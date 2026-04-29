Kuwaiti artist Suad Abdullah denied, in a special statement to "Okaz," the accuracy of the news circulating recently on social media regarding the withdrawal of her Kuwaiti citizenship, confirming that what is being raised "has no relation to the truth."

Clarifying the controversy

Suad Abdullah explained that all that is being circulated on this matter is mere rumors with no basis in fact, driven by some pages seeking to create engagement and stir controversy.

She added that she was surprised by the widespread dissemination of this news, noting that if any official actions are taken or real developments occur, they will be handled through the relevant legal authorities, emphasizing that the truth is only announced through official channels.

سعاد عبدالله

The beginning of the crisis

The roots of the crisis trace back to the circulation of posts on social media claiming that a decision had been made to revoke the citizenship of artist Suad Abdullah, along with several of her family members, including her sister, media figure Amal Abdullah, and her brother Faisal Abdullah, which contributed to the escalation of the controversy among followers.

Baseless claims

Some posts went so far as to link these allegations to the review of Kuwaiti citizenship under the category of "noble deeds," referencing family origins, without relying on any official sources or credible data to support those claims, which opened the door to questions and stirred confusion.