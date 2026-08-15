انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى عصام محمد خيري قباني، زوج ريمة الصفدي، ووالد كل من حسان ووائل.


وصلي عليه بعد صلاة العصر اليوم (السبت)، في مسجد الجفالي بجدة.


ويقام عزاء الرجال ابتداءً من غدٍ (الأحد) في منزل شقيقه سهل محمد خيري قباني (رحمه الله) في حي الأندلس بجدة.