أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية للمفكر والباحث مختار نوح عبر موقع «فيسبوك»، وفاته قبل قليل، بعد مسيرة امتدت لسنوات من العمل العام والإسهامات الفكرية.

وأوضحت الصفحة أن صلاة الجنازة ستُقام اليوم (الأربعاء) عقب صلاة العصر بمسجد مصطفى محمود، على أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقابر العائلة بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر.

ويُعد الراحل من أبرز المنشقين عن جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين»، إذ كان أحد قياداتها قبل أن يعلن انفصاله عنها، ليتحول لاحقاً إلى واحد من أبرز منتقديها، مسلطاً الضوء في كتاباته وتصريحاته الإعلامية على ما وصفه بانحرافات داخل بنية التنظيم.

وخلال السنوات الماضية، برز نوح كصوت معارض للجماعة، وشارك في العديد من النقاشات العامة المرتبطة بقضايا التطرف والإرهاب، مقدماً شهادات من واقع تجربته داخل التنظيم، كاشفاً عن أساليبه في العمل وآلياته التنظيمية.