أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن قواتها، بالتعاون مع الجيش المالي، نجحت في إحباط محاولة انقلاب عسكري في العاصمة المالية باماكو، بعد هجمات منسقة شنها أكثر من 12 ألف مسلح.
وقال بيان الوزارة إن المسلحين، الذين تلقوا تدريبات على أيدي مرتزقة ومدربين أوكرانيين وأوروبيين، حاولوا السيطرة على منشآت حيوية و القصر الرئاسي في باماكو.، مشيراً إلى أن هؤلاء المسلحين استخدموا في تدريباتهم صواريخ محمولة على الكتف من طراز «ستينغر» و«ميسترال» الغربية.
وأسفرت المواجهات عن مقتل وزير الدفاع المالي جراء تفجير عربة انتحارية مفخخة قرب مقر إقامته، ومع ذلك، تمكنت القوات الحكومية المالية، بدعم من القوات الروسية، من صد الهجوم وإلحاق خسائر فادحة بالمهاجمين.
وأشارت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إلى أن مروحيات Mi-8 وMi-24 نفذت 21 طلعة جوية، رغم تعرضها لنيران معادية، وقامت بغارات دقيقة على تجمعات المسلحين، كما نفذت طائرات Su-24 الهجومية 8 ضربات جوية.
وأسفرت العمليات عن مقتل أكثر من 175 مسلحاً، وتدمير 23 عربة و33 دراجة نارية، بالإضافة إلى تدمير مدرعتين وعربة مفخخة واحدة، حسب البيان الروسي.
وشهدت مالي، يوم 25 أبريل، هجمات منسقة واسعة النطاق استهدفت عدة مناطق، بما في ذلك العاصمة باماكو، حيث وصفت القوات الروسية التابعة لـ«الفيلق الأفريقي» هذه الهجمات بأنها محاولة انقلاب عسكري.
وتُعد هذه الأحداث الأخيرة امتداداً للتوترات الأمنية المستمرة في مالي، حيث تواجه الحكومة العسكرية تحديات كبيرة من جماعات مسلحة انفصالية وإرهابية في شمال ووسط البلاد.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces, in cooperation with the Malian army, successfully thwarted an attempted military coup in the Malian capital, Bamako, after coordinated attacks by more than 12,000 militants.
The ministry's statement indicated that the militants, who received training from mercenaries and trainers from Ukraine and Europe, attempted to seize vital facilities and the presidential palace in Bamako. It noted that these militants used shoulder-fired missiles of the Western models "Stinger" and "Mistral" in their training.
The confrontations resulted in the death of the Malian Minister of Defense due to the explosion of a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device near his residence; however, the Malian government forces, supported by Russian troops, managed to repel the attack and inflict heavy losses on the attackers.
The Russian Ministry of Defense pointed out that Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters carried out 21 sorties, despite coming under enemy fire, and conducted precise strikes on the militants' gatherings, while Su-24 attack aircraft executed 8 airstrikes.
The operations resulted in the deaths of more than 175 militants, the destruction of 23 vehicles and 33 motorcycles, in addition to the destruction of two armored vehicles and one explosive-laden vehicle, according to the Russian statement.
Mali witnessed extensive coordinated attacks on April 25, targeting several areas, including the capital Bamako, where Russian forces belonging to the "African Legion" described these attacks as an attempted military coup.
These recent events are an extension of the ongoing security tensions in Mali, where the military government faces significant challenges from separatist and terrorist armed groups in the north and center of the country.