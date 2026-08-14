تحتفل الهند بيوم استقلالها الثمانين، ونستذكر بامتنان الرجال والنساء الذين لا يُحصى عددهم، والذين بفضل شجاعتهم وتضحياتهم نالت بلادنا حريتها. كما نحيّي أجيال الهنود الذين أسهموا، منذ عام 1947، في ترسيخ ديمقراطيتنا وبناء مؤسساتنا ودفع مسيرة التنمية المتميّزة التي شهدتها البلاد.

إن يوم الاستقلال ليس مناسبة للنظر إلى الماضي بفخر فحسب، بل هو أيضاً فرصة للتطلع إلى المستقبل بثقة. وتمضي الهند اليوم نحو تحقيق رؤية «فيكست بهارات» (الهند المتقدمة) بحلول عام 2047. وقد سجل الاقتصاد نمواً حقيقياً في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 7.7 % خلال السنة المالية 2025-2026، فيما تواصل البلاد توسيع قاعدتها التصنيعية وتحديث بنيتها التحتية والاستثمار في التقنيات الجديدة.

ويجسّد مفهوم «اصنع في الهند، اصنع للعالم» جانباً مهماً من هذا التحول. فالهند تبني قدراتها في مجالات تمتد من الإلكترونيات والأدوية والتصنيع المتقدم إلى أشباه الموصلات والتقنيات النظيفة. كما تدعم مبادرة رئيس الوزراء «غاتي شاكتي» التخطيط الأكثر تكاملاً للطرق والسكك الحديدية والموانئ والمطارات وشبكات الخدمات اللوجستية. وعمّقت الهند كذلك تعاونها مع شركائها التجاريين الرئيسيين، إذ دخلت اتفاقيات اقتصادية جديدة مع المملكة المتحدة وسلطنة عُمان حيز النفاذ هذا العام، فيما اختُتمت المفاوضات التجارية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي ونيوزيلندا.

وتظل التكنولوجيا محركاً رئيسياً للتغيير. وقد أظهرت البنية التحتية الرقمية العامة في الهند الإمكانات التي يتيحها توظيف التكنولوجيا لتوسيع نطاق الوصول إلى الخدمات المالية والعامة. وانطلاقاً من هذه التجربة، تستثمر البلاد في الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتصنيع أشباه الموصلات، وتقنيات الكم، والحوسبة المتقدمة.

كما يدخل قطاع الفضاء الهندي مرحلة جديدة. واستناداً إلى إنجازات «تشاندرايان-3» و«أديتيا-L1»، يتواصل العمل على برنامج «غاغانيان» للرحلات الفضائية المأهولة. وفي يوليو 2026، أصبح «فيكرام-I»، الذي طورته شركة «سكاي روت إيروسبيس» الهندية الناشئة، أول صاروخ مداري تطلقه شركة هندية خاصة من الأراضي الهندية. وفي الشهر نفسه، دُشّن أول قطار هندي مطوّر محلياً يعمل بخلايا وقود الهيدروجين بين جيند وسونيبات. ويعكس ذلك، إلى جانب التوسع في الطاقة المتجددة والمهمة الوطنية للهيدروجين الأخضر، تركيز الهند المتزايد على التقنيات الأنظف والتنمية المستدامة.

ورغم تنوع هذه التطورات، فإن الاتجاه واضح: الهند تبني قدراتها في الداخل، فيما تسهم بصورة متزايدة في تقديم المنتجات والتقنيات والحلول إلى العالم.

وبالتوازي مع مسيرة الهند اللافتة في النمو والتحول، واصلت شراكتها مع المملكة العربية السعودية اكتساب مزيد من القوة. وتشمل الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين الهند والمملكة اليوم التعاون في المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والطاقة والدفاع والتكنولوجيا والثقافة والتواصل بين الشعبين، مستندة إلى رصيد عريق من حسن النوايا والثقة المتبادلة.

وبالنسبة لنا في جدة، لعل البعد الأكثر حضوراً لهذه الشراكة هو ما نلمسه من خلال الناس وروابطهم. ويعيش ويعمل في المملكة نحو 2.7 مليون هندي، يسهمون في قطاعات الرعاية الصحية والهندسة والتعليم والتكنولوجيا والأعمال والصناعة والإنشاءات وغيرها من المجالات. وقد أمضى كثير منهم سنوات، بل وعقوداً، في المملكة. وبفضل مهنيتهم وعملهم الدؤوب واحترامهم لقوانين المملكة العربية السعودية وتقاليدها، اكتسبوا قدراً كبيراً من التقدير، وما زالوا يشكلون جسراً راسخاً بين بلدينا.

وتظل خدمة هذه الجالية الكبيرة والمتنوعة من المسؤوليات الأساسية للقنصلية العامة للهند في جدة. ونسعى إلى جعل الخدمات القنصلية وخدمات رعاية الجالية أكثر سهولة واستجابة، من خلال برامج التواصل واللقاءات المفتوحة وتقديم المساعدة على مدار الساعة في حالات الطوارئ. ونحن نقدر عالياً التعاون الذي تقدمه السلطات السعودية في دعم ورعاية المواطنين الهنود.

كما تحتل جدة مكانة خاصة في تواصلنا نظراً لارتباطها بالحج. فبالنسبة للحجاج الهنود، يمثل الحج تحقيقاً لتطلع روحي عميق وعزيز. وقد شهد موسم حج 2026 مجدداً استعدادات مكثفة وتنسيقاً وثيقاً بين السلطات الهندية والسعودية لتيسير أداء المناسك وتقديم الدعم اللازم للحجاج الهنود. ونعرب عن بالغ تقديرنا لحكومة المملكة العربية السعودية، ولا سيما وزارة الحج والعمرة والجهات المعنية الأخرى، على تعاونها وعلى ما تواصل القيام به من تحسين للخدمات والمرافق المقدمة للحجاج.

وخلال العام الماضي، سعت القنصلية إلى تعزيز التقارب بين شعبينا من خلال المهرجانات الثقافية، والفنون والموسيقى الهندية، وبرامج اليوغا والعافية، والمبادرات الأدبية والتعليمية، والأفلام والمأكولات، بالتعاون الوثيق مع مؤسسات الجالية والشركاء المحليين. كما حرصنا على توسيع نطاق هذا التواصل إلى ما وراء جدة، من خلال التواصل مع الجاليات والجامعات والغرف التجارية والسلطات المحلية في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة الغربية من المملكة العربية السعودية. وأولينا الشباب اهتماماً خاصاً من خلال برامج تعليمية وثقافية وتقنية تشجع على مزيد من التفاعل والتفاهم.

وتتعزز هذه الروابط مع تزايد معرفة كل مجتمع بالآخر. فقد حظيت اليوغا والسينما الهندية والموسيقى والمأكولات الهندية بتقدير واسع في المملكة، فيما يتيح نمو حركة السفر والسياحة فرصاً جديدة للسعوديين والهنود للتعرف بصورة مباشرة على ثقافة كل منهما. وتمنح هذه التفاعلات اليومية العلاقات الثنائية مزيداً من العمق والاستمرارية. وبصفتي القنصل العام، أرى أن هذا التواصل الإنساني يمثل إحدى نقاط القوة الراسخة في الشراكة بين الهند والسعودية.

ومع دخول الهند عامها الثمانين كدولة مستقلة، نتطلع إلى المستقبل بثقة وعزم على بناء هند مزدهرة ومبتكرة ومستدامة، مع مواصلة دورها كشريك موثوق للعالم.

ونعرب عن خالص امتناننا لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولحكومة المملكة وشعبها، لما يكنونه للهند من صداقة، ولدعمهم للحجاج الهنود، ولما تحظى به الجالية الهندية من حفاوة واهتمام.

وفي يوم الاستقلال هذا، أتقدم بأحر التهاني إلى جميع المواطنين الهنود وأصدقاء الهند في المملكة العربية السعودية.