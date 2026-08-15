تكتمل غداً (الأحد) عودة مديري ومديرات مدارس التعليم العام للبنين والبنات والإداريين والإداريات بمناطق ومحافظات السعودية مع عودة منسوبي إدارات التعليم الأربع المستثناة من العودة والتي كانت (الثلاثاء) الماضي وهي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف، وذلك استعداداً لبداية العام الدراسي الجديد. وتتزامن عودة الإداريين اليوم مع عودة المعلمين والمعلمات الممارسين للتدريس فعلياً في كافة إدارات التعليم، فيما ستكون عودة معلمي ومعلمات الإدارات الأربع المستثناة (الأحد) القادم الموافق للعاشر من شهر ربيع الأول الحالي.
وزير التعليم يكشف المستجدات (الإثنين)
تزامناً مع الاستعدادات الميدانية، تنظم وزارة الإعلام غداً (الإثنين) 17 أغسطس، «المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي»، الذي يستضيف وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان؛ للحديث عن أبرز مستجدات ومنجزات منظومة التعليم، واستعداداتها للعام الدراسي الجديد، ومن المنتظر أن يكشف وزير التعليم خلال المؤتمر تفاصيل الجاهزية لانطلاق العام الدراسي وأبرز المستجدات في المنظومة التعليمية، كما سيجيب عن تساؤلات الإعلاميين والصحفيين، فيما يبث المؤتمر مباشرة عبر قنوات التلفزيون السعودية وMBC شاهد ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي لوزارة الإعلام.
أكثر من 6.7 مليون طالب وطالبة
تدخل منظومة التعليم العام العام الدراسي الجديد بحجم تشغيلي ضخم؛ إذ تظهر أحدث الأرقام الرسمية المنشورة لوزارة التعليم انتظام أكثر من 6.7 مليون طالب وطالبة في مدارس التعليم العام، فيما ارتفع عدد المدارس الجاهزة لاستقبال الطلبة في العام الدراسي الماضي إلى نحو 32 ألف مدرسة في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة.
وتشير بيانات الوزارة كذلك إلى أن أكثر من 500 ألف معلم ومعلمة يعملون في مدارس التعليم العام، ما يجعل أسبوع عودتهم محطة رئيسية لاستكمال استعدادات المدارس قبل استقبال ملايين الطلاب والطالبات.
وتتكامل خلال فترة الاستعداد أعمال الطواقم التعليمية والإشرافية والإدارية، ومتابعة جاهزية المباني والفصول والمرافق والخدمات التشغيلية، بما يضمن انطلاقة منتظمة للعملية التعليمية مع اليوم الأول للدراسة.
ويكتسب المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي المرتقب أهمية خاصة لكونه يأتي قبل أيام من عودة الطلاب، إذ ينتظر أن يقدم وزير التعليم صورة شاملة عن استعدادات الوزارة للعام الجديد، وما تحقق في ملفات البيئة المدرسية والكوادر التعليمية والتطوير التعليمي، إلى جانب الإجابة عن أبرز التساؤلات التي تهم الطلاب وأولياء الأمور والميدان التعليمي.
The return of male and female school directors and administrators in public education across the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia will be completed tomorrow (Sunday), along with the return of staff from the four educational administrations that were exempted from returning last Tuesday, which are Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, in preparation for the start of the new academic year. The return of the administrators today coincides with the return of teachers who are actively teaching in all educational administrations, while the return of teachers from the four exempted administrations will be next Sunday, corresponding to the tenth of the current month of Rabi' al-Awwal.
The Minister of Education Reveals Updates (Monday)
In conjunction with the field preparations, the Ministry of Media will organize tomorrow (Monday), August 17, a "government press conference," which will host Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan to discuss the most important updates and achievements of the education system, as well as its preparations for the new academic year. The Minister of Education is expected to reveal details about the readiness for the start of the academic year and the most significant updates in the educational system during the conference, and he will answer questions from journalists and media personnel. The conference will be broadcast live on Saudi television channels and MBC Shahid, as well as on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Media.
More than 6.7 Million Students
The public education system enters the new academic year with a massive operational scale; the latest official figures published by the Ministry of Education show that over 6.7 million students are enrolled in public education schools, while the number of schools ready to receive students in the last academic year has risen to about 32,000 schools across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom.
The ministry's data also indicates that more than 500,000 male and female teachers work in public education schools, making the week of their return a key milestone in completing school preparations before welcoming millions of students.
During the preparation period, the work of educational, supervisory, and administrative teams will be integrated, along with monitoring the readiness of buildings, classrooms, facilities, and operational services, ensuring a smooth start to the educational process on the first day of school.
The upcoming government press conference holds special significance as it comes just days before the students' return, as the Minister of Education is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the ministry's preparations for the new year, what has been achieved in the areas of school environment, educational staff, and educational development, in addition to answering the most important questions concerning students, parents, and the educational field.