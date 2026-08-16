The late Barakah Mutab Al-Razmi Al-Sulami has passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty. The prayer was performed for him after the Maghrib prayer the day before yesterday (Friday) at the Prophet's Mosque, and he was buried in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery in Medina.



The deceased is the father of Abdulrahman, Abdulrahim, and Hamid.



Condolences are accepted at the family home located in the Al-Harazat neighborhood in Jeddah.