كشفت الفنانة المصرية الشابة كارولين عزمي تفاصيل نجاتها من الغرق بعد تعرضها لموقف خطير خلال وجودها في الساحل الشمالي برفقة أسرتها، حيث ابتعدت داخل البحر عن الشاطئ ووصلت إلى منطقة لم تتمكن فيها من التحكم في حركتها رغم عدم إجادتها السباحة.

تفاصيل واقعة الغرق

أوضحت كارولين في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنها دخلت المياه بصحبة ابن شقيقتها، الذي كانت تحرص على مرافقته أثناء السباحة، قبل أن تتغير الأوضاع بشكل مفاجئ نتيجة قوة الأمواج وارتفاع مستوى المياه، ما جعل العودة إلى الشاطئ صعبة للغاية.

وأضافت أنها في تلك اللحظات شعرت بالخطر الحقيقي بعدما وجدت نفسها غير قادرة على مساعدة ابن شقيقتها أو إنقاذ نفسها، فبدأت في الاستغاثة، بينما حاول المتواجدون على الشاطئ متابعة الموقف والتدخل سريعًا.
مصر.. فنانة تكشف تفاصيل نجاتها من الغرق

محاولات إنقاذها

وأشارت إلى أن شقيقها تدخل في الوقت المناسب وتمكن من الوصول إليهما وسحبهما من داخل البحر، لينجح في إنقاذهما من الغرق وإنهاء الموقف دون أي إصابات رغم حالة الذعر التي سيطرت عليهما.

واختتمت كارولين حديثها بالتأكيد على أن هذه التجربة كانت درسًا قاسيًا لها جعلها تدرك أهمية تعلم السباحة، معلنة نيتها تعلمها خلال الفترة القادمة لتجنب تكرار مثل هذا الموقف مرة أخرى.

أعمالها الحالية

وعلى جانب آخر، تنافس كارولين عزمي بالفترة الحالية في موسم السينما من خلال فيلم «محمود التاني»، الذي يضم كلاً من أحمد غزي، كزبرة، وجنا الأشقر وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف إياد صالح وإخراج عبدالعزيز النجار، وتتمحور أحداث الفيلم في إطار الكوميديا.