خرج الفنان المصري أحمد سعد بتصريحات لافتة وغير متوقعة، علّق فيها على العودة القوية للنجمة شيرين عبدالوهاب من خلال حفلها الأخير، الذي حظي بتفاعل جماهيري واسع واعتُبر بمثابة إعلان رسمي لعودتها للساحة الغنائية بعد فترة طويلة من الأزمات الصحية والنفسية.

ورفض سعد بنبرة قاطعة الشائعات والادعاءات المتداولة حول وقوف أطراف بعينها إلى جانب شيرين خلال كبوتها، مؤكداً أن الفضل الأول والأخير في هذه العودة الذهبية يعود بعد الله إلى شيرين نفسها، وللجمهور الذي لم يتخلَّ عنها.

وقال سعد في تصريحاته الإعلامية: «أنا ضد أي شخص يدّعي أنه وقف مع شيرين، في الحقيقة لم يساعدها أحد سوى شيرين نفسها، إضافة إلى جمهورها الوفي الذي منحها الحب والطاقة الإيجابية لاستعادة ثقتها بنفسها».

وأشار الفنان المصري إلى أن شيرين غادرت مسرح حفلها الأخير وهي تعيش حالة عارمة من السعادة والارتياح النفسي، تعكس تعافيها الحقيقي، جازماً بأن إطلالاتها القادمة ستكون أقوى بكثير، بقوله: «هي خرجت من الحفلة فرحانة، وأنا متأكد أن المرة المقبلة ستكون أفضل بألف مرة».

وتأتي شهادة أحمد سعد في وقت يتصدر فيه اسم شيرين عبدالوهاب أحاديث منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط ارتياح واسع بين محبيها لعودتها إلى أضواء المسرح وتجاوزها التحديات الصعبة التي هددت مسيرتها الفنية طوال الفترة الماضية.