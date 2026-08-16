For the second consecutive day, Iran continued its claims regarding the detention of Iranians by Qatar and Kuwait. Today (Sunday), the (Revolutionary Guard) alleged that Doha refuses to allow a committee of experts and fact-finders to investigate the fate of Iranian pilots. It reported that its experts have been waiting to enter Qatar for several months to conduct a field investigation regarding the pilots' fate.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denied, yesterday (Saturday), the Iranian allegations regarding the detention of Iranian pilots. It expressed its astonishment at what it described as "misleading statements" at a time when Doha is making efforts to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

The Iranian Guard had claimed that Doha has been holding three Iranian pilots since their fighters were shot down last March, and it requested assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure their release.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majid Al-Ansari, announced that Doha had contacted the concerned pilots after they violated Qatari airspace and confirmed the targeting trajectory. After following the rules of engagement and attempting to communicate with them without response, necessary measures were taken to defend our territory in accordance with the requirements of international law, which was clarified at the time through official channels.

Al-Ansari confirmed that Qatari rescue teams searched for the remains of the pilots, noting that Qatar contacted the Iranian side to coordinate the receipt of the remains of one of the pilots after it was found, in accordance with the relevant provisions of international humanitarian law. Qatar extended an invitation for a team to visit and review the details of the search and rescue operations last April, but the Iranian side has not responded to it so far.

Today, the Revolutionary Guard renewed its claims that Kuwait is withholding information from Tehran about the fate of four Iranians detained there since last May. This was denied by Kuwait, which affirmed that the four Iranian individuals detained, who are members of the Revolutionary Guard, are not victims of navigational error as Tehran claims, but are suspected of planning hostile actions within Kuwaiti territory.

Tehran had previously claimed that the four military personnel entered Kuwaiti territorial waters by mistake due to a malfunction in the navigation system during a maritime patrol. However, Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that the detainees are involved in planning hostile actions against the security and stability of the country, denying claims of their innocent or accidental entry.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that the four confessed to being tasked by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to infiltrate Bubiyan Island, a major commercial and logistical hub, on May 1 to carry out hostile actions against Kuwait.

The ministry revealed their identities as follows: Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abd Mohammad Zarai, Naval Colonel Abd Al-Samad Yadalah Qanati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholam Reza Zolfaghari, and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Foroughi Rad.