أول ظهور لتامر حسني بعد رحيل والده.. ماذا حدث في حفله؟

عاد المطرب المصري تامر حسني إلى نشاطه الغنائي بحفل في رأس الحكمة بالساحل الشمالي، مساء الجمعة 14 أغسطس، ليكون أول ظهور له أمام الجمهور منذ وفاة والده وسط استقبال حار من محبيه.
أول ظهور
وحرص تامر حسني على الظهور بإطلالة سوداء، في إشارة إلى الحالة التي يعيشها بعد رحيل والده قبل أن يعبر عن امتنانه للجمهور على مساندتهم له، ويبدأ فقرته بأغنية «بنت مين» وسط تفاعل كبير.
وخلال الحفل، قدم تامر عدداً من أغنيات ألبومه الجديد «مش هتكرر»، بينها «مولّعينها»، وسط مشاركة واسعة من الحاضرين وترديدهم كلمات الأغاني معه.
طفلة تخطف الأنظار
وشهدت الليلة موقفاً إنسانياً لافتاً، بعدما صعدت طفلة إلى المسرح لمقابلة تامر حسني، لكنها لم تتمالك نفسها من شدة التأثر وانهمرت في البكاء أمامه، في مشهد تفاعل معه الجمهور بشكل كبير.
وجاء الحفل كأول مواجهة مباشرة بين تامر وجمهوره بعد رحيل والده ليحظى خلاله بدعم واضح من الحاضرين، في ليلة جمعت بين أجواء الغناء واللحظات العاطفية.
وفاة والد تامر حسني
وفي 31 يوليو الماضي، رحل حسني شريف، والد الفنان تامر حسني، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية ونقله إلى العناية المركزة عقب سنوات من معاناته مع المرض، إذ عانى من تدهور ملحوظ في حالته الصحية بأيامه الأخيرة ما استدعى نقله إلى العناية المركزة إلا أن حالته لم تستجب للعلاج، ليفارق الحياة وسط حالة من الحزن بين أفراد أسرته والمقربين منه.
The Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny returned to his musical activity with a concert in Ras El Hikma on the North Coast, on the evening of Friday, August 14, marking his first appearance before the audience since the death of his father, amidst a warm reception from his fans.
First Appearance
Tamer Hosny made sure to appear in a black outfit, indicating the state he is in after the passing of his father, before expressing his gratitude to the audience for their support, and he began his set with the song "Bent Meen" amidst great interaction.
During the concert, Tamer performed several songs from his new album "Mesh Hatkarar," including "Mawallinaha," with wide participation from the attendees who sang the lyrics along with him.
A Girl Steals the Spotlight
The night witnessed a remarkable humanitarian moment when a girl came up on stage to meet Tamer Hosny, but she couldn't hold back her emotions and burst into tears in front of him, in a scene that resonated greatly with the audience.
The concert served as the first direct encounter between Tamer and his audience after the passing of his father, during which he received clear support from those present, in a night that combined the atmosphere of singing with emotional moments.
Death of Tamer Hosny's Father
On July 31, Hosny Sherif, the father of artist Tamer Hosny, passed away after his health deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care following years of suffering from illness. He experienced a noticeable decline in his health in his final days, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care, but his condition did not respond to treatment, leading to his passing amidst a state of sadness among his family members and those close to him.