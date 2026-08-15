The Saudi Space Agency revealed in a recent report (which "Okaz" has reviewed) that the skies of the Kingdom are set for 5 extraordinary years, as the period leading up to 2030 will witness about 59 astronomical events that can be observed, describing them as exceptional phenomena not to be missed.

According to the observations, there are 3 rare astronomical events that occur once or every few years within the range of visibility from Saudi Arabia, distinguished by their scientific and observational value, in addition to 20 astronomical events classified as "important," which stand out from similar astronomical events due to their scientific value, timing, and the quality of the observation experience from the Kingdom, along with 36 other events classified as "ordinary."

According to the space agency, among the rare events is the passage of "Asteroid Apophis" near Earth in a rare astronomical event on April 13, 2029.

Another rare event, which is less than a year away, specifically on August 2, 2027, is a "total solar eclipse," where the moon will completely block the sun's disk in a scene that turns day into darkness for a short period. The path of the total eclipse will pass through parts of the west and south of the Kingdom. The last rare event is a "total lunar eclipse," where the moon will completely pass into the Earth's shadow and may appear in a coppery red (blood-red) color, coinciding with New Year's Eve, making it a special event.

The important events are spread throughout all the years, with the most notable being: "the Leonids meteor shower, the supermoon (beaver moon), and the conjunction of Venus and Saturn."

The agency advised those wishing to optimally observe the astronomical events to stay away from city lights to observe meteors and galaxies in the desert and highlands under the darkest and clearest skies, allowing the eyes about 20 minutes in the dark to adjust and capture faint meteors, while avoiding looking at mobile screens during this time, and not looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse with the naked eye or regular glasses. However, observing the lunar eclipse is completely safe.