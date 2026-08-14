بمناسبة عيد استقلال الهند الثمانين، أتقدم بتحياتي الحارة وأطيب تمنياتي إلى جميع المواطنين الهنود المقيمين في المملكة العربية السعودية، وإلى أصدقائنا وشركائنا السعوديين الأعزاء. في الخامس عشر من أغسطس من كل عام، يحتفل شعب الهند بتاريخ بالغ الأهمية: تلك اللحظة في عام 1947، عندما تخلصت البلاد من الحكم الاستعماري، ودخلت حقبة جديدة بوصفها دولة مستقلة تتمتع بحكم ذاتي، لتصبح بعد وقت قصير أكبر ديمقراطية على وجه الأرض. وهي أيضًا مناسبة لإحياء ذكرى أولئك الذين ناضلوا وضحّوا من أجل تلك الحرية، وللتعبير عن امتناننا للجنود الذين يواصلون اليوم حراسة حدود الوطن وحمايتها.

وتستمد الهند قوتها من إرث حضاري يمتد لآلاف السنين، ومن نسيج ثقافي بالغ التنوع، ومن التزام راسخ بالمبادئ الديمقراطية. وإلى جانب الاعتراف بها كواحدة من أسرع الاقتصادات الكبرى نموًا في العالم، قد رسّخت الهند موقعها كصوت يمكن الاعتماد عليه وموثوق به في مواجهة التحديات العالمية المشتركة. ويقوم انخراط الهند مع العالم على أساس راسخ من الثقة والاحترام المتبادل والالتزام بتحقيق الرفاه الجماعي للبشرية. وتلتزم حكومة الهند التزاماً كاملاً بتلبية تطلعات الشباب الهندي الكبير والنشط.

إن زخم الهند المتنامي نحو الأمام يستند إلى الطموح المشترك لشعبها البالغ 1.4 مليار نسمة، الذين يعملون جميعًا من أجل تحقيق رؤية دولة رئيس وزراء الهند السيد/ ناريندرا مودي «فيكسيت بهارات 2047» (أي الهند المتقدمة 2047)، وهي أن تصبح دولة متقدّمة بالكامل بحلول ذلك العام. وتحتل الهند، بين الاقتصادات الكبرى في العالم، المرتبة الأولى من حيث معدل النمو الاقتصادي، مدفوعة بثقافة الابتكار، والانتشار الواسع للتكنولوجيا الرقمية، وتنامي قطاع التصنيع، وتطوير البنية التحتية على نطاق واسع، فضلًا عن قوة عاملة شابة تزداد مهاراتها وكفاءتها باستمرار. وقد شهدت شبكات النقل في البلاد توسعًا لافتًا؛ إذ يجري حاليًا إنشاء الطرق السريعة الوطنية بمعدل يقارب 34 كيلومترًا يوميًا، فيما يتجاوز معدل مد خطوط السكك الحديدية 8 كيلومترات يوميًا. كما أصبحت الهند ثالث أكبر سوق للطيران المحلي في العالم. وتتسم خريطة طريق الهند في مجال الطاقة بالطموح ذاته، حيث تستهدف الوصول إلى 500 غيغاواط من قدرات الطاقة المتجددة بحلول عام 2030، يعقبها بلوغ 100 غيغاواط من الطاقة النووية بحلول عام 2047. كما سيلعب القطاع الخاص دوراً مهماً في توسيع القطاع النووي في الهند، وذلك في أعقاب إقرار قانون شانتي التاريخي (SHANTI Act).

وفي مجال التكنولوجيا المالية، تتبوأ الهند مكانة رائدة عالميًا، إذ تُجري ما يقارب نصف جميع معاملات الدفع الرقمي الفورية على مستوى العالم. ولدعم الأبحاث المتطورة، استثمرت الحكومة الهندية أكثر من 10 مليارات دولار أمريكي في مبادرات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة الكمومية وأشباه الموصلات. أما قطاع الفضاء، الذي أصبح مفتوحًا أمام الشركات الخاصة، فقد شهد نموًا كبيرًا، ليضم اليوم أكثر من 400 شركة ناشئة، نجحت إحداها بالفعل في الوصول إلى مرتبة الشركة المليارية (يونيكورن). وفي الوقت نفسه، تتزايد ثقة العديد من الدول الأخرى بالتكنولوجيا والمعدات الدفاعية الهندية.

أشعر بفخرٍ واعتزازٍ كبيرين لتولي منصب سفير الهند لدى المملكة العربية السعودية. تربطنا علاقة تاريخية وثيقة، تعزّزت على مر العقود لتصبح شراكة استراتيجية مثمرة وقيمة. واليوم، يمتد تعاوننا ليشمل قطاعاتٍ واسعة، منها الطاقة، والدفاع، والأمن، والاستثمار، والتكنولوجيا، والصحة، والتعليم، والثقافة، والسياحة. تقوم شراكتنا على الثقة المتبادلة، وحسن النية، والتوجيه الحكيم لقيادتنا الرشيدة. وأنا على يقين بأن روابطنا الحضارية والثقافية والتجارية، التي تعود إلى قرونٍ مضت، ستواصل تحقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وأسهمت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، إلى الهند عام 2023 وزيارة دولة رئيس وزراء الهند، السيد/ ناريندرا مودي إلى المملكة العربية السعودية عام 2025 في تحقيق المعالم الرئيسية في الفترة الأخيرة. وقد تم توسيع مجلس الشراكة الاستراتيجي بإضافة لجان وزارية جديدة حول التعاون الدفاعي والتعاون السياحي والثقافي، إلى جانب اللجان القائمة حول التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي. وقد عزز التواصل المنتظم بين القادة و وزراء الخارجية ومستشاري الأمن القومي وكبار المسؤولين وأعضاء البرلمان، التنسيق في الموضوعات الثنائية والإقليمية والعالمية.

ويتكامل اقتصاد بلدينا بشكلٍ ممتاز، حيث يبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري الثنائي نحو 41 مليار دولار أمريكي. وتُعدّ الهند ثالث أكبر شريك تجاري للمملكة العربية السعودية، بينما تُعدّ المملكة العربية السعودية خامس أكبر شريك تجاري للهند. وتُعتبر المملكة العربية السعودية شريكًا موثوقًا به في ضمان إمدادات الطاقة والأسمدة. استفادت الشركات الهندية من الفرص التي أتاحتها رؤية 2030. فقد ارتفع عدد الشركات الهندية المسجلة في المملكة من حوالي 500 شركة في عام 2020 إلى أكثر من 6000 شركة اليوم. وبلغ إجمالي الاستثمارات السعودية في الهند، بما في ذلك استثمارات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي-PIF، وشركات سعودية أخرى، وصندوق رؤية السعودية، حوالي 10 مليارات دولار أمريكي. تتمتع الهند بقدرات قوية في مجالات البنية التحتية الرقمية العامة، والتكنولوجيا المالية، والابتكار. وهناك مجال واسع لتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والاتصالات والبنية التحتية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والرعاية الصحية. ويمكن أن يكون التعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والهيدروجين الأخضر، والطاقة المتجددة، والفضاء، والتصنيع المتقدم، محركات رئيسية لشراكتنا الاقتصادية.

ويظل شعبنا في صميم علاقاتنا، حيث يتخذ أكثر من 2.7 مليون هندي موطناً لهم في السعودية. ويُعدّ المجتمع الهندي في المملكة العربية السعودية جسراً حياً يربط بين بلدينا، إذ يُساهمون من خلال عملهم وحياتهم في إثراء كلي البلدين. ونشكر حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على ضمان رفاهية وراحة مواطنينا، كما نتقدم بأحر التهاني للقيادة الرشيدة في المملكة على إتمام موسم الحج 2026 بنجاح.

وتُعزز الهند والمملكة شراكتهما بثبات، وتقومان ببناء رؤية مشتركة للمستقبل، حتى في ظل الظروف غير المستقرة الحالية للصراع الإقليمي. وتلعب المملكة العربية السعودية دوراً مهماً في تعزيز السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين. وقد دعمت الهند بشكل مستمر مسار الحوار والدبلوماسية. ونتشارك مع السعودية في قضايا تتعلق بحُرية الملاحة وتدفق التجارة والطاقة دون انقطاع. ونأمل أن يعود السلام والاستقرار والحياة الطبيعية إلى المنطقة في أقرب وقت ممكن.

باسم حكومة وشعب الهند، والجالية الهندية في المملكة، أغتنم هذه الفرصة وأتقدم بأطيب التمنيات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وحكومة وشعب المملكة بدوام السلام والتقدّم والازدهار.