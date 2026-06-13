The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held two bilateral meetings in the Kazakh capital, Astana, with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Jaslan Madiyev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev. They discussed ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries and develop cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, industrial innovation, and mining, in the presence of the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer.

During his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, the two sides explored opportunities for exchanging experiences in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and stimulating innovation in the industrial and mining sectors, emphasizing the importance of modern technologies in enhancing the efficiency of both sectors and increasing their competitiveness, thereby maximizing their role in the economic development of the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in developing digital infrastructure and building an integrated system that supports innovation and accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies, contributing to improving production efficiency in industrial and mining facilities.

The Minister Al-Khorayef also met with the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, where discussions took place regarding opportunities to enhance economic relations, expand investment partnership horizons in the industrial and mining sectors, as well as ways to facilitate the access of Saudi exports to Kazakh markets.

These meetings are part of the official visit of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and exploring opportunities for exchanging experiences in the field of digital transformation and advanced technologies, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.