عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، اجتماعين ثنائيين في العاصمة الكازاخستانية أستانا، مع نائب رئيس الوزراء، وزير الذكاء الاصطناعي والتنمية الرقمية، جاسلان مادييف، ووزير الخارجية يرميك كوشرباييف، ناقشا سبل تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وتطوير التعاون في مجالات التحول الرقمي والابتكار الصناعي والتعديني، وذلك بحضور نائب الوزير لشؤون التعدين المهندس خالد بن صالح المديفر.
وخلال اجتماعه مع نائب رئيس الوزراء بحث الجانبان فرص تبادل الخبرات في مجالات التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحفيز الابتكار في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، مع التأكيد على أهمية التقنيات الحديثة في تعزيز كفاءة القطاعين ورفع تنافسيتهما، بما يعظم دورهما في التنمية الاقتصادية للبلدين.
واستعرض الاجتماع جهود المملكة في تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة تدعم الابتكار وتسرّع تبني التقنيات المتقدمة، بما يسهم في تحسين كفاءة الإنتاج في المنشآت الصناعية والتعدينية.
واجتمع الوزير الخريّف مع وزير الخارجية الكازاخستاني، إذ جرت مباحثات بين الطرفين تناولت فرص تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية، وتوسيع آفاق الشراكات الاستثمارية في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، إضافة إلى سبل تسهيل وصول الصادرات السعودية إلى الأسواق الكازاخستانية.
ويأتي الاجتماعان ضمن الزيارة الرسمية لوزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى جمهورية كازاخستان، الهادفة إلى تعزيز التعاون الثنائي في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، واستكشاف فرص تبادل الخبرات في مجال التحول الرقمي والتقنيات المتقدمة، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held two bilateral meetings in the Kazakh capital, Astana, with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Jaslan Madiyev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev. They discussed ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries and develop cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, industrial innovation, and mining, in the presence of the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer.
During his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, the two sides explored opportunities for exchanging experiences in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and stimulating innovation in the industrial and mining sectors, emphasizing the importance of modern technologies in enhancing the efficiency of both sectors and increasing their competitiveness, thereby maximizing their role in the economic development of the two countries.
The meeting reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in developing digital infrastructure and building an integrated system that supports innovation and accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies, contributing to improving production efficiency in industrial and mining facilities.
The Minister Al-Khorayef also met with the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, where discussions took place regarding opportunities to enhance economic relations, expand investment partnership horizons in the industrial and mining sectors, as well as ways to facilitate the access of Saudi exports to Kazakh markets.
These meetings are part of the official visit of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and exploring opportunities for exchanging experiences in the field of digital transformation and advanced technologies, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.