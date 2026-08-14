It is commendable that the Government of India has set a decisive goal for itself and the country: to become Viksit Bharat by 2047, which will mark the centenary of India's independence. While there is a general consensus that the term Viksit Bharat refers to a developed nation, it is still necessary for public policy purposes to unpack this concept and understand its implications. Below is an attempt to do so.

A $10 trillion economy: While India has the right to take pride in being the fourth largest economy in the world by GDP, the reality is that its current GDP of $4.5 trillion is below the expected level for a country approaching a population of 1.5 billion people. Therefore, for India to become a developed nation in the true sense of the word, its GDP must grow significantly to reach at least $10 trillion. This is a completely achievable goal if we can accomplish two things: First, foreign trade constitutes 40% of our GDP, and thus our share in international trade must double; specifically, our share of global exports, which currently hovers around 2%, should rise to 10%. Second, our foreign direct investment, which was just under $100 billion last year, must see massive and multiplied growth. To achieve these two objectives, the Indian government must implement radical economic reforms across land, labor, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, as well as address regulatory hurdles.

Inclusive economic growth: There is no doubt about the necessity of accelerating GDP growth as mentioned earlier, but that alone is not enough; growth must be inclusive in the sense that its benefits reach the people at the bottom of the pyramid. The government has launched excellent programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, but alongside this, job creation for youth should become a national slogan for both the central and state governments. Given that it is impossible for the government alone or even the organized sector to provide all the necessary job opportunities, it is crucial to create an environment that enables youth to become entrepreneurs and innovators of job opportunities instead of merely job seekers. The current levels of economic inequality are unsustainable, and therefore efforts must be made to make society more equal.

Skill development: It is well-known that our education system relies heavily on rote learning and produces thousands of graduates each year who may not be immediately employable. In this context, the qualification and requalification of graduates become critically important. The idea of vocational training and collaboration between industry and academia, as well as the transfer of technical skills (including artificial intelligence) to our graduates, must gain priority. Additionally, spending on education, both in the public and private sectors, must increase significantly, especially in states where indicators fall below the national average. Concurrently, research and development must be given utmost importance in all relevant institutions, and it is indeed true that a population nearing 1.5 billion can represent a demographic dividend for India, but this can only be realized if the population possesses the necessary skills to face the challenges of a knowledge economy.

Health: The healthcare system in India is undergoing a radical transformation driven by digitalization and infrastructure expansion; however, challenges remain due to rising medical costs and the increasing burden of chronic diseases. The government has made significant efforts such as the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiatives, which have had a tangible impact on healthcare provision in the country. The number of seats available in medical colleges has more than doubled since 2014 in an effort to bridge the gap between the number of doctors and patients. Concurrently, successful attempts have been made to promote India as a global hub for medical tourism. Despite all this, serious challenges persist, as public spending on healthcare still lags behind desired levels. India also faces the risk of becoming a global capital for heart disease and diabetes. Therefore, India needs to continue its massive transformation of public health infrastructure to make it accessible and affordable for the vast majority of its population, driven by quality. In this context, the National Health Mission plays a commendable role, but it only needs to be strengthened and streamlined.

Sustainable development: India should not emulate the methods of industrialized countries that have followed a high-carbon path to development or even the methods of China, which still burns more coal today than the rest of the world combined. India is the only major economy today that has the potential to follow a low-carbon path towards a high-income economy based on sustainable development. India must do this not only because the world wants it, but because the people of this country deserve it as a right.

Conclusion: India is indeed well-positioned to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. However, the country needs to be on a mission, and a comprehensive government approach is needed to ensure that no stone is left unturned in this national endeavor. By any estimate, the next twenty years will be the most critical period in India's history.