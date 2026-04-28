تجسّد استضافة المملكة للقمة الخليجية التشاورية في جدة، اليوم، نهجها الثابت في ترسيخ العمل الخليجي المشترك، بمشاركة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي يواصل الدفع نحو تعزيز التكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون، وتنسيق الجهود لاحتواء تداعيات الأزمة الراهنة أمنياً واقتصادياً، بما يضمن أن أي معالجات تأخذ في الاعتبار مصالح دول المجلس وتعزز أمنها واستقرارها.
السعودية تعزز التكامل الخليجي
تعكس القمة التي تستضيفها المملكة حرص القيادة السعودية على توحيد المواقف الخليجية في لحظة إقليمية دقيقة، إذ يكثف ولي العهد مع إخوانه قادة دول المجلس الجهود الدبلوماسية لتجنب التصعيد، وترسيخ مبدأ العمل الجماعي في مواجهة التحديات، انطلاقاً من رؤية استراتيجية تعزز التكامل السياسي والاقتصادي والأمني.
تنسيق لاحتواء تداعيات الأزمة
تأتي القمة في ظل تطورات متسارعة ألقت بظلالها على الأمن الإقليمي والاقتصاد العالمي، ما استدعى تنسيقاً خليجياً رفيع المستوى لاحتواء تداعياتها، وتطوير آليات استجابة مشتركة قادرة على التعامل مع الأزمات، مستفيدة من دروس المرحلة الراهنة.
رفض التصعيد وتأكيد عدم استخدام الأراضي الخليجية
أكدت دول مجلس التعاون، وفي مقدمتها المملكة، رفضها القاطع لاستخدام أراضيها منصة لأي أعمال عدائية ضد إيران، حرصاً على عدم اتساع رقعة التوتر، رغم استمرار الاعتداءات التي تنفذها طهران والمليشيات المرتبطة بها، في محاولة لتوسيع نطاق الصراع في المنطقة.
إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية واستهداف المدنيين
أدانت المملكة بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت أراضيها ودول المجلس وعدداً من الدول العربية، وما تضمنته من استهداف للأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية، مؤكدة أن تلك الأعمال تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً مباشراً للأمن والاستقرار.
أمن الخليج كلّ لا يتجزأ
شددت المملكة على أن أمنها وأمن دول مجلس التعاون وحدة واحدة لا تتجزأ، وأن أي اعتداء على دولة عضو يُعد اعتداءً على الجميع، وفقاً لاتفاقية الدفاع المشترك، مؤكدة الجاهزية لاتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية السيادة والمصالح.
دعم دولي وإدانة أممية
رحبت المملكة بقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817، الذي أدان الهجمات الإيرانية بأشد العبارات، واعتبرها خرقاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للسلم والأمن الدوليين، في خطوة تعكس إجماعاً دولياً غير مسبوق.
هرمز… شريان الطاقة تحت التهديد
امتدت تداعيات الأزمة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصاً مع اضطراب الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، ما أثر على سلاسل الإمداد وأسواق الطاقة، وهو ما دفع المملكة للتأكيد على ضرورة إبقاء المضيق مفتوحاً وعدم تعطيل الملاحة تحت أي ظرف.
أظهرت دول المجلس تناغماً اقتصادياً لافتاً، حيث أتاحت المملكة منافذها وموانئها ومطاراتها لدعم حركة التنقل والتجارة، ما عزز مرونة المنطقة في مواجهة تداعيات الأزمة، وقلل من آثارها على الأسواق.
رغم التحديات، واصلت المملكة دورها المحوري في تأمين إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، مستفيدة من كفاءة بنيتها التحتية، بما في ذلك خط الأنابيب شرق-غرب، مؤكدة قدرتها على إدارة الأزمات بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.
جاهزية دفاعية وقدرة على التصدي
برهنت دول مجلس التعاون على كفاءة عالية في التصدي للهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة، إذ نجحت في اعتراض أكثر من 85% من الاعتداءات، ما يعكس قوة منظومتها الدفاعية وجاهزيتها لمواجهة التهديدات.
رحبت دول المجلس بوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، وأشادت بجهود الوساطة التي تقودها باكستان، مؤكدة دعمها لأي مسار يفضي إلى اتفاق دائم يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
تضامن خليجي وموقف موحد
جددت المملكة تأكيدها على تضامنها الكامل مع دول المجلس، واستعدادها لتسخير كافة إمكاناتها لدعم الأشقاء، انطلاقاً من وحدة المصير وترابط التحديات، بما يفرض الوقوف صفاً واحداً في مواجهة التهديدات.
رسالة حازمة تجاه المليشيات
أدانت المملكة الهجمات التي تنفذها المليشيات الموالية لإيران، خصوصاً تلك المنطلقة من الأراضي العراقية، مطالبة الحكومة العراقية بتحمل مسؤولياتها تجاه حماية سيادة دول الخليج ومنع أي تهديدات عابرة للحدود.
قمة جدة..ثبات وتماسك
تعيد قمة جدة التأكيد على أن السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تمضي بثبات نحو بناء منظومة خليجية أكثر تماسكاً وقدرة على مواجهة الأزمات، عبر تكامل استراتيجي يعزز الأمن والاستقرار ويحمي المصالح المشتركة في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والدولية.
The hosting of the Gulf Consultative Summit in Jeddah today by the Kingdom embodies its steadfast approach to solidifying joint Gulf cooperation, with the participation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who continues to push for enhancing integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and coordinating efforts to contain the repercussions of the current crisis both security-wise and economically, ensuring that any solutions take into account the interests of the council's member states and enhance their security and stability.
Saudi Arabia Enhances Gulf Integration
The summit hosted by the Kingdom reflects the Saudi leadership's commitment to unify Gulf positions at a critical regional moment, as the Crown Prince intensifies diplomatic efforts with his fellow leaders of the council to avoid escalation and reinforce the principle of collective action in facing challenges, based on a strategic vision that enhances political, economic, and security integration.
Coordination to Contain the Crisis Repercussions
The summit comes amid rapid developments that have cast shadows over regional security and the global economy, necessitating high-level Gulf coordination to contain their repercussions and develop joint response mechanisms capable of dealing with crises, benefiting from the lessons of the current phase.
Rejection of Escalation and Affirmation of Non-Use of Gulf Territories
The GCC states, led by the Kingdom, have firmly rejected the use of their territories as a platform for any hostile actions against Iran, in a bid to prevent the expansion of tensions, despite the ongoing attacks carried out by Tehran and its affiliated militias, in an attempt to widen the scope of conflict in the region.
Condemnation of Iranian Attacks and Targeting of Civilians
The Kingdom strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted its territory, the GCC states, and several Arab countries, which included targeting civilian facilities, airports, and oil installations, affirming that these actions represent a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to security and stability.
The Security of the Gulf is Indivisible
The Kingdom emphasized that its security and the security of the GCC states are one inseparable unit, and that any aggression against a member state is considered aggression against all, in accordance with the mutual defense agreement, affirming its readiness to take all necessary measures to protect sovereignty and interests.
International Support and UN Condemnation
The Kingdom welcomed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned the Iranian attacks in the strongest terms, considering them a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security, in a step that reflects an unprecedented international consensus.
Hormuz… The Energy Lifeline Under Threat
The repercussions of the crisis have extended to the global economy, especially with the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting supply chains and energy markets, which prompted the Kingdom to emphasize the necessity of keeping the strait open and not disrupting navigation under any circumstances.
The GCC states demonstrated remarkable economic harmony, as the Kingdom opened its outlets, ports, and airports to support the movement of travel and trade, enhancing the region's resilience in facing the repercussions of the crisis and mitigating its effects on the markets.
Despite the challenges, the Kingdom continued its pivotal role in securing global energy supplies, benefiting from the efficiency of its infrastructure, including the East-West pipeline, affirming its ability to manage crises with high efficiency and reliability.
Defensive Readiness and Ability to Respond
The GCC states have proven high efficiency in countering missile and drone attacks, successfully intercepting over 85% of the assaults, reflecting the strength of their defense system and readiness to face threats.
The GCC states welcomed the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, praising the mediation efforts led by Pakistan, affirming their support for any path that leads to a permanent agreement that enhances security and stability in the region.
Gulf Solidarity and Unified Stance
The Kingdom reiterated its full solidarity with the GCC states and its readiness to harness all its capabilities to support its brothers, based on a shared destiny and interconnected challenges, which necessitates standing united in the face of threats.
A Firm Message Towards Militias
The Kingdom condemned the attacks carried out by Iran-affiliated militias, particularly those launched from Iraqi territory, calling on the Iraqi government to assume its responsibilities in protecting the sovereignty of Gulf states and preventing any cross-border threats.
Jeddah Summit… Stability and Cohesion
The Jeddah Summit reaffirms that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is steadily moving towards building a more cohesive Gulf system capable of facing crises, through strategic integration that enhances security and stability and protects common interests in the face of regional and international challenges.