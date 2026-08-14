The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad made striking and unexpected statements, commenting on the strong return of star Sherine Abdel Wahab through her recent concert, which enjoyed wide public interaction and was considered an official announcement of her return to the music scene after a long period of health and psychological crises.

Saad firmly rejected the rumors and claims circulating about certain parties supporting Sherine during her downfall, affirming that the first and last credit for this golden return goes, after God, to Sherine herself, and to the audience that never abandoned her.

Saad said in his media statements: "I am against anyone who claims they stood by Sherine; in reality, no one helped her except Sherine herself, along with her loyal audience who gave her love and positive energy to regain her self-confidence."

The Egyptian artist pointed out that Sherine left the stage of her last concert feeling an overwhelming sense of happiness and psychological relief, reflecting her true recovery, asserting that her upcoming appearances will be much stronger, saying: "She left the concert happy, and I am sure that next time will be a thousand times better."

Ahmed Saad's testimony comes at a time when Sherine Abdel Wahab's name is at the forefront of discussions on social media platforms, amidst widespread relief among her fans for her return to the spotlight and overcoming the difficult challenges that threatened her artistic career throughout the past period.