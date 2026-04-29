أكد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، أن الدول العربية لم تدعُ إلى الحرب مع إيران، بل سعت عدة منها لتجنب وقوعها، ومع ذلك تعرضت لهجمات إيرانية عدوانية غير مبررة وغير قانونية، مشدداً على إدانتها بقوة ورفض أي تبريرات لها.
وقال أبو الغيط خلال كلمته في جلسة مجلس الأمن النقاشية حول الحالة في الشرق الأوسط، إن الأزمة الكبرى التي تعيشها المنطقة يجب ألا تحرف أنظار العالم عن السبب الرئيسي والمستديم لانعدام الاستقرار، وهو استمرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لفلسطين ولأراضٍ عربية أخرى.
ووصف أبو الغيط السياسة الإسرائيلية بأنها «سياسة الحرب المستمرة»، التي تبقي على المواجهة العسكرية قائمة على جبهات متعددة من خلال قضم الأراضي في غزة ولبنان وسورية، وتكثيف الاستيطان غير المسبوق في الضفة الغربية، إضافة إلى المساس بوحدة أراضي الصومال والاعتراف بإقليم انفصالي مخالف لقرارات مجلس الأمن والقانون الدولي.
وأشار إلى أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية «الاستيطانية التوسعية» تفتقر إلى رؤية حقيقية للسلام، وتعمل على «الصراع المستمر»، في اتجاه معاكس لخطة الرئيس ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة، ومخالفة لروح ونص قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803 الذي فتح أفقاً نحو تسوية على أساس حل الدولتين.
وبشأن غزة، قال أبو الغيط إن إسرائيل رسمت «خطاً أصفر» جديداً وتتعامل مع وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر الماضي كترتيب من جانب واحد لا يلزمها، مؤكداً تأييد الجامعة العربية عناصر خطة ترمب المتعلقة بالتعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ونزع سلاح «حماس»، مطالباً بتنفيذها بشكل متوازٍ ومتزامن.
وتطرق إلى معاناة أكثر من مليوني فلسطيني يعيشون في الخيام دون أفق لإعادة الإعمار، مشيراً إلى عدم تفعيل قوة الاستقرار في غزة وعدم دخول لجنة إدارة غزة كما نص عليه القرار 2803. وجدد الدعم الكامل لوكالة الأونروا، مطالباً بحمايتها بدلاً من محاولات تصفيتها.
أما في الضفة الغربية، فحذر أبو الغيط من مخطط إسرائيلي لضمها عملياً عبر تسريع الاستيطان وخنق السلطة الفلسطينية مالياً بحجز أموال المقاصة منذ مايو الماضي، محذراً من أن هذه السياسات تحول حل الدولتين إلى حلم بعيد المنال.
وبشأن لبنان، رحب أبو الغيط بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي في 16 أبريل الجاري عن وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً الدعم الكامل لحكومة لبنان في استعادة سيادتها، ومطالباً بانسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية لعودة النازحين إلى قراهم.
واختتم كلمته بالتأكيد على أن «الوهم القائم على أن القوة العسكرية تحقق الأمن لوحدها مجرد وهم»، مشدداً على أن الأمن يأتي من السلام القائم على العدل، وليس من السلاح. ودعا مجلس الأمن إلى اضطلاع بدور فعال وحقيقي لتحقيق العدالة والسلام في المنطقة.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, confirmed that Arab countries did not call for war with Iran, but several of them sought to avoid it. Nevertheless, they were subjected to unjustified and illegal Iranian aggressive attacks, emphasizing their strong condemnation and rejection of any justifications for them.
Aboul Gheit stated during his speech at the Security Council's discussion session on the situation in the Middle East that the major crisis the region is experiencing should not divert the world's attention from the main and enduring cause of instability, which is the continued Israeli occupation of Palestine and other Arab lands.
He described Israeli policy as a "policy of continuous war," which keeps military confrontation ongoing on multiple fronts through the encroachment of lands in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and the unprecedented intensification of settlement in the West Bank, in addition to undermining the territorial integrity of Somalia and recognizing a separatist region contrary to Security Council resolutions and international law.
He pointed out that the "expansionist settlement" Israeli government lacks a genuine vision for peace and is working towards "continuous conflict," in a direction contrary to President Trump's 20-point plan, and in violation of the spirit and text of Security Council Resolution 2803, which opened a horizon towards a settlement based on the two-state solution.
Regarding Gaza, Aboul Gheit stated that Israel has drawn a new "yellow line" and is treating the ceasefire reached last October as a unilateral arrangement that does not bind it, affirming the Arab League's support for elements of Trump's plan related to early recovery, reconstruction, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the disarmament of "Hamas," calling for their implementation in a parallel and simultaneous manner.
He addressed the suffering of more than two million Palestinians living in tents without any prospect for reconstruction, noting the failure to activate the stability force in Gaza and the non-entry of the Gaza Management Committee as stipulated in Resolution 2803. He reiterated full support for UNRWA, calling for its protection instead of attempts to dismantle it.
As for the West Bank, Aboul Gheit warned of an Israeli plan to effectively annex it by accelerating settlement and financially strangling the Palestinian Authority by withholding clearance funds since last May, warning that these policies turn the two-state solution into a distant dream.
Regarding Lebanon, Aboul Gheit welcomed the U.S. President's announcement on April 16 of a ceasefire, affirming full support for the Lebanese government in regaining its sovereignty, and calling for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories to allow displaced persons to return to their villages.
He concluded his speech by emphasizing that "the illusion that military power alone achieves security is just an illusion," stressing that security comes from peace based on justice, not from weapons. He called on the Security Council to play an effective and real role in achieving justice and peace in the region.