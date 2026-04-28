The hosting of the Gulf Consultative Summit in Jeddah today by the Kingdom embodies its steadfast approach to solidifying joint Gulf cooperation, with the participation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who continues to push for enhancing integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and coordinating efforts to contain the repercussions of the current crisis both security-wise and economically, ensuring that any solutions take into account the interests of the council's member states and enhance their security and stability.

Saudi Arabia Enhances Gulf Integration

The summit hosted by the Kingdom reflects the Saudi leadership's commitment to unify Gulf positions at a critical regional moment, as the Crown Prince intensifies diplomatic efforts with his fellow leaders of the council to avoid escalation and reinforce the principle of collective action in facing challenges, based on a strategic vision that enhances political, economic, and security integration.

Coordination to Contain the Crisis Repercussions

The summit comes amid rapid developments that have cast shadows over regional security and the global economy, necessitating high-level Gulf coordination to contain their repercussions and develop joint response mechanisms capable of dealing with crises, benefiting from the lessons of the current phase.

Rejection of Escalation and Affirmation of Non-Use of Gulf Territories

The GCC states, led by the Kingdom, have firmly rejected the use of their territories as a platform for any hostile actions against Iran, in a bid to prevent the expansion of tensions, despite the ongoing attacks carried out by Tehran and its affiliated militias, in an attempt to widen the scope of conflict in the region.

Condemnation of Iranian Attacks and Targeting of Civilians

The Kingdom strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted its territory, the GCC states, and several Arab countries, which included targeting civilian facilities, airports, and oil installations, affirming that these actions represent a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to security and stability.

The Security of the Gulf is Indivisible

The Kingdom emphasized that its security and the security of the GCC states are one inseparable unit, and that any aggression against a member state is considered aggression against all, in accordance with the mutual defense agreement, affirming its readiness to take all necessary measures to protect sovereignty and interests.

International Support and UN Condemnation

The Kingdom welcomed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned the Iranian attacks in the strongest terms, considering them a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security, in a step that reflects an unprecedented international consensus.

Hormuz… The Energy Lifeline Under Threat

The repercussions of the crisis have extended to the global economy, especially with the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting supply chains and energy markets, which prompted the Kingdom to emphasize the necessity of keeping the strait open and not disrupting navigation under any circumstances.

The GCC states demonstrated remarkable economic harmony, as the Kingdom opened its outlets, ports, and airports to support the movement of travel and trade, enhancing the region's resilience in facing the repercussions of the crisis and mitigating its effects on the markets.

Despite the challenges, the Kingdom continued its pivotal role in securing global energy supplies, benefiting from the efficiency of its infrastructure, including the East-West pipeline, affirming its ability to manage crises with high efficiency and reliability.

Defensive Readiness and Ability to Respond

The GCC states have proven high efficiency in countering missile and drone attacks, successfully intercepting over 85% of the assaults, reflecting the strength of their defense system and readiness to face threats.

The GCC states welcomed the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, praising the mediation efforts led by Pakistan, affirming their support for any path that leads to a permanent agreement that enhances security and stability in the region.

Gulf Solidarity and Unified Stance

The Kingdom reiterated its full solidarity with the GCC states and its readiness to harness all its capabilities to support its brothers, based on a shared destiny and interconnected challenges, which necessitates standing united in the face of threats.

A Firm Message Towards Militias

The Kingdom condemned the attacks carried out by Iran-affiliated militias, particularly those launched from Iraqi territory, calling on the Iraqi government to assume its responsibilities in protecting the sovereignty of Gulf states and preventing any cross-border threats.

Jeddah Summit… Stability and Cohesion

The Jeddah Summit reaffirms that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is steadily moving towards building a more cohesive Gulf system capable of facing crises, through strategic integration that enhances security and stability and protects common interests in the face of regional and international challenges.