The Egyptian artist Hala Sedky was keen to attend the concert of artist Ahmed Saad in the North Coast, which was held to celebrate his new album "Electro," released during the summer season of 2026.

First Appearance

Hala Sedky's appearance at the concert marked her first after the news that circulated in recent hours about her suffering from a shoulder injury, as she reassured her audience about her condition by attending and interacting at the artistic event.

The atmosphere during the concert was filled with joy and interaction, as Hala Sedky appeared alongside Elham Shaheen, Laila Elwi, Hani Ramzy, and his wife, enjoying Ahmed Saad's new songs and several of his most famous works that received wide audience engagement.

Controversy Over the Injury

It is worth noting that Hala Sedky raised questions among the audience in recent days after she was seen wearing a shoulder brace, which led to the spread of news about her experiencing a health issue and being admitted to a hospital.

Close sources clarified the controversy in local press statements, explaining that the artist sustained a minor shoulder injury after falling in her home, but it did not necessitate hospitalization or any concerning medical procedures.

The sources indicated that Hala continues her life normally and uses the shoulder brace for specific periods as needed, confirming that her condition is stable and there is no health crisis that warrants concern.