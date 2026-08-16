In one of the largest losses suffered by the militia since the outbreak of the new round of escalation, Yemeni military sources in Sana'a revealed the death of more than 200 Houthi fighters in the past 48 hours, most of them in Taiz Governorate, during fierce battles and drone strikes.

The dead belong to the Al-Samad Brigade

The sources confirmed that most of the dead belong to what is known as the "Al-Samad Brigade," and that a large number of bodies have arrived at hospitals in Sana'a over the past two days, according to matching military and medical sources.

The Yemeni government forces announced today (Sunday) that the Houthi militias targeted Al-Mokha with 6 ballistic missiles and 6 drones, confirming that the air defenses shot down two drones in Al-Mokha, west of Taiz.

Destruction of Houthi sites and targets

For their part, the Yemeni armed forces confirmed that they carried out strikes on Houthi targets along the contact lines, destroying dozens of equipment, vehicles, and weapon depots belonging to the Houthi militia. They noted that 181 military operations were conducted against Houthi sites and threat sources within 24 hours, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of their elements. The forces reported that their units "performed their tasks with efficiency and discipline while adhering to the rules of engagement." They emphasized that the forces are at the highest readiness to impose the battlefield equation and carry out missions, and they have the capability and readiness to reach and neutralize Houthi threat sources.

New reinforcements west of Taiz

The independent media platform "Yemen Future" reported that sources confirmed the Houthis have sent new reinforcements to the Al-Barah front west of Taiz city, including elements from elite forces, commandos, and general mobilization, in an attempt to compensate for losses and resume the attack.

In an indication of the militia's need for more fighters, sources in Sana'a revealed that the Houthis have begun releasing hundreds of prisoners in areas under their control in exchange for joining the front lines.

The sources added that about 850 prisoners and detainees have been released from prisons in Saada, Hajjah, and Sana'a, including those accused of criminal and drug-related cases, while preparations are underway to release about 1,400 others in Dhamar Governorate.

They confirmed that those released signed commitments to join the front lines in exchange for dropping charges or settling their situations, and the sources reported that the militia offered some of them official recruitment and financial support, and paid off the debts of several indebted prisoners in exchange for their joining the fight.

The Director General of the Al-Mokha Port in Yemen, Abdul Malik Al-Sharabi, announced the complete halt of commercial and maritime activity at the port following intense shelling by the Houthi militia with more than 25 missiles in recent days, resulting in the deaths of seven people.