مصر.. فنانة تكشف تفاصيل نجاتها من الغرق

The young Egyptian artist Caroline Azmy revealed details of her escape from drowning after facing a dangerous situation while she was in the North Coast with her family, as she ventured into the sea away from the shore and reached an area where she could not control her movements despite not being a good swimmer.

Details of the Drowning Incident

Caroline explained in television statements that she entered the water with her sister's son, whom she was keen to accompany while swimming, before the situation suddenly changed due to the strength of the waves and the rising water level, making it extremely difficult to return to the shore.

She added that in those moments, she felt real danger when she found herself unable to help her sister's son or save herself, so she began to call for help, while those on the shore tried to monitor the situation and intervene quickly.

Attempts to Rescue Her

She pointed out that her brother intervened at the right moment and managed to reach them and pull them from the sea, successfully rescuing them from drowning and ending the situation without any injuries despite the panic that overwhelmed them.

Caroline concluded her remarks by emphasizing that this experience was a harsh lesson for her, making her realize the importance of learning to swim, announcing her intention to learn it in the coming period to avoid repeating such a situation again.

Her Current Works

On another note, Caroline Azmy is currently competing in the cinema season with the film "Mahmoud El Tani," which includes Ahmed Ghazi, Kazbara, and Jena Al-Ashqar among others. The work is written by Iyad Saleh and directed by Abdel Aziz Al-Najjar, and the film's events revolve around a comedic framework.