حسمت وزارة الداخلية المصرية الجدل المثار حول مقاطع فيديو متداولة عقب حفل الفنان المصري محمد رمضان في الساحل الشمالي، بعدما أظهرت مقاطع فيديو ومنشورات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تعرض فتاتين للتحرش خلال الحفل.
بلاغ إلى الشرطة
وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان صدر اليوم (السبت)، أن طالبة جامعية وشقيقتها تقدمتا ببلاغ إلى قسم شرطة العلمين، بعدما تم تداول مقاطع فيديو تزعم تعرضهما للتحرش أثناء وجودهما في إحدى القرى السياحية.
الشقيقتان تنفيان الواقعة
وأكدت الشقيقتان أن ما نشر عنهما غير صحيح، موضحتين أن ما ظهر في المقاطع كان نتيجة الزحام الشديد داخل الحفل، كما شددتا على أنهما لم تتعرضا للتحرش ولم تتهم أي شخص بارتكاب الواقعة.
«الداخلية» تكشف الحقيقة
وبذلك نفت الشقيقتان ما أثير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعرضهما للتحرش خلال حفل محمد رمضان، مؤكدتين أن الأمر اقتصر على حالة الزحام التي شهدها الحفل.
وشهد الحفل، أمس (الجمعة)، حالة من التدافع بين الجمهور دفعت محمد رمضان إلى إيقاف فقرته مؤقتاً، فيما تدخل الأمن لتنظيم الحشود وإبعاد الفتاتين عن منطقة الازدحام.
انتقاد لفنان شهير
كما أشار محمد رمضان خلال الحفل إلى موقف لفنان (لم يذكر اسمه)، انتقد فيه قيامه بإنهاء عمل منسق موسيقى بسبب تشغيل إحدى أغنياته بالخطأ، داعياً النجوم إلى مساندة بعضهم وتجنب الخلافات، بما يعزز حضور الفن العربي.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has resolved the controversy surrounding videos circulating after the concert of Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan in the North Coast, after videos and posts on social media showed two girls being harassed during the event.
Report to the Police
The ministry clarified, in a statement issued today (Saturday), that a university student and her sister filed a report with the Alamein police station after videos claiming they were harassed while at one of the tourist villages circulated.
The Sisters Deny the Incident
The sisters confirmed that what was published about them is not true, explaining that what appeared in the videos was a result of the heavy crowding inside the concert, and they emphasized that they were not harassed and did not accuse anyone of committing the incident.
“The Interior” Reveals the Truth
Thus, the sisters denied what was raised on social media regarding their harassment during Mohamed Ramadan's concert, confirming that the matter was limited to the crowding experienced at the event.
The concert, held yesterday (Friday), witnessed a stampede among the audience that prompted Mohamed Ramadan to temporarily halt his performance, while security intervened to organize the crowds and move the girls away from the crowded area.
Criticism of a Famous Artist
Mohamed Ramadan also referred during the concert to an incident involving an artist (whose name was not mentioned), criticizing him for terminating a DJ's work due to mistakenly playing one of his songs, calling on stars to support each other and avoid conflicts, which would enhance the presence of Arab art.