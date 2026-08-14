حرصت الفنانة المصرية هالة صدقي على حضور حفل الفنان أحمد سعد في الساحل الشمالي، والذي جاء احتفالًا بألبومه الجديد الإكترو الذي طرحه ضمن موسم صيف 2026.

الظهور الأول

ويعد ظهور هالة صدقي في الحفل الأول لها بعد الأنباء التي ترددت خلال الساعات الماضية حول تعرضها لإصابة في الكتف، لتطمئن جمهورها على حالتها من خلال حضورها وتفاعلها في المناسبة الفنية.

وسادت أجواء من البهجة والتفاعل خلال الحفل، حيث ظهرت هالة صدقي برفقة إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي وهاني رمزي وزوجته، وهم يستمتعون بأغاني أحمد سعد الجديدة وعدد من أشهر أعماله التي نالت تفاعلًا واسعًا من الجمهور.

جدل حول الإصابة

يشار إلى أن هالة صدقي أثارت خلال الأيام الماضية تساؤلات الجمهور بعد ظهورها وهي تضع حمالة للكتف، ما أدى إلى انتشار أخبار عن تعرضها لوعكة صحية ودخولها أحد المستشفيات.

وحسمت مصادر مقربة منها الجدل في تصريحات صحفية محلية، موضحة أن الفنانة تعرضت لإصابة بسيطة في كتفها عقب سقوطها داخل منزلها، لكنها لم تستدعِ دخول المستشفى أو الخضوع لأي إجراءات طبية مقلقة.

وأوضحت المصادر أن هالة تواصل حياتها بشكل طبيعي وتستخدم حمالة الكتف لفترات محددة وفقًا لحاجتها، مؤكدة أن حالتها مستقرة ولا توجد أزمة صحية تستدعي القلق.