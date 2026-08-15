أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، للفترة من 6 إلى 12 / 8 / 2026م عن ضبط 14542 مخالفاً، منهم 7216 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و3843 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و3483 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.


وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1457 شخصاً، 32% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و67% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 1%، كما تم ضبط 19 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.


كما تم ضبط 22 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم، فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 32479 وافداً مخالفاً، منهم 30540 رجلاً، و1939 امرأة.


وأحيل 18818 مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و6355 مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 12945 مخالفاً.


وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.