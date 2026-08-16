في واحدة من أكبر الخسائر التي تتكبدها المليشيا منذ اندلاع الجولة الجديدة من التصعيد، كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية في صنعاء، مقتل أكثر من 200 من مقاتلي الحوثي خلال الساعات الـ48 الماضية، معظمهم في محافظة تعز، خلال معارك عنيفة وغارات بمسيّرات.

القتلى ينتمون للواء الصماد

وأكدت المصادر أن معظم القتلى ينتمون إلى ما يسمى «لواء الصماد»، وأن أعداداً كبيرة من الجثث وصلت إلى مستشفيات صنعاء خلال اليومين الماضيين، وفق مصادر عسكرية وطبية متطابقة.

وأعلنت القوات الحكومية اليمنية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت المخا بـ6 صواريخ باليستية و6 مسيّرات، وأكدت أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت مسيّرتين في المخا غربي تعز.

تدمير مواقع وأهداف حوثية

من جانبها، أكدت القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها نفذت ضربات على أهداف حوثية على امتداد خطوط التماس، ودمرت عشرات المعدات والآليات ومخازن الأسلحة التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي. وأشارت إلى تنفيذ 181 عملية عسكرية على مواقع ومصادر تهديد حوثية خلال 24 ساعة، ما أسفر عن مقتل وإصابة العشرات من عناصرهم. وأفادت القوات بأن وحداتها «أدت مهامها بكفاءة وانضباط مع الالتزام بقواعد الاشتباك». وشددت على أن القوات في أعلى جاهزية لفرض المعادلة الميدانية وتنفيذ المهام، ولديها القدرة والجاهزية للوصول إلى مصادر التهديد الحوثية وتحييدها.

تعزيزات جديدة غربي تعز

ونقلت منصة «يمن فيوتشر» الإعلامية المستقلة عن المصادر تأكيدها أن الحوثيين دفعوا بتعزيزات جديدة إلى جبهة البرح غربي مدينة تعز، شملت عناصر من قوات النخبة والمغاوير والتعبئة العامة، في محاولة لتعويض الخسائر واستئناف الهجوم.

وفي مؤشر على حاجة المليشيا إلى مزيد من المقاتلين، أفصحت مصادر في صنعاء أن الحوثيين بدأوا الإفراج عن مئات السجناء في مناطق سيطرتهم مقابل الالتحاق بجبهات القتال.

وأضافت المصادر أن نحو 850 سجيناً وموقوفاً تم إطلاق سراحهم من سجون في صعدة وحجة وصنعاء، بينهم متهمون في قضايا جنائية ومخدرات، بينما يجري الإعداد للإفراج عن نحو 1400 آخرين في محافظة ذمار.

وأكدت أن المفرج عنهم وقعوا تعهدات بالالتحاق في الجبهات مقابل إسقاط قضايا أو تسوية أوضاعهم، وأفادت المصادر بأن المليشيا عرضت على بعضهم التجنيد الرسمي والدعم المالي، وسددت ديون عدد من السجناء المعسرين مقابل انضمامهم إلى القتال.

وكان مدير عام ميناء المخا في اليمن عبدالملك الشرعبي أعلن التوقف الكامل للنشاط التجاري والملاحي في الميناء إثر تعرضه لقصف مكثف من مليشيا الحوثي بأكثر من 25 صاروخاً خلال الأيام الماضية، ما أسفر عن مقتل سبعة أشخاص.