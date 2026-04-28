تجسّد استضافة المملكة للقمة الخليجية التشاورية في جدة، اليوم، نهجها الثابت في ترسيخ العمل الخليجي المشترك، بمشاركة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي يواصل الدفع نحو تعزيز التكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون، وتنسيق الجهود لاحتواء تداعيات الأزمة الراهنة أمنياً واقتصادياً، بما يضمن أن أي معالجات تأخذ في الاعتبار مصالح دول المجلس وتعزز أمنها واستقرارها.

السعودية تعزز التكامل الخليجي

تعكس القمة التي تستضيفها المملكة حرص القيادة السعودية على توحيد المواقف الخليجية في لحظة إقليمية دقيقة، إذ يكثف ولي العهد مع إخوانه قادة دول المجلس الجهود الدبلوماسية لتجنب التصعيد، وترسيخ مبدأ العمل الجماعي في مواجهة التحديات، انطلاقاً من رؤية استراتيجية تعزز التكامل السياسي والاقتصادي والأمني.

تنسيق لاحتواء تداعيات الأزمة

تأتي القمة في ظل تطورات متسارعة ألقت بظلالها على الأمن الإقليمي والاقتصاد العالمي، ما استدعى تنسيقاً خليجياً رفيع المستوى لاحتواء تداعياتها، وتطوير آليات استجابة مشتركة قادرة على التعامل مع الأزمات، مستفيدة من دروس المرحلة الراهنة.

رفض التصعيد وتأكيد عدم استخدام الأراضي الخليجية

أكدت دول مجلس التعاون، وفي مقدمتها المملكة، رفضها القاطع لاستخدام أراضيها منصة لأي أعمال عدائية ضد إيران، حرصاً على عدم اتساع رقعة التوتر، رغم استمرار الاعتداءات التي تنفذها طهران والمليشيات المرتبطة بها، في محاولة لتوسيع نطاق الصراع في المنطقة.

إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية واستهداف المدنيين

أدانت المملكة بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت أراضيها ودول المجلس وعدداً من الدول العربية، وما تضمنته من استهداف للأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية، مؤكدة أن تلك الأعمال تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً مباشراً للأمن والاستقرار.

أمن الخليج كلّ لا يتجزأ

شددت المملكة على أن أمنها وأمن دول مجلس التعاون وحدة واحدة لا تتجزأ، وأن أي اعتداء على دولة عضو يُعد اعتداءً على الجميع، وفقاً لاتفاقية الدفاع المشترك، مؤكدة الجاهزية لاتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية السيادة والمصالح.

دعم دولي وإدانة أممية

رحبت المملكة بقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817، الذي أدان الهجمات الإيرانية بأشد العبارات، واعتبرها خرقاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للسلم والأمن الدوليين، في خطوة تعكس إجماعاً دولياً غير مسبوق.

هرمز… شريان الطاقة تحت التهديد

امتدت تداعيات الأزمة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصاً مع اضطراب الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، ما أثر على سلاسل الإمداد وأسواق الطاقة، وهو ما دفع المملكة للتأكيد على ضرورة إبقاء المضيق مفتوحاً وعدم تعطيل الملاحة تحت أي ظرف.

أظهرت دول المجلس تناغماً اقتصادياً لافتاً، حيث أتاحت المملكة منافذها وموانئها ومطاراتها لدعم حركة التنقل والتجارة، ما عزز مرونة المنطقة في مواجهة تداعيات الأزمة، وقلل من آثارها على الأسواق.

رغم التحديات، واصلت المملكة دورها المحوري في تأمين إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، مستفيدة من كفاءة بنيتها التحتية، بما في ذلك خط الأنابيب شرق-غرب، مؤكدة قدرتها على إدارة الأزمات بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.

جاهزية دفاعية وقدرة على التصدي

برهنت دول مجلس التعاون على كفاءة عالية في التصدي للهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة، إذ نجحت في اعتراض أكثر من 85% من الاعتداءات، ما يعكس قوة منظومتها الدفاعية وجاهزيتها لمواجهة التهديدات.

رحبت دول المجلس بوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، وأشادت بجهود الوساطة التي تقودها باكستان، مؤكدة دعمها لأي مسار يفضي إلى اتفاق دائم يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

تضامن خليجي وموقف موحد

جددت المملكة تأكيدها على تضامنها الكامل مع دول المجلس، واستعدادها لتسخير كافة إمكاناتها لدعم الأشقاء، انطلاقاً من وحدة المصير وترابط التحديات، بما يفرض الوقوف صفاً واحداً في مواجهة التهديدات.

رسالة حازمة تجاه المليشيات

أدانت المملكة الهجمات التي تنفذها المليشيات الموالية لإيران، خصوصاً تلك المنطلقة من الأراضي العراقية، مطالبة الحكومة العراقية بتحمل مسؤولياتها تجاه حماية سيادة دول الخليج ومنع أي تهديدات عابرة للحدود.

قمة جدة..ثبات وتماسك

تعيد قمة جدة التأكيد على أن السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تمضي بثبات نحو بناء منظومة خليجية أكثر تماسكاً وقدرة على مواجهة الأزمات، عبر تكامل استراتيجي يعزز الأمن والاستقرار ويحمي المصالح المشتركة في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والدولية.