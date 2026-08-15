أول ظهور لتامر حسني بعد رحيل والده.. ماذا حدث في حفله؟

The Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny returned to his musical activity with a concert in Ras El Hikma on the North Coast, on the evening of Friday, August 14, marking his first appearance before the audience since the death of his father, amidst a warm reception from his fans.



First Appearance

Tamer Hosny made sure to appear in a black outfit, indicating the state he is in after the passing of his father, before expressing his gratitude to the audience for their support, and he began his set with the song "Bent Meen" amidst great interaction.

During the concert, Tamer performed several songs from his new album "Mesh Hatkarar," including "Mawallinaha," with wide participation from the attendees who sang the lyrics along with him.



A Girl Steals the Spotlight

The night witnessed a remarkable humanitarian moment when a girl came up on stage to meet Tamer Hosny, but she couldn't hold back her emotions and burst into tears in front of him, in a scene that resonated greatly with the audience.

The concert served as the first direct encounter between Tamer and his audience after the passing of his father, during which he received clear support from those present, in a night that combined the atmosphere of singing with emotional moments.



Death of Tamer Hosny's Father

On July 31, Hosny Sherif, the father of artist Tamer Hosny, passed away after his health deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care following years of suffering from illness. He experienced a noticeable decline in his health in his final days, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care, but his condition did not respond to treatment, leading to his passing amidst a state of sadness among his family members and those close to him.