في واحدة من أكبر الخسائر التي تتكبدها المليشيا منذ اندلاع الجولة الجديدة من التصعيد، كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية في صنعاء، مقتل أكثر من 200 من مقاتلي الحوثي خلال الساعات الـ48 الماضية، معظمهم في محافظة تعز، خلال معارك عنيفة وغارات بمسيّرات.
القتلى ينتمون للواء الصماد
وأكدت المصادر أن معظم القتلى ينتمون إلى ما يسمى «لواء الصماد»، وأن أعداداً كبيرة من الجثث وصلت إلى مستشفيات صنعاء خلال اليومين الماضيين، وفق مصادر عسكرية وطبية متطابقة.
وأعلنت القوات الحكومية اليمنية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت المخا بـ6 صواريخ باليستية و6 مسيّرات، وأكدت أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت مسيّرتين في المخا غربي تعز.
تدمير مواقع وأهداف حوثية
من جانبها، أكدت القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها نفذت ضربات على أهداف حوثية على امتداد خطوط التماس، ودمرت عشرات المعدات والآليات ومخازن الأسلحة التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي. وأشارت إلى تنفيذ 181 عملية عسكرية على مواقع ومصادر تهديد حوثية خلال 24 ساعة، ما أسفر عن مقتل وإصابة العشرات من عناصرهم. وأفادت القوات بأن وحداتها «أدت مهامها بكفاءة وانضباط مع الالتزام بقواعد الاشتباك». وشددت على أن القوات في أعلى جاهزية لفرض المعادلة الميدانية وتنفيذ المهام، ولديها القدرة والجاهزية للوصول إلى مصادر التهديد الحوثية وتحييدها.
تعزيزات جديدة غربي تعز
ونقلت منصة «يمن فيوتشر» الإعلامية المستقلة عن المصادر تأكيدها أن الحوثيين دفعوا بتعزيزات جديدة إلى جبهة البرح غربي مدينة تعز، شملت عناصر من قوات النخبة والمغاوير والتعبئة العامة، في محاولة لتعويض الخسائر واستئناف الهجوم.
وفي مؤشر على حاجة المليشيا إلى مزيد من المقاتلين، أفصحت مصادر في صنعاء أن الحوثيين بدأوا الإفراج عن مئات السجناء في مناطق سيطرتهم مقابل الالتحاق بجبهات القتال.
وأضافت المصادر أن نحو 850 سجيناً وموقوفاً تم إطلاق سراحهم من سجون في صعدة وحجة وصنعاء، بينهم متهمون في قضايا جنائية ومخدرات، بينما يجري الإعداد للإفراج عن نحو 1400 آخرين في محافظة ذمار.
وأكدت أن المفرج عنهم وقعوا تعهدات بالالتحاق في الجبهات مقابل إسقاط قضايا أو تسوية أوضاعهم، وأفادت المصادر بأن المليشيا عرضت على بعضهم التجنيد الرسمي والدعم المالي، وسددت ديون عدد من السجناء المعسرين مقابل انضمامهم إلى القتال.
وكان مدير عام ميناء المخا في اليمن عبدالملك الشرعبي أعلن التوقف الكامل للنشاط التجاري والملاحي في الميناء إثر تعرضه لقصف مكثف من مليشيا الحوثي بأكثر من 25 صاروخاً خلال الأيام الماضية، ما أسفر عن مقتل سبعة أشخاص.
In one of the largest losses suffered by the militia since the outbreak of the new round of escalation, Yemeni military sources in Sana'a revealed the death of more than 200 Houthi fighters in the past 48 hours, most of them in Taiz Governorate, during fierce battles and drone strikes.
The dead belong to the Al-Samad Brigade
The sources confirmed that most of the dead belong to what is known as the "Al-Samad Brigade," and that a large number of bodies have arrived at hospitals in Sana'a over the past two days, according to matching military and medical sources.
The Yemeni government forces announced today (Sunday) that the Houthi militias targeted Al-Mokha with 6 ballistic missiles and 6 drones, confirming that the air defenses shot down two drones in Al-Mokha, west of Taiz.
Destruction of Houthi sites and targets
For their part, the Yemeni armed forces confirmed that they carried out strikes on Houthi targets along the contact lines, destroying dozens of equipment, vehicles, and weapon depots belonging to the Houthi militia. They noted that 181 military operations were conducted against Houthi sites and threat sources within 24 hours, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of their elements. The forces reported that their units "performed their tasks with efficiency and discipline while adhering to the rules of engagement." They emphasized that the forces are at the highest readiness to impose the battlefield equation and carry out missions, and they have the capability and readiness to reach and neutralize Houthi threat sources.
New reinforcements west of Taiz
The independent media platform "Yemen Future" reported that sources confirmed the Houthis have sent new reinforcements to the Al-Barah front west of Taiz city, including elements from elite forces, commandos, and general mobilization, in an attempt to compensate for losses and resume the attack.
In an indication of the militia's need for more fighters, sources in Sana'a revealed that the Houthis have begun releasing hundreds of prisoners in areas under their control in exchange for joining the front lines.
The sources added that about 850 prisoners and detainees have been released from prisons in Saada, Hajjah, and Sana'a, including those accused of criminal and drug-related cases, while preparations are underway to release about 1,400 others in Dhamar Governorate.
They confirmed that those released signed commitments to join the front lines in exchange for dropping charges or settling their situations, and the sources reported that the militia offered some of them official recruitment and financial support, and paid off the debts of several indebted prisoners in exchange for their joining the fight.
The Director General of the Al-Mokha Port in Yemen, Abdul Malik Al-Sharabi, announced the complete halt of commercial and maritime activity at the port following intense shelling by the Houthi militia with more than 25 missiles in recent days, resulting in the deaths of seven people.