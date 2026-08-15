حسمت وزارة الداخلية المصرية الجدل المثار حول مقاطع فيديو متداولة عقب حفل الفنان المصري محمد رمضان في الساحل الشمالي، بعدما أظهرت مقاطع فيديو ومنشورات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تعرض فتاتين للتحرش خلال الحفل.

بلاغ إلى الشرطة

وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان صدر اليوم (السبت)، أن طالبة جامعية وشقيقتها تقدمتا ببلاغ إلى قسم شرطة العلمين، بعدما تم تداول مقاطع فيديو تزعم تعرضهما للتحرش أثناء وجودهما في إحدى القرى السياحية.

الشقيقتان تنفيان الواقعة

وأكدت الشقيقتان أن ما نشر عنهما غير صحيح، موضحتين أن ما ظهر في المقاطع كان نتيجة الزحام الشديد داخل الحفل، كما شددتا على أنهما لم تتعرضا للتحرش ولم تتهم أي شخص بارتكاب الواقعة.

«الداخلية» تكشف الحقيقة

وبذلك نفت الشقيقتان ما أثير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعرضهما للتحرش خلال حفل محمد رمضان، مؤكدتين أن الأمر اقتصر على حالة الزحام التي شهدها الحفل.

وشهد الحفل، أمس (الجمعة)، حالة من التدافع بين الجمهور دفعت محمد رمضان إلى إيقاف فقرته مؤقتاً، فيما تدخل الأمن لتنظيم الحشود وإبعاد الفتاتين عن منطقة الازدحام.

انتقاد لفنان شهير

كما أشار محمد رمضان خلال الحفل إلى موقف لفنان (لم يذكر اسمه)، انتقد فيه قيامه بإنهاء عمل منسق موسيقى بسبب تشغيل إحدى أغنياته بالخطأ، داعياً النجوم إلى مساندة بعضهم وتجنب الخلافات، بما يعزز حضور الفن العربي.