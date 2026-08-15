أزمة قانونية تلاحق أحمد مجدي بسبب شركة إنتاجه.. ماذا حدث؟

دخل الفنان المصري أحمد مجدي في أزمة جديد بعدما تقدم ببلاغ رسمي في قسم شرطة قصر النيل؛ على خلفية واقعة مرتبطة بمقر شركة إنتاج فني يملكها، وسط اتهامات متبادلة بينه وبين أحد شركائه.
بلاغ في قسم الشرطة
وبحسب ما ورد في البلاغ، اتهم أحمد مجدي الطرف الآخر بمحاولة دخول مقر الشركة بعد كسر قفل الباب، موضحًا أن الواقعة جاءت في ظل خلافات قائمة بينهما.
وانتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مقر الشركة بعد تلقي البلاغ، فيما بدأت الجهات المختصة في فحص تفاصيل الواقعة والاستماع إلى أقوال الأطراف المعنية.
خلاف ممتد منذ عامين
وخلال التحقيقات، أوضح أحمد مجدي أن الخلاف يعود إلى فترة سابقة منذ عامين ويرتبط بعدد من معدات وأجهزة التصوير التي تخص الطرف الآخر، مشيرًا إلى أنه طالبه في أكثر من مناسبة بالحضور لاستلام متعلقاته الموجودة داخل مقر الشركة.
وأضاف أن حارس العقار أبلغه بوصول صاحب المعدات إلى المكان ومحاولته فتح باب الشركة بالقوة، الأمر الذي دفعه إلى طلب تدخل الشرطة.
ادعاء بوجود شراكة
في المقابل، كشفت التحريات الأولية عن وجود خلافات بين الطرفين، مع ادعاء الطرف الآخر بوجود شراكة تربطه بشركة الإنتاج التابعة لأحمد مجدي.
ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تبحث تفاصيل البلاغ والمستندات المتعلقة بعلاقة الطرفين، للوقوف على حقيقة ما جرى وتحديد المسؤوليات القانونية في الواقعة.
وعلى الصعيد الفني، كان آخر أعمال أحمد مجدي مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، الذي شارك في بطولته إلى جانب مي عمر وسوسن بدر وإنجي المقدم وعدد من النجوم، والعمل من تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Magdy has entered a new crisis after filing an official complaint at the Qasr al-Nil police station; following an incident related to the headquarters of a production company he owns, amid mutual accusations between him and one of his partners.
Complaint at the Police Station
According to the complaint, Ahmed Magdy accused the other party of attempting to enter the company’s headquarters after breaking the door lock, explaining that the incident occurred amid ongoing disputes between them.
The security forces moved to the company’s headquarters after receiving the complaint, while the relevant authorities began examining the details of the incident and listening to the statements of the involved parties.
Dispute Extended for Two Years
During the investigations, Ahmed Magdy clarified that the dispute dates back to two years ago and is related to several filming equipment and devices belonging to the other party, noting that he had asked him on multiple occasions to come and collect his belongings located at the company’s headquarters.
He added that the building's guard informed him of the arrival of the equipment owner at the location and his attempt to force open the company’s door, which prompted him to request police intervention.
Claim of Partnership
In contrast, preliminary investigations revealed existing disputes between the two parties, with the other party claiming a partnership with the production company owned by Ahmed Magdy.
The relevant authorities are still investigating the details of the complaint and the documents related to the relationship between the two parties, to ascertain the truth of what happened and determine the legal responsibilities in the incident.
On the artistic front, Ahmed Magdy's latest work was the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," in which he starred alongside Mai Omar, Sawsan Badr, Engy El Mohandes, and several other stars. The work was written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.