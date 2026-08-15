The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 6 to 12 / 8 / 2026, resulted in the apprehension of 14,542 violators, including 7,216 violators of the residency system, 3,843 violators of border security regulations, and 3,483 violators of labor laws.



A total of 1,457 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, 32% of whom were of Yemeni nationality, 67% of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% of other nationalities. Additionally, 19 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom illegally.



Furthermore, 22 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as for concealing them. Currently, a total of 32,479 violators are undergoing enforcement procedures, including 30,540 men and 1,939 women.



A total of 18,818 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 6,355 violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and 12,945 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. The Ministry clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.