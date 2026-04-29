The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, confirmed that Arab countries did not call for war with Iran, but several of them sought to avoid it. Nevertheless, they were subjected to unjustified and illegal Iranian aggressive attacks, emphasizing their strong condemnation and rejection of any justifications for them.

Aboul Gheit stated during his speech at the Security Council's discussion session on the situation in the Middle East that the major crisis the region is experiencing should not divert the world's attention from the main and enduring cause of instability, which is the continued Israeli occupation of Palestine and other Arab lands.

He described Israeli policy as a "policy of continuous war," which keeps military confrontation ongoing on multiple fronts through the encroachment of lands in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and the unprecedented intensification of settlement in the West Bank, in addition to undermining the territorial integrity of Somalia and recognizing a separatist region contrary to Security Council resolutions and international law.

He pointed out that the "expansionist settlement" Israeli government lacks a genuine vision for peace and is working towards "continuous conflict," in a direction contrary to President Trump's 20-point plan, and in violation of the spirit and text of Security Council Resolution 2803, which opened a horizon towards a settlement based on the two-state solution.

Regarding Gaza, Aboul Gheit stated that Israel has drawn a new "yellow line" and is treating the ceasefire reached last October as a unilateral arrangement that does not bind it, affirming the Arab League's support for elements of Trump's plan related to early recovery, reconstruction, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the disarmament of "Hamas," calling for their implementation in a parallel and simultaneous manner.

He addressed the suffering of more than two million Palestinians living in tents without any prospect for reconstruction, noting the failure to activate the stability force in Gaza and the non-entry of the Gaza Management Committee as stipulated in Resolution 2803. He reiterated full support for UNRWA, calling for its protection instead of attempts to dismantle it.

As for the West Bank, Aboul Gheit warned of an Israeli plan to effectively annex it by accelerating settlement and financially strangling the Palestinian Authority by withholding clearance funds since last May, warning that these policies turn the two-state solution into a distant dream.

Regarding Lebanon, Aboul Gheit welcomed the U.S. President's announcement on April 16 of a ceasefire, affirming full support for the Lebanese government in regaining its sovereignty, and calling for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories to allow displaced persons to return to their villages.

He concluded his speech by emphasizing that "the illusion that military power alone achieves security is just an illusion," stressing that security comes from peace based on justice, not from weapons. He called on the Security Council to play an effective and real role in achieving justice and peace in the region.