من الجدير بالثناء أن حكومة الهند حددت لنفسها وللبلاد هدفاً حاسماً: أن تصبح الهند فيكسيت بهارات Viksit Bharat بحلول عام 2047، وهو ما سيكون الذكرى المئوية لاستقلال الهند. ورغم وجود اتفاق عام على أن مصطلح فيكسيت بهارات يشير إلى دولة متقدمة إلا أنه لا يزال من الضروري لأغراض السياسة العامة تفكيك هذا المفهوم وفهم مضامينه، وفيما يلي محاولة للقيام بذلك.
اقتصاد بحجم 10 تريليونات دولار: في حين يحق للهند أن تفخر بكونها رابع أكبر اقتصاد في العالم من حيث الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، تظل الحقيقة أن ناتجها المحلي الحالي البالغ 4.5 تريليون دولار يُعد دون المستوى المأمول بالنسبة لبلد يقترب عدد سكانه من 1.5 مليار نسمة. لذا، لكي تصبح الهند دولة متقدمة بالمعنى الحقيقي للكلمة يتعين أن ينمو ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي بشكل كبير ليصل إلى 10 تريليونات دولار على الأقل. وهذا هدف قابل للتحقيق تماماً إذا ما تمكنا من إنجاز أمرين: أولاً، تشكل التجارة الخارجية 40 % من ناتجنا المحلي الإجمالي وبالتالي لا بد أن تتضاعف حصتنا في التجارة الدولية، وتحديداً، ينبغي أن ترتفع حصتنا من الصادرات العالمية التي تحوم حالياً حول 2 % لتصل إلى 10 %. وثانياً، يجب أن تشهد الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة لدينا التي بلغت في العام الأخير ما يقل قليلاً عن 100 مليار دولار- نمواً هائلاً ومضاعفاً. ولتحقيق هذين الأمرين يتعيّن على الحكومة الهندية تنفيذ إصلاحات اقتصادية جذرية تشمل قطاعات الأراضي، والعمالة، والطاقة، والزراعة، والبنية التحتية، فضلاً عن معالجة العقبات التنظيمية.
النمو الاقتصادي الشامل: لا شك في ضرورة تسريع وتيرة نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي كما ذكر آنفا، إلا أن ذلك وحده لا يكفي إذ يجب أن يكون النمو شاملاً بمعنى أن تصل ثماره إلى الشعوب الذين هم في أسفل الهرم. لقد وضعت الحكومة برامج ممتازة مثل مبادرة برادان مانتري غاريب كاليان يوجانا (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana)، ولكن إلى جانب ذلك ينبغي أن يصبح خلق فرص العمل للشباب شعاراً وطنياً لكل من الحكومة المركزية وحكومات الولايات، ونظراً لاستحالة قيام الحكومة وحدها أو حتى القطاع المنظم بتوفير كافة فرص العمل اللازمة تبرز أهمية بالغة لتهيئة بيئة تمكّن الشباب من التحول إلى روّاد أعمال ومبتكرين لفرص العمل بدلاً من الاكتفاء بكونهم باحثين عن الوظائف. إن المستويات الحالية من عدم المساواة الاقتصادية غير مستدامة ولذا لابد من بذل الجهود لجعل المجتمع أكثر مساواة.
تنمية المهارات: من المعروف أن نظامنا التعليمي يعتمد بشكل كبير على الحفظ الآلي وينتج آلاف الخريجين كل عام الذين قد لا يكونون قابلين للتوظيف على الفور. وفي هذا السياق، يصبح تأهيل الخريجين وإعادة تأهيلهم أمراً بالغ الأهمية. يجب أن تكتسب فكرة التدريب المهني والتعاون بين الصناعة والأكاديمية ونقل المهارات التقنية (بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي) لخريجينا أهمية وضع المهمة. كما يتعيّن زيادة الإنفاق على التعليم سواءً في القطاع العام أو الخاص بشكل هائل، لاسيما في الولايات التي تقل مؤشراتها عن المعدل الوطني. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، لابد من إعطاء البحث والتطوير أهمية قصوى في جميع المؤسسات ذات الصلة وأنه صحيح بالفعل أن عدد السكان الذي يقترب من 1.5 مليار نسمة يمكن أن يشكّل عائداً ديموغرافياً للهند ولكن هذا لا يتحقق إلا إذا كان السكان يتمتعون بالمهارات الكافية لمواجهة تحديات اقتصاد المعرفة.
الصحة: يشهد نظام الرعاية الصحية في الهند تحولاً جذرياً مدفوعاً بالتحول الرقمي وتوسيع البنية التحتية، ومع ذلك، لا تزال هناك تحديات قائمة ناجمة عن ارتفاع التكاليف الطبية وتزايد عبء الأمراض المزمنة. وقد بذلت الحكومة جهوداً كبيرة مثل: مبادرتا أيوشمان بهارات (Ayushman Bharat) وأيوشمان أروغيا ماندير(Ayushman Arogya Mandir)، التي كان لها أثرملموس في توفيرالرعاية الصحية في البلاد. كما تضاعفت أعداد المقاعد المتاحة في كليات الطب أكثر من مرتين منذ عام 2014 وذلك في مسعى لسد الفجوة بين أعداد الأطباء والمرضى. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، جرت محاولات ناجحة لترويج الهند كمركز عالمي للسياحة العلاجية. ورغم كل هذا، لا تزال هناك تحديات خطيرة، فلا يزال الإنفاق العام على الرعاية الصحية متأخراً عن المستويات المرغوبة. وتواجه الهند أيضاً خطر أن تصبح عاصمة عالمية لأمراض القلب والسكري. ولذلك تحتاج الهند إلى مواصلة تحولها الهائل في البنية التحتية للصحة العامة لجعلها في متناول الغالبية العظمى من سكانها وبأسعار معقولة ومدفوعة بالجودة، وفي هذا السياق، تؤدي البعثة الصحية الوطنية دوراً يستحق الإشادة غير إنها تحتاج فقط إلى التعزيز والتبسيط.
التنمية المستدامة: لا ينبغي للهند أن تحاكي أساليب البلدان الصناعية التي اتبعت مساراً عالي الكربون نحو التنمية أو حتى أساليب الصين التي تحرق حتى اليوم كميات من الفحم أكبر من تلك التي يحرقها بقية العالم مجتمعاً. الهند هي الاقتصاد الرئيسي الوحيد اليوم الذي لديه القدرة المحتملة على اتباع مسار منخفض الكربون نحو اقتصاد مرتفع الدخل يعتمد على التنمية المستدامة. ويجب على الهند أن تفعل ذلك ليس فقط لأن العالم يريد ذلك، بل لأن شعب هذا البلد يستحق ذلك كحق.
الخلاصة: إن الهند في وضع جيد بالفعل لتصبح فيكسيت بهارات بحلول عام 2047. ولكن البلاد بحاجة إلى أن تكون في وضع المهمة، وهناك حاجة إلى نهج حكومي شامل للتأكد من عدم ترك حجر على حجر في هذا المسعى الوطني. وبحسب أي تقدير، فإن السنوات العشرين القادمة ستكون الفترة الأكثر أهمية في تاريخ الهند.
It is commendable that the Government of India has set a decisive goal for itself and the country: to become Viksit Bharat by 2047, which will mark the centenary of India's independence. While there is a general consensus that the term Viksit Bharat refers to a developed nation, it is still necessary for public policy purposes to unpack this concept and understand its implications. Below is an attempt to do so.
A $10 trillion economy: While India has the right to take pride in being the fourth largest economy in the world by GDP, the reality is that its current GDP of $4.5 trillion is below the expected level for a country approaching a population of 1.5 billion people. Therefore, for India to become a developed nation in the true sense of the word, its GDP must grow significantly to reach at least $10 trillion. This is a completely achievable goal if we can accomplish two things: First, foreign trade constitutes 40% of our GDP, and thus our share in international trade must double; specifically, our share of global exports, which currently hovers around 2%, should rise to 10%. Second, our foreign direct investment, which was just under $100 billion last year, must see massive and multiplied growth. To achieve these two objectives, the Indian government must implement radical economic reforms across land, labor, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, as well as address regulatory hurdles.
Inclusive economic growth: There is no doubt about the necessity of accelerating GDP growth as mentioned earlier, but that alone is not enough; growth must be inclusive in the sense that its benefits reach the people at the bottom of the pyramid. The government has launched excellent programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, but alongside this, job creation for youth should become a national slogan for both the central and state governments. Given that it is impossible for the government alone or even the organized sector to provide all the necessary job opportunities, it is crucial to create an environment that enables youth to become entrepreneurs and innovators of job opportunities instead of merely job seekers. The current levels of economic inequality are unsustainable, and therefore efforts must be made to make society more equal.
Skill development: It is well-known that our education system relies heavily on rote learning and produces thousands of graduates each year who may not be immediately employable. In this context, the qualification and requalification of graduates become critically important. The idea of vocational training and collaboration between industry and academia, as well as the transfer of technical skills (including artificial intelligence) to our graduates, must gain priority. Additionally, spending on education, both in the public and private sectors, must increase significantly, especially in states where indicators fall below the national average. Concurrently, research and development must be given utmost importance in all relevant institutions, and it is indeed true that a population nearing 1.5 billion can represent a demographic dividend for India, but this can only be realized if the population possesses the necessary skills to face the challenges of a knowledge economy.
Health: The healthcare system in India is undergoing a radical transformation driven by digitalization and infrastructure expansion; however, challenges remain due to rising medical costs and the increasing burden of chronic diseases. The government has made significant efforts such as the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiatives, which have had a tangible impact on healthcare provision in the country. The number of seats available in medical colleges has more than doubled since 2014 in an effort to bridge the gap between the number of doctors and patients. Concurrently, successful attempts have been made to promote India as a global hub for medical tourism. Despite all this, serious challenges persist, as public spending on healthcare still lags behind desired levels. India also faces the risk of becoming a global capital for heart disease and diabetes. Therefore, India needs to continue its massive transformation of public health infrastructure to make it accessible and affordable for the vast majority of its population, driven by quality. In this context, the National Health Mission plays a commendable role, but it only needs to be strengthened and streamlined.
Sustainable development: India should not emulate the methods of industrialized countries that have followed a high-carbon path to development or even the methods of China, which still burns more coal today than the rest of the world combined. India is the only major economy today that has the potential to follow a low-carbon path towards a high-income economy based on sustainable development. India must do this not only because the world wants it, but because the people of this country deserve it as a right.
Conclusion: India is indeed well-positioned to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. However, the country needs to be on a mission, and a comprehensive government approach is needed to ensure that no stone is left unturned in this national endeavor. By any estimate, the next twenty years will be the most critical period in India's history.