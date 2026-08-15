Ihsan Muhammad Khairi Qabbani, the husband of Rima Al-Safadi and the father of Hassan and Wael, has passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty.



He was prayed upon after the afternoon prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Jafali Mosque in Jeddah.



The men's condolence will be held starting tomorrow (Sunday) at the home of his brother Sahl Muhammad Khairi Qabbani (may Allah have mercy on him) in the Al-Andalus neighborhood in Jeddah.