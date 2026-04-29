The official page of thinker and researcher Mokhtar Nouh announced on Facebook his passing a short while ago, after a career that spanned years of public work and intellectual contributions.

The page clarified that the funeral prayer will be held today, Wednesday, after the afternoon prayer at Mustafa Mahmoud Mosque, and that his body will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in the city of Sixth of October.

The deceased is considered one of the most prominent defectors from the Muslim Brotherhood, having been one of its leaders before announcing his separation from it, later becoming one of its most notable critics, highlighting in his writings and media statements what he described as deviations within the structure of the organization.

In recent years, Nouh emerged as an opposing voice to the group, participating in many public discussions related to issues of extremism and terrorism, providing testimonies from his experience within the organization, revealing his methods of operation and organizational mechanisms.