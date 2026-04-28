أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن قواتها، بالتعاون مع الجيش المالي، نجحت في إحباط محاولة انقلاب عسكري في العاصمة المالية باماكو، بعد هجمات منسقة شنها أكثر من 12 ألف مسلح.

وقال بيان الوزارة إن المسلحين، الذين تلقوا تدريبات على أيدي مرتزقة ومدربين أوكرانيين وأوروبيين، حاولوا السيطرة على منشآت حيوية و القصر الرئاسي في باماكو.، مشيراً إلى أن هؤلاء المسلحين استخدموا في تدريباتهم صواريخ محمولة على الكتف من طراز «ستينغر» و«ميسترال» الغربية.

وأسفرت المواجهات عن مقتل وزير الدفاع المالي جراء تفجير عربة انتحارية مفخخة قرب مقر إقامته، ومع ذلك، تمكنت القوات الحكومية المالية، بدعم من القوات الروسية، من صد الهجوم وإلحاق خسائر فادحة بالمهاجمين.

وأشارت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إلى أن مروحيات Mi-8 وMi-24 نفذت 21 طلعة جوية، رغم تعرضها لنيران معادية، وقامت بغارات دقيقة على تجمعات المسلحين، كما نفذت طائرات Su-24 الهجومية 8 ضربات جوية.

وأسفرت العمليات عن مقتل أكثر من 175 مسلحاً، وتدمير 23 عربة و33 دراجة نارية، بالإضافة إلى تدمير مدرعتين وعربة مفخخة واحدة، حسب البيان الروسي.

وشهدت مالي، يوم 25 أبريل، هجمات منسقة واسعة النطاق استهدفت عدة مناطق، بما في ذلك العاصمة باماكو، حيث وصفت القوات الروسية التابعة لـ«الفيلق الأفريقي» هذه الهجمات بأنها محاولة انقلاب عسكري.

وتُعد هذه الأحداث الأخيرة امتداداً للتوترات الأمنية المستمرة في مالي، حيث تواجه الحكومة العسكرية تحديات كبيرة من جماعات مسلحة انفصالية وإرهابية في شمال ووسط البلاد.