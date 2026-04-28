The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces, in cooperation with the Malian army, successfully thwarted an attempted military coup in the Malian capital, Bamako, after coordinated attacks by more than 12,000 militants.

The ministry's statement indicated that the militants, who received training from mercenaries and trainers from Ukraine and Europe, attempted to seize vital facilities and the presidential palace in Bamako. It noted that these militants used shoulder-fired missiles of the Western models "Stinger" and "Mistral" in their training.

The confrontations resulted in the death of the Malian Minister of Defense due to the explosion of a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device near his residence; however, the Malian government forces, supported by Russian troops, managed to repel the attack and inflict heavy losses on the attackers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense pointed out that Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters carried out 21 sorties, despite coming under enemy fire, and conducted precise strikes on the militants' gatherings, while Su-24 attack aircraft executed 8 airstrikes.

The operations resulted in the deaths of more than 175 militants, the destruction of 23 vehicles and 33 motorcycles, in addition to the destruction of two armored vehicles and one explosive-laden vehicle, according to the Russian statement.

Mali witnessed extensive coordinated attacks on April 25, targeting several areas, including the capital Bamako, where Russian forces belonging to the "African Legion" described these attacks as an attempted military coup.

These recent events are an extension of the ongoing security tensions in Mali, where the military government faces significant challenges from separatist and terrorist armed groups in the north and center of the country.