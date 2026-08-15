دخل الفنان المصري أحمد مجدي في أزمة جديد بعدما تقدم ببلاغ رسمي في قسم شرطة قصر النيل؛ على خلفية واقعة مرتبطة بمقر شركة إنتاج فني يملكها، وسط اتهامات متبادلة بينه وبين أحد شركائه.

بلاغ في قسم الشرطة

وبحسب ما ورد في البلاغ، اتهم أحمد مجدي الطرف الآخر بمحاولة دخول مقر الشركة بعد كسر قفل الباب، موضحًا أن الواقعة جاءت في ظل خلافات قائمة بينهما.

وانتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مقر الشركة بعد تلقي البلاغ، فيما بدأت الجهات المختصة في فحص تفاصيل الواقعة والاستماع إلى أقوال الأطراف المعنية.
أزمة قانونية تلاحق أحمد مجدي بسبب شركة إنتاجه.. ماذا حدث؟

خلاف ممتد منذ عامين

وخلال التحقيقات، أوضح أحمد مجدي أن الخلاف يعود إلى فترة سابقة منذ عامين ويرتبط بعدد من معدات وأجهزة التصوير التي تخص الطرف الآخر، مشيرًا إلى أنه طالبه في أكثر من مناسبة بالحضور لاستلام متعلقاته الموجودة داخل مقر الشركة.

وأضاف أن حارس العقار أبلغه بوصول صاحب المعدات إلى المكان ومحاولته فتح باب الشركة بالقوة، الأمر الذي دفعه إلى طلب تدخل الشرطة.

ادعاء بوجود شراكة

في المقابل، كشفت التحريات الأولية عن وجود خلافات بين الطرفين، مع ادعاء الطرف الآخر بوجود شراكة تربطه بشركة الإنتاج التابعة لأحمد مجدي.

ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تبحث تفاصيل البلاغ والمستندات المتعلقة بعلاقة الطرفين، للوقوف على حقيقة ما جرى وتحديد المسؤوليات القانونية في الواقعة.

وعلى الصعيد الفني، كان آخر أعمال أحمد مجدي مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، الذي شارك في بطولته إلى جانب مي عمر وسوسن بدر وإنجي المقدم وعدد من النجوم، والعمل من تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي.