لليوم الثاني على التوالي، واصلت إيران مزاعمها بشأن احتجاز قطر والكويت لإيرانيين. وادعى (الحرس الثوري)، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الدوحة ترفض إدخال لجنة خبراء وتقصي حقائق للتحقيق بمصير طيارين إيرانيين. وأفاد بأن خبراء تابعين له ينتظرون دخول قطر منذ أشهر عدة لإجراء تحقيق ميداني بشأن مصير الطيارين.

ونفت وزارة الخارجية القطرية بشكل قاطع، أمس (السبت)، الادعاءات الإيرانية بشأن احتجاز طيارين إيرانيين. وعبّرت عن استغرابها مما وصفتها بـ«التصريحات المضللة» في الوقت الذي تبذل فيه الدوحة مساعيها لاستمرار الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.

وكان الحرس الإيراني زعم أن الدوحة تحتجز ثلاثة طيارين إيرانيين منذ إسقاط مقاتلاتهم في شهر مارس الماضي، وطلب من اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر المساعدة في ضمان الإفراج عنهم.

فيما أعلن المتحدث الرسمي للخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري، أن الدوحة تواصلت مع الطيارين المعنيين بعد خرقهم للأجواء القطرية والتأكد من مسار الاستهداف، وبعد اتباع قواعد الاشتباك والتواصل معهم دون إجابة، تمّ اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للدفاع عن أراضينا وفقاً لمقتضيات القانون الدولي، وهو ما تم إيضاحه في حينه عبر القنوات الرسمية.

وأكد الأنصاري أن فرق الإنقاذ القطرية بحثت عن رفات الطيارين، مشيراً إلى أن قطر تواصلت مع الجانب الإيراني لتنسيق استلام رفات أحد الطيارين عقب العثور عليه، وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني ذات الصلة، ووجهت الدعوة لفريق للزيارة والاطلاع على تفاصيل عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في أبريل الماضي، ولم يستجب لها الطرف الإيراني حتى الآن.

وجدد الحرس الثوري، اليوم، مزاعمه بأن الكويت تحجب عن طهران معلومات عن مصير أربعة إيرانيين محتجزين لديها منذ شهر مايو الماضي. وهو ما نفته الكويت في وقت سابق، مؤكدة أن الأشخاص الإيرانيين المحتجزين لديها، وعددهم أربعة من عناصر الحرس الثوري، ليسوا ضحايا خطأ ملاحي كما تزعم طهران، بل يشتبه في تخطيطهم لأعمال عدائية داخل الأراضي الكويتية.

وسبق أن ادعت طهران أن العسكريين الأربعة دخلوا المياه الإقليمية الكويتية بالخطأ؛ بسبب خلل في نظام الملاحة أثناء دورية بحرية، إلا أن السلطات الكويتية أكدت أن الموقوفين متورطون في التخطيط لأعمال عدائية ضد أمن واستقرار البلاد، نافيةً مزاعم دخولهم البريء أو العرضي.

وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أن الأربعة اعترفوا بتكليفهم من قبل الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان، وهي مركز تجاري ولوجستي رئيسي، في الأول من مايو لتنفيذ أعمال عدائية تجاه الكويت.

وكشفت الوزارة عن هويتهم وهم: عقيد بحري أمير حسين عبد محمد زراعي، عقيد بحري عبدالصمد يداله قنواتي، نقيب بحري أحمد جمشيد غلام رضا ذو الفقاري، وملازم أول بري محمد حسين سهراب فروغي راد.