من الجدير بالثناء أن حكومة الهند حددت لنفسها وللبلاد هدفاً حاسماً: أن تصبح الهند فيكسيت بهارات Viksit Bharat بحلول عام 2047، وهو ما سيكون الذكرى المئوية لاستقلال الهند. ورغم وجود اتفاق عام على أن مصطلح فيكسيت بهارات يشير إلى دولة متقدمة إلا أنه لا يزال من الضروري لأغراض السياسة العامة تفكيك هذا المفهوم وفهم مضامينه، وفيما يلي محاولة للقيام بذلك.

اقتصاد بحجم 10 تريليونات دولار: في حين يحق للهند أن تفخر بكونها رابع أكبر اقتصاد في العالم من حيث الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، تظل الحقيقة أن ناتجها المحلي الحالي البالغ 4.5 تريليون دولار يُعد دون المستوى المأمول بالنسبة لبلد يقترب عدد سكانه من 1.5 مليار نسمة. لذا، لكي تصبح الهند دولة متقدمة بالمعنى الحقيقي للكلمة يتعين أن ينمو ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي بشكل كبير ليصل إلى 10 تريليونات دولار على الأقل. وهذا هدف قابل للتحقيق تماماً إذا ما تمكنا من إنجاز أمرين: أولاً، تشكل التجارة الخارجية 40 % من ناتجنا المحلي الإجمالي وبالتالي لا بد أن تتضاعف حصتنا في التجارة الدولية، وتحديداً، ينبغي أن ترتفع حصتنا من الصادرات العالمية التي تحوم حالياً حول 2 % لتصل إلى 10 %. وثانياً، يجب أن تشهد الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة لدينا التي بلغت في العام الأخير ما يقل قليلاً عن 100 مليار دولار- نمواً هائلاً ومضاعفاً. ولتحقيق هذين الأمرين يتعيّن على الحكومة الهندية تنفيذ إصلاحات اقتصادية جذرية تشمل قطاعات الأراضي، والعمالة، والطاقة، والزراعة، والبنية التحتية، فضلاً عن معالجة العقبات التنظيمية.

النمو الاقتصادي الشامل: لا شك في ضرورة تسريع وتيرة نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي كما ذكر آنفا، إلا أن ذلك وحده لا يكفي إذ يجب أن يكون النمو شاملاً بمعنى أن تصل ثماره إلى الشعوب الذين هم في أسفل الهرم. لقد وضعت الحكومة برامج ممتازة مثل مبادرة برادان مانتري غاريب كاليان يوجانا (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana)، ولكن إلى جانب ذلك ينبغي أن يصبح خلق فرص العمل للشباب شعاراً وطنياً لكل من الحكومة المركزية وحكومات الولايات، ونظراً لاستحالة قيام الحكومة وحدها أو حتى القطاع المنظم بتوفير كافة فرص العمل اللازمة تبرز أهمية بالغة لتهيئة بيئة تمكّن الشباب من التحول إلى روّاد أعمال ومبتكرين لفرص العمل بدلاً من الاكتفاء بكونهم باحثين عن الوظائف. إن المستويات الحالية من عدم المساواة الاقتصادية غير مستدامة ولذا لابد من بذل الجهود لجعل المجتمع أكثر مساواة.

تنمية المهارات: من المعروف أن نظامنا التعليمي يعتمد بشكل كبير على الحفظ الآلي وينتج آلاف الخريجين كل عام الذين قد لا يكونون قابلين للتوظيف على الفور. وفي هذا السياق، يصبح تأهيل الخريجين وإعادة تأهيلهم أمراً بالغ الأهمية. يجب أن تكتسب فكرة التدريب المهني والتعاون بين الصناعة والأكاديمية ونقل المهارات التقنية (بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي) لخريجينا أهمية وضع المهمة. كما يتعيّن زيادة الإنفاق على التعليم سواءً في القطاع العام أو الخاص بشكل هائل، لاسيما في الولايات التي تقل مؤشراتها عن المعدل الوطني. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، لابد من إعطاء البحث والتطوير أهمية قصوى في جميع المؤسسات ذات الصلة وأنه صحيح بالفعل أن عدد السكان الذي يقترب من 1.5 مليار نسمة يمكن أن يشكّل عائداً ديموغرافياً للهند ولكن هذا لا يتحقق إلا إذا كان السكان يتمتعون بالمهارات الكافية لمواجهة تحديات اقتصاد المعرفة.

الصحة: يشهد نظام الرعاية الصحية في الهند تحولاً جذرياً مدفوعاً بالتحول الرقمي وتوسيع البنية التحتية، ومع ذلك، لا تزال هناك تحديات قائمة ناجمة عن ارتفاع التكاليف الطبية وتزايد عبء الأمراض المزمنة. وقد بذلت الحكومة جهوداً كبيرة مثل: مبادرتا أيوشمان بهارات (Ayushman Bharat) وأيوشمان أروغيا ماندير(Ayushman Arogya Mandir)، التي كان لها أثرملموس في توفيرالرعاية الصحية في البلاد. كما تضاعفت أعداد المقاعد المتاحة في كليات الطب أكثر من مرتين منذ عام 2014 وذلك في مسعى لسد الفجوة بين أعداد الأطباء والمرضى. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، جرت محاولات ناجحة لترويج الهند كمركز عالمي للسياحة العلاجية. ورغم كل هذا، لا تزال هناك تحديات خطيرة، فلا يزال الإنفاق العام على الرعاية الصحية متأخراً عن المستويات المرغوبة. وتواجه الهند أيضاً خطر أن تصبح عاصمة عالمية لأمراض القلب والسكري. ولذلك تحتاج الهند إلى مواصلة تحولها الهائل في البنية التحتية للصحة العامة لجعلها في متناول الغالبية العظمى من سكانها وبأسعار معقولة ومدفوعة بالجودة، وفي هذا السياق، تؤدي البعثة الصحية الوطنية دوراً يستحق الإشادة غير إنها تحتاج فقط إلى التعزيز والتبسيط.

التنمية المستدامة: لا ينبغي للهند أن تحاكي أساليب البلدان الصناعية التي اتبعت مساراً عالي الكربون نحو التنمية أو حتى أساليب الصين التي تحرق حتى اليوم كميات من الفحم أكبر من تلك التي يحرقها بقية العالم مجتمعاً. الهند هي الاقتصاد الرئيسي الوحيد اليوم الذي لديه القدرة المحتملة على اتباع مسار منخفض الكربون نحو اقتصاد مرتفع الدخل يعتمد على التنمية المستدامة. ويجب على الهند أن تفعل ذلك ليس فقط لأن العالم يريد ذلك، بل لأن شعب هذا البلد يستحق ذلك كحق.

الخلاصة: إن الهند في وضع جيد بالفعل لتصبح فيكسيت بهارات بحلول عام 2047. ولكن البلاد بحاجة إلى أن تكون في وضع المهمة، وهناك حاجة إلى نهج حكومي شامل للتأكد من عدم ترك حجر على حجر في هذا المسعى الوطني. وبحسب أي تقدير، فإن السنوات العشرين القادمة ستكون الفترة الأكثر أهمية في تاريخ الهند.