نفت الفنانة الكويتية سعاد عبدالله، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، صحة الأنباء المتداولة مؤخرًا عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن سحب جنسيتها الكويتية، مؤكدة أن ما يُثار «لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة».
حسم الجدل وأوضحت سعاد عبدالله أن كل ما يتم تداوله في هذا الشأن مجرد شائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة، تقف وراءها بعض الصفحات الساعية إلى تحقيق التفاعل وإثارة الجدل.
وأضافت أنها فوجئت بانتشار هذه الأخبار على نطاق واسع، مشيرة إلى أنه في حال اتخاذ أي إجراءات رسمية أو ظهور مستجدات حقيقية، فسيتم التعامل معها عبر الجهات القانونية المختصة، مؤكدة أن الحقيقة لا تُعلن إلا من خلال القنوات الرسمية.
سعاد عبدالله
بداية الأزمة وتعود جذور الأزمة إلى تداول منشورات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي زعمت صدور قرار بسحب الجنسية من الفنانة سعاد عبدالله، إلى جانب عدد من أفراد أسرتها، من بينهم شقيقتها الإعلامية أمل عبدالله وشقيقها فيصل عبدالله، ما أسهم في تصاعد الجدل بين المتابعين.
مزاعم بلا سند وذهبت بعض المنشورات إلى ربط هذه الادعاءات بملف مراجعة الجنسية الكويتية تحت بند «الأعمال الجليلة»، مع الإشارة إلى أصول عائلية، دون الاستناد إلى أي مصادر رسمية أو بيانات موثوقة تدعم تلك المزاعم، الأمر الذي فتح باب التساؤلات وأثار حالة من البلبلة.
Kuwaiti artist Suad Abdullah denied, in a special statement to "Okaz," the accuracy of the news circulating recently on social media regarding the withdrawal of her Kuwaiti citizenship, confirming that what is being raised "has no relation to the truth."
Clarifying the controversy Suad Abdullah explained that all that is being circulated on this matter is mere rumors with no basis in fact, driven by some pages seeking to create engagement and stir controversy.
She added that she was surprised by the widespread dissemination of this news, noting that if any official actions are taken or real developments occur, they will be handled through the relevant legal authorities, emphasizing that the truth is only announced through official channels.
سعاد عبدالله
The beginning of the crisis The roots of the crisis trace back to the circulation of posts on social media claiming that a decision had been made to revoke the citizenship of artist Suad Abdullah, along with several of her family members, including her sister, media figure Amal Abdullah, and her brother Faisal Abdullah, which contributed to the escalation of the controversy among followers.
Baseless claims Some posts went so far as to link these allegations to the review of Kuwaiti citizenship under the category of "noble deeds," referencing family origins, without relying on any official sources or credible data to support those claims, which opened the door to questions and stirred confusion.