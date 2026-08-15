أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، للفترة من 6 إلى 12 / 8 / 2026م عن ضبط 14542 مخالفاً، منهم 7216 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و3843 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و3483 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.
وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1457 شخصاً، 32% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و67% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 1%، كما تم ضبط 19 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
كما تم ضبط 22 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم، فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 32479 وافداً مخالفاً، منهم 30540 رجلاً، و1939 امرأة.
وأحيل 18818 مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و6355 مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 12945 مخالفاً.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.
The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 6 to 12 / 8 / 2026, resulted in the apprehension of 14,542 violators, including 7,216 violators of the residency system, 3,843 violators of border security regulations, and 3,483 violators of labor laws.
A total of 1,457 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, 32% of whom were of Yemeni nationality, 67% of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% of other nationalities. Additionally, 19 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom illegally.
Furthermore, 22 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as for concealing them. Currently, a total of 32,479 violators are undergoing enforcement procedures, including 30,540 men and 1,939 women.
A total of 18,818 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 6,355 violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and 12,945 violators were deported.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. The Ministry clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.