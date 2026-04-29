نفت الفنانة الكويتية سعاد عبدالله، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، صحة الأنباء المتداولة مؤخرًا عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن سحب جنسيتها الكويتية، مؤكدة أن ما يُثار «لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة».

حسم الجدل
وأوضحت سعاد عبدالله أن كل ما يتم تداوله في هذا الشأن مجرد شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة، تقف وراءها بعض الصفحات الساعية إلى تحقيق التفاعل وإثارة الجدل.

وأضافت أنها فوجئت بانتشار هذه الأخبار على نطاق واسع، مشيرة إلى أنه في حال اتخاذ أي إجراءات رسمية أو ظهور مستجدات حقيقية، فسيتم التعامل معها عبر الجهات القانونية المختصة، مؤكدة أن الحقيقة لا تُعلن إلا من خلال القنوات الرسمية.

سعاد عبدالله

سعاد عبدالله

بداية الأزمة
وتعود جذور الأزمة إلى تداول منشورات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي زعمت صدور قرار بسحب الجنسية من الفنانة سعاد عبدالله، إلى جانب عدد من أفراد أسرتها، من بينهم شقيقتها الإعلامية أمل عبدالله وشقيقها فيصل عبدالله، ما أسهم في تصاعد الجدل بين المتابعين.

مزاعم بلا سند
وذهبت بعض المنشورات إلى ربط هذه الادعاءات بملف مراجعة الجنسية الكويتية تحت بند «الأعمال الجليلة»، مع الإشارة إلى أصول عائلية، دون الاستناد إلى أي مصادر رسمية أو بيانات موثوقة تدعم تلك المزاعم، الأمر الذي فتح باب التساؤلات وأثار حالة من البلبلة.