارات دولار أمريكي. تتمتع الهند بقدرات قوية في مجالات البنية التحتية الرقمية العامة، والتكنولوجيا المالية، والابتكار. وهناك مجال واسع لتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والاتصالات والبنية التحتية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والرعاية الصحية. ويمكن أن يكون التعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والهيدروجين الأخضر، والطاقة المتجددة، والفضاء، والتصنيع المتقدم، محركات رئيسية لشراكتنا الاقتصادية.
ويظل شعبنا في صميم علاقاتنا، حيث يتخذ أكثر من 2.7 مليون هندي موطناً لهم في السعودية. ويُعدّ المجتمع الهندي في المملكة العربية السعودية جسراً حياً يربط بين بلدينا، إذ يُساهمون من خلال عملهم وحياتهم في إثراء كلي البلدين. ونشكر حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على ضمان رفاهية وراحة مواطنينا، كما نتقدم بأحر التهاني للقيادة الرشيدة في المملكة على إتمام موسم الحج 2026 بنجاح.
وتُعزز الهند والمملكة شراكتهما بثبات، وتقومان ببناء رؤية مشتركة للمستقبل، حتى في ظل الظروف غير المستقرة الحالية للصراع الإقليمي. وتلعب المملكة العربية السعودية دوراً مهماً في تعزيز السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين. وقد دعمت الهند بشكل مستمر مسار الحوار والدبلوماسية. ونتشارك مع السعودية في قضايا تتعلق بحُرية الملاحة وتدفق التجارة والطاقة دون انقطاع. ونأمل أن يعود السلام والاستقرار والحياة الطبيعية إلى المنطقة في أقرب وقت ممكن.
باسم حكومة وشعب الهند، والجالية الهندية في المملكة، أغتنم هذه الفرصة وأتقدم بأطيب التمنيات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وحكومة وشعب المملكة بدوام السلام والتقدّم والازدهار.
On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to our dear Saudi friends and partners. On the fifteenth of August each year, the people of India celebrate a date of great significance: that moment in 1947 when the country freed itself from colonial rule and entered a new era as an independent nation enjoying self-governance, soon becoming the largest democracy on earth. It is also an occasion to commemorate those who struggled and sacrificed for that freedom, and to express our gratitude to the soldiers who continue to guard and protect the homeland's borders today.
India draws its strength from a civilizational heritage that spans thousands of years, from a highly diverse cultural fabric, and from a steadfast commitment to democratic principles. In addition to being recognized as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, India has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy voice in addressing shared global challenges. India's engagement with the world is based on a solid foundation of mutual trust, respect, and a commitment to achieving the collective well-being of humanity. The Government of India is fully committed to meeting the aspirations of its vibrant and active youth.
India's growing momentum forward is based on the shared ambition of its 1.4 billion people, all working towards realizing the vision of India's Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" (i.e., Developed India 2047), which aims for the country to become fully developed by that year. Among the major economies of the world, India ranks first in terms of economic growth rate, driven by a culture of innovation, widespread digital technology adoption, a growing manufacturing sector, extensive infrastructure development, and a young workforce that is continuously enhancing its skills and competencies. The country's transportation networks have seen remarkable expansion; national highways are currently being constructed at a rate of nearly 34 kilometers per day, while the railway line expansion exceeds 8 kilometers per day. India has also become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. India's energy roadmap reflects the same ambition, targeting 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, followed by achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. The private sector will play an important role in expanding India's nuclear sector, following the historic SHANTI Act.
In the field of fintech, India holds a leading global position, conducting nearly half of all instant digital payment transactions worldwide. To support advanced research, the Indian government has invested over $10 billion in initiatives related to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. The space sector, which has been opened to private companies, has witnessed significant growth, now comprising over 400 startups, one of which has already achieved unicorn status. Meanwhile, many other countries are increasingly confident in Indian defense technology and equipment.
I feel immense pride and honor in serving as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We share a close historical relationship that has strengthened over the decades into a fruitful and valuable strategic partnership. Today, our cooperation extends across a wide range of sectors, including energy, defense, security, investment, technology, health, education, culture, and tourism. Our partnership is built on mutual trust, goodwill, and the wise guidance of our esteemed leadership. I am confident that our civilizational, cultural, and commercial ties, which date back centuries, will continue to achieve further progress and prosperity.
The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India in 2023 and the visit of India's Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025 have marked significant milestones in recent times. The Strategic Partnership Council has been expanded to include new ministerial committees on defense cooperation and tourism and cultural cooperation, alongside existing committees on political and economic cooperation. Regular communication between leaders, foreign ministers, national security advisors, senior officials, and parliament members has enhanced coordination on bilateral, regional, and global issues.
The economies of our two countries are excellently integrated, with bilateral trade amounting to approximately $41 billion. India is the third-largest trading partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom is India's fifth-largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia is a reliable partner in ensuring energy and fertilizer supplies. Indian companies have benefited from the opportunities provided by Vision 2030. The number of Indian companies registered in the Kingdom has increased from around 500 in 2020 to over 6,000 today. Total Saudi investments in India, including investments from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), other Saudi companies, and the Saudi Vision Fund, amount to approximately $10 billion. India possesses strong capabilities in public digital infrastructure, fintech, and innovation. There is ample scope to expand cooperation in energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, logistics, and healthcare. Collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, renewable energy, space, and advanced manufacturing can be key drivers of our economic partnership.
Our people remain at the heart of our relations, with over 2.7 million Indians making their home in Saudi Arabia. The Indian community in the Kingdom serves as a living bridge connecting our two countries, contributing through their work and lives to enrich both nations. We thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for ensuring the welfare and comfort of our citizens, and we extend our warmest congratulations to the wise leadership of the Kingdom for the successful completion of the Hajj season 2026.
India and the Kingdom are steadily strengthening their partnership and building a shared vision for the future, even amid the current unstable conditions of regional conflict. Saudi Arabia plays an important role in promoting regional peace and stability. India has consistently supported the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We share concerns with Saudi Arabia regarding freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of trade and energy. We hope that peace, stability, and normal life will return to the region as soon as possible.
On behalf of the Government and people of India, and the Indian community in the Kingdom, I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Government and people of the Kingdom for continued peace, progress, and prosperity.