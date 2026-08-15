The return of male and female school directors and administrators in public education across the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia will be completed tomorrow (Sunday), along with the return of staff from the four educational administrations that were exempted from returning last Tuesday, which are Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, in preparation for the start of the new academic year. The return of the administrators today coincides with the return of teachers who are actively teaching in all educational administrations, while the return of teachers from the four exempted administrations will be next Sunday, corresponding to the tenth of the current month of Rabi' al-Awwal.

The Minister of Education Reveals Updates (Monday)

In conjunction with the field preparations, the Ministry of Media will organize tomorrow (Monday), August 17, a "government press conference," which will host Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan to discuss the most important updates and achievements of the education system, as well as its preparations for the new academic year. The Minister of Education is expected to reveal details about the readiness for the start of the academic year and the most significant updates in the educational system during the conference, and he will answer questions from journalists and media personnel. The conference will be broadcast live on Saudi television channels and MBC Shahid, as well as on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Media.

More than 6.7 Million Students

The public education system enters the new academic year with a massive operational scale; the latest official figures published by the Ministry of Education show that over 6.7 million students are enrolled in public education schools, while the number of schools ready to receive students in the last academic year has risen to about 32,000 schools across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom.

The ministry's data also indicates that more than 500,000 male and female teachers work in public education schools, making the week of their return a key milestone in completing school preparations before welcoming millions of students.

During the preparation period, the work of educational, supervisory, and administrative teams will be integrated, along with monitoring the readiness of buildings, classrooms, facilities, and operational services, ensuring a smooth start to the educational process on the first day of school.

The upcoming government press conference holds special significance as it comes just days before the students' return, as the Minister of Education is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the ministry's preparations for the new year, what has been achieved in the areas of school environment, educational staff, and educational development, in addition to answering the most important questions concerning students, parents, and the educational field.