زلزال مدمر يهز إندونيسيا.. 38 قتيلًا وتحذير من تسونامي

A strong earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Indonesia this morning (Saturday), resulting in the death of 38 people and injuring 13 others, as rescue teams rushed to the most affected areas amid reports of building collapses and landslides that blocked roads and hindered access to areas near the earthquake's epicenter.



The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7, according to the Indonesian Geophysics Agency, and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers, followed by dozens of aftershocks.

38 Dead and Dozens Injured

The head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, Suharyanto, stated during a televised press conference that the death toll had reached 38 by 3 PM local time, with two people seriously injured and 11 others sustaining minor injuries.

He added that around 2,000 people fled to safer areas following the earthquake, while residents remain trapped inside several damaged buildings in the affected areas.

In the coastal city of Maumere, rescue teams found 20 bodies, while 6 people were injured, and two others are still trapped under the rubble, according to Vathur Rahman, head of the rescue agency in the city.

Maumere is the main city in the Sikka region on Flores Island, located in the eastern part of the Indonesian archipelago.



Landslides Hinder Rescue Efforts

Rescue teams are facing significant difficulties in reaching the Najikio area, closest to the earthquake's epicenter, due to landslides that have blocked roads and affected communications.

Rahman stated that rescue teams attempted to reach the area by vehicle, but landslides prevented this, while another team is trying to access it via ferries.



The disaster management agency reported that about 2,000 residents of Najikio have been evacuated, with damage recorded in several homes, warehouses, and government facilities, in addition to power outages and traffic congestion in parts of the area.

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, also noted that at least five people died due to debris collapsing on them while they were sleeping.

Terrifying Scenes at the Moment of the Earthquake

Footage from one of the ports in Maumere showed parts of a building collapsing into clouds of dust and debris, while people screamed and fled into the streets.

The strong tremors extended over wide areas of East and West Nusa Tenggara provinces, and parts of South Sulawesi province, with residents in several areas reporting that the shaking lasted for about a minute.

Tsunami with Waves Less Than One Meter

Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued after several Indonesian areas recorded waves less than one meter high.

However, authorities lifted the tsunami warning about three hours after the earthquake, while Australia confirmed that the offshore earthquake posed no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland or its islands and territories.

Meanwhile, television footage broadcast by "Kompas TV" showed a hospital in the Ende area of East Nusa Tenggara evacuating patients outdoors in anticipation of any aftershocks or additional collapses.

Dozens of Aftershocks

The Indonesian Geophysics Agency recorded the main earthquake at 4:58 AM local time, at a depth of 15 kilometers, before a series of aftershocks occurred.

This disaster recalls a devastating earthquake that struck the same region in 1992, which had a magnitude of 7.5 and caused widespread destruction at that time.

Indonesia is located within what is known as the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific, a region of high seismic and volcanic activity that extends along tectonic plate boundaries, making the Indonesian archipelago frequently susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.