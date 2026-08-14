On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to our dear Saudi friends and partners. On the fifteenth of August each year, the people of India celebrate a date of great significance: that moment in 1947 when the country freed itself from colonial rule and entered a new era as an independent nation enjoying self-governance, soon becoming the largest democracy on earth. It is also an occasion to commemorate those who struggled and sacrificed for that freedom, and to express our gratitude to the soldiers who continue to guard and protect the homeland's borders today.

India draws its strength from a civilizational heritage that spans thousands of years, from a highly diverse cultural fabric, and from a steadfast commitment to democratic principles. In addition to being recognized as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, India has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy voice in addressing shared global challenges. India's engagement with the world is based on a solid foundation of mutual trust, respect, and a commitment to achieving the collective well-being of humanity. The Government of India is fully committed to meeting the aspirations of its vibrant and active youth.

India's growing momentum forward is based on the shared ambition of its 1.4 billion people, all working towards realizing the vision of India's Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" (i.e., Developed India 2047), which aims for the country to become fully developed by that year. Among the major economies of the world, India ranks first in terms of economic growth rate, driven by a culture of innovation, widespread digital technology adoption, a growing manufacturing sector, extensive infrastructure development, and a young workforce that is continuously enhancing its skills and competencies. The country's transportation networks have seen remarkable expansion; national highways are currently being constructed at a rate of nearly 34 kilometers per day, while the railway line expansion exceeds 8 kilometers per day. India has also become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. India's energy roadmap reflects the same ambition, targeting 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, followed by achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. The private sector will play an important role in expanding India's nuclear sector, following the historic SHANTI Act.

In the field of fintech, India holds a leading global position, conducting nearly half of all instant digital payment transactions worldwide. To support advanced research, the Indian government has invested over $10 billion in initiatives related to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. The space sector, which has been opened to private companies, has witnessed significant growth, now comprising over 400 startups, one of which has already achieved unicorn status. Meanwhile, many other countries are increasingly confident in Indian defense technology and equipment.

I feel immense pride and honor in serving as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We share a close historical relationship that has strengthened over the decades into a fruitful and valuable strategic partnership. Today, our cooperation extends across a wide range of sectors, including energy, defense, security, investment, technology, health, education, culture, and tourism. Our partnership is built on mutual trust, goodwill, and the wise guidance of our esteemed leadership. I am confident that our civilizational, cultural, and commercial ties, which date back centuries, will continue to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India in 2023 and the visit of India's Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025 have marked significant milestones in recent times. The Strategic Partnership Council has been expanded to include new ministerial committees on defense cooperation and tourism and cultural cooperation, alongside existing committees on political and economic cooperation. Regular communication between leaders, foreign ministers, national security advisors, senior officials, and parliament members has enhanced coordination on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The economies of our two countries are excellently integrated, with bilateral trade amounting to approximately $41 billion. India is the third-largest trading partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom is India's fifth-largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia is a reliable partner in ensuring energy and fertilizer supplies. Indian companies have benefited from the opportunities provided by Vision 2030. The number of Indian companies registered in the Kingdom has increased from around 500 in 2020 to over 6,000 today. Total Saudi investments in India, including investments from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), other Saudi companies, and the Saudi Vision Fund, amount to approximately $10 billion. India possesses strong capabilities in public digital infrastructure, fintech, and innovation. There is ample scope to expand cooperation in energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, logistics, and healthcare. Collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, renewable energy, space, and advanced manufacturing can be key drivers of our economic partnership.

Our people remain at the heart of our relations, with over 2.7 million Indians making their home in Saudi Arabia. The Indian community in the Kingdom serves as a living bridge connecting our two countries, contributing through their work and lives to enrich both nations. We thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for ensuring the welfare and comfort of our citizens, and we extend our warmest congratulations to the wise leadership of the Kingdom for the successful completion of the Hajj season 2026.

India and the Kingdom are steadily strengthening their partnership and building a shared vision for the future, even amid the current unstable conditions of regional conflict. Saudi Arabia plays an important role in promoting regional peace and stability. India has consistently supported the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We share concerns with Saudi Arabia regarding freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of trade and energy. We hope that peace, stability, and normal life will return to the region as soon as possible.

On behalf of the Government and people of India, and the Indian community in the Kingdom, I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Government and people of the Kingdom for continued peace, progress, and prosperity.