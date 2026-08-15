أزمة قانونية تلاحق أحمد مجدي بسبب شركة إنتاجه.. ماذا حدث؟

The Egyptian artist Ahmed Magdy has entered a new crisis after filing an official complaint at the Qasr al-Nil police station; following an incident related to the headquarters of a production company he owns, amid mutual accusations between him and one of his partners.

Complaint at the Police Station

According to the complaint, Ahmed Magdy accused the other party of attempting to enter the company’s headquarters after breaking the door lock, explaining that the incident occurred amid ongoing disputes between them.

The security forces moved to the company’s headquarters after receiving the complaint, while the relevant authorities began examining the details of the incident and listening to the statements of the involved parties.



Dispute Extended for Two Years

During the investigations, Ahmed Magdy clarified that the dispute dates back to two years ago and is related to several filming equipment and devices belonging to the other party, noting that he had asked him on multiple occasions to come and collect his belongings located at the company’s headquarters.

He added that the building's guard informed him of the arrival of the equipment owner at the location and his attempt to force open the company’s door, which prompted him to request police intervention.

Claim of Partnership

In contrast, preliminary investigations revealed existing disputes between the two parties, with the other party claiming a partnership with the production company owned by Ahmed Magdy.

The relevant authorities are still investigating the details of the complaint and the documents related to the relationship between the two parties, to ascertain the truth of what happened and determine the legal responsibilities in the incident.

On the artistic front, Ahmed Magdy's latest work was the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," in which he starred alongside Mai Omar, Sawsan Badr, Engy El Mohandes, and several other stars. The work was written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.