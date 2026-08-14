حرصت الفنانة المصرية هالة صدقي على حضور حفل الفنان أحمد سعد في الساحل الشمالي، والذي جاء احتفالًا بألبومه الجديد الإكترو الذي طرحه ضمن موسم صيف 2026.
الظهور الأول
ويعد ظهور هالة صدقي في الحفل الأول لها بعد الأنباء التي ترددت خلال الساعات الماضية حول تعرضها لإصابة في الكتف، لتطمئن جمهورها على حالتها من خلال حضورها وتفاعلها في المناسبة الفنية.
وسادت أجواء من البهجة والتفاعل خلال الحفل، حيث ظهرت هالة صدقي برفقة إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي وهاني رمزي وزوجته، وهم يستمتعون بأغاني أحمد سعد الجديدة وعدد من أشهر أعماله التي نالت تفاعلًا واسعًا من الجمهور.
جدل حول الإصابة
يشار إلى أن هالة صدقي أثارت خلال الأيام الماضية تساؤلات الجمهور بعد ظهورها وهي تضع حمالة للكتف، ما أدى إلى انتشار أخبار عن تعرضها لوعكة صحية ودخولها أحد المستشفيات.
وحسمت مصادر مقربة منها الجدل في تصريحات صحفية محلية، موضحة أن الفنانة تعرضت لإصابة بسيطة في كتفها عقب سقوطها داخل منزلها، لكنها لم تستدعِ دخول المستشفى أو الخضوع لأي إجراءات طبية مقلقة.
وأوضحت المصادر أن هالة تواصل حياتها بشكل طبيعي وتستخدم حمالة الكتف لفترات محددة وفقًا لحاجتها، مؤكدة أن حالتها مستقرة ولا توجد أزمة صحية تستدعي القلق.
The Egyptian artist Hala Sedky was keen to attend the concert of artist Ahmed Saad in the North Coast, which was held to celebrate his new album "Electro," released during the summer season of 2026.
First Appearance
Hala Sedky's appearance at the concert marked her first after the news that circulated in recent hours about her suffering from a shoulder injury, as she reassured her audience about her condition by attending and interacting at the artistic event.
The atmosphere during the concert was filled with joy and interaction, as Hala Sedky appeared alongside Elham Shaheen, Laila Elwi, Hani Ramzy, and his wife, enjoying Ahmed Saad's new songs and several of his most famous works that received wide audience engagement.
Controversy Over the Injury
It is worth noting that Hala Sedky raised questions among the audience in recent days after she was seen wearing a shoulder brace, which led to the spread of news about her experiencing a health issue and being admitted to a hospital.
Close sources clarified the controversy in local press statements, explaining that the artist sustained a minor shoulder injury after falling in her home, but it did not necessitate hospitalization or any concerning medical procedures.
The sources indicated that Hala continues her life normally and uses the shoulder brace for specific periods as needed, confirming that her condition is stable and there is no health crisis that warrants concern.