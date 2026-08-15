The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has resolved the controversy surrounding videos circulating after the concert of Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan in the North Coast, after videos and posts on social media showed two girls being harassed during the event.

Report to the Police

The ministry clarified, in a statement issued today (Saturday), that a university student and her sister filed a report with the Alamein police station after videos claiming they were harassed while at one of the tourist villages circulated.

The Sisters Deny the Incident

The sisters confirmed that what was published about them is not true, explaining that what appeared in the videos was a result of the heavy crowding inside the concert, and they emphasized that they were not harassed and did not accuse anyone of committing the incident.

“The Interior” Reveals the Truth

Thus, the sisters denied what was raised on social media regarding their harassment during Mohamed Ramadan's concert, confirming that the matter was limited to the crowding experienced at the event.

The concert, held yesterday (Friday), witnessed a stampede among the audience that prompted Mohamed Ramadan to temporarily halt his performance, while security intervened to organize the crowds and move the girls away from the crowded area.

Criticism of a Famous Artist

Mohamed Ramadan also referred during the concert to an incident involving an artist (whose name was not mentioned), criticizing him for terminating a DJ's work due to mistakenly playing one of his songs, calling on stars to support each other and avoid conflicts, which would enhance the presence of Arab art.