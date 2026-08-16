انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، بركة متعب الرزمي السلمي، وأُديت الصلاة عليه عقب صلاة المغرب أمس (السبت)، في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ودفن في مقبرة بقيع الغرقد بالمدينة المنورة.


والفقيد والد عبدالرحمن، وعبدالرحيم، وحامد.


ويُتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الحرازات في جدة.