ضرب زلزال قوي قبالة سواحل شرق إندونيسيا، صباح اليوم (السبت)، ما أسفر عن مقتل 38 شخصًا وإصابة 13 آخرين، فيما هرعت فرق الإنقاذ إلى المناطق الأكثر تضررًا، وسط تقارير عن انهيار مبانٍ وانهيارات أرضية قطعت طرقًا وأعاقت الوصول إلى المناطق القريبة من مركز الزلزال.
زلزال مدمر يهز إندونيسيا.. 38 قتيلًا وتحذير من تسونامي

وبلغت قوة الزلزال 7.7 درجة، وفق هيئة الجيوفيزياء الإندونيسية، ووقع على عمق 15 كيلومترًا، قبل أن تتبعه عشرات الهزات الارتدادية.

38 قتيلًا وعشرات المصابين

وقال رئيس الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث في إندونيسيا سوهاريانتو، خلال مؤتمر صحفي متلفز، إن حصيلة الضحايا بلغت حتى الساعة الثالثة عصرًا بالتوقيت المحلي 38 وفاة، وإصابة شخصين بجروح خطيرة و11 آخرين بإصابات طفيفة.

وأضاف أن نحو 2000 شخص فروا إلى مناطق أكثر أمنًا عقب الزلزال، بينما لا يزال سكان محاصرون داخل عدد من المباني المتضررة في المناطق المنكوبة.

وفي مدينة ماوميري الساحلية، عثرت فرق الإنقاذ على 20 جثة، فيما أصيب 6 أشخاص، ولا يزال شخصان عالقين تحت الأنقاض، وفقًا لفاثور رحمان، رئيس هيئة الإنقاذ في المدينة.

وتعد ماوميري المدينة الرئيسية في منطقة سيكا بجزيرة فلوريس، الواقعة شرقي الأرخبيل الإندونيسي.
زلزال مدمر يهز إندونيسيا.. 38 قتيلًا وتحذير من تسونامي

انهيارات أرضية تعرقل جهود الإنقاذ

وتواجه فرق الإنقاذ صعوبة كبيرة في الوصول إلى منطقة ناجيكيو، الأقرب إلى مركز الزلزال، بسبب الانهيارات الأرضية التي أغلقت الطرق وأثرت على الاتصالات.

وقال رحمان إن فرق الإنقاذ حاولت الوصول إلى المنطقة عبر السيارات، لكن الانهيارات الأرضية حالت دون ذلك، بينما تحاول فرقة أخرى الوصول إليها عبر العبّارات.
زلزال مدمر يهز إندونيسيا.. 38 قتيلًا وتحذير من تسونامي

وأفادت وكالة إدارة الكوارث بأن نحو 2000 من سكان ناجيكيو تم إجلاؤهم، مع تسجيل أضرار في عدد من المنازل والمخازن والمنشآت الحكومية، فضلًا عن انقطاع الكهرباء وازدحامات مرورية في أجزاء من المنطقة.

كما أشار حاكم إقليم نوسا تنغارا الشرقية، إيمانويل ميلكيادس لاكا لينا، إلى أن خمسة أشخاص على الأقل لقوا حتفهم جراء انهيار الأنقاض عليهم أثناء نومهم.

مشاهد مرعبة لحظة وقوع الزلزال

وأظهرت مشاهد مصورة من أحد موانئ ماوميري، أجزاء من مبنى وهي تنهار إلى كتل من الغبار والأنقاض، بينما كان أشخاص يصرخون ويفرون إلى الشوارع.

وامتدت الهزات القوية إلى مناطق واسعة من إقليم نوسا تنغارا الشرقية والغربية، وأجزاء من إقليم سولاويسي الجنوبية، فيما أفاد سكان في عدة مناطق بأن الاهتزاز استمر لنحو دقيقة.

تسونامي بأمواج أقل من متر

وأعقب الزلزال تحذير من خطر حدوث تسونامي، بعدما سجلت عدة مناطق إندونيسية أمواجًا يقل ارتفاعها عن متر واحد.

لكن السلطات رفعت تحذير التسونامي بعد نحو ثلاث ساعات من وقوع الزلزال، فيما أكدت أستراليا أن الزلزال البحري لا يشكل خطرًا من أمواج تسونامي على البر الرئيسي الأسترالي أو جزرها وأقاليمها.

وفي الوقت نفسه، أظهرت لقطات تلفزيونية نقلها «كومباس تي في» مستشفى في منطقة إندي بإقليم نوسا تنغارا الشرقية وهو ينقل المرضى إلى الخارج تحسبًا لأي هزات ارتدادية أو انهيارات إضافية.

عشرات الهزات الارتدادية

وسجلت هيئة الجيوفيزياء الإندونيسية الزلزال الرئيسي في الساعة 4:58 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، على عمق 15 كيلومترًا، قبل وقوع عدد من الهزات الارتدادية.

وتعيد الكارثة إلى الأذهان زلزالًا مدمرًا ضرب المنطقة نفسها عام 1992 وبلغت قوته 7.5 درجة، وتسبب آنذاك في دمار واسع.

وتقع إندونيسيا ضمن ما يعرف بـ«حلقة النار في المحيط الهادئ»، وهي منطقة شديدة النشاط الزلزالي والبركاني تمتد على طول مناطق التقاء الصفائح التكتونية، ما يجعل الأرخبيل الإندونيسي عرضة بصورة متكررة للزلازل والثوران البركاني.