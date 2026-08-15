عاد المطرب المصري تامر حسني إلى نشاطه الغنائي بحفل في رأس الحكمة بالساحل الشمالي، مساء الجمعة 14 أغسطس، ليكون أول ظهور له أمام الجمهور منذ وفاة والده وسط استقبال حار من محبيه.
أول ظهور لتامر حسني بعد رحيل والده.. ماذا حدث في حفله؟

أول ظهور

وحرص تامر حسني على الظهور بإطلالة سوداء، في إشارة إلى الحالة التي يعيشها بعد رحيل والده قبل أن يعبر عن امتنانه للجمهور على مساندتهم له، ويبدأ فقرته بأغنية «بنت مين» وسط تفاعل كبير.

وخلال الحفل، قدم تامر عدداً من أغنيات ألبومه الجديد «مش هتكرر»، بينها «مولّعينها»، وسط مشاركة واسعة من الحاضرين وترديدهم كلمات الأغاني معه.
أول ظهور لتامر حسني بعد رحيل والده.. ماذا حدث في حفله؟

طفلة تخطف الأنظار

وشهدت الليلة موقفاً إنسانياً لافتاً، بعدما صعدت طفلة إلى المسرح لمقابلة تامر حسني، لكنها لم تتمالك نفسها من شدة التأثر وانهمرت في البكاء أمامه، في مشهد تفاعل معه الجمهور بشكل كبير.

وجاء الحفل كأول مواجهة مباشرة بين تامر وجمهوره بعد رحيل والده ليحظى خلاله بدعم واضح من الحاضرين، في ليلة جمعت بين أجواء الغناء واللحظات العاطفية.
أول ظهور لتامر حسني بعد رحيل والده.. ماذا حدث في حفله؟

وفاة والد تامر حسني

وفي 31 يوليو الماضي، رحل حسني شريف، والد الفنان تامر حسني، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية ونقله إلى العناية المركزة عقب سنوات من معاناته مع المرض، إذ عانى من تدهور ملحوظ في حالته الصحية بأيامه الأخيرة ما استدعى نقله إلى العناية المركزة إلا أن حالته لم تستجب للعلاج، ليفارق الحياة وسط حالة من الحزن بين أفراد أسرته والمقربين منه.