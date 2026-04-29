أكد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، أن الدول العربية لم تدعُ إلى الحرب مع إيران، بل سعت عدة منها لتجنب وقوعها، ومع ذلك تعرضت لهجمات إيرانية عدوانية غير مبررة وغير قانونية، مشدداً على إدانتها بقوة ورفض أي تبريرات لها.

وقال أبو الغيط خلال كلمته في جلسة مجلس الأمن النقاشية حول الحالة في الشرق الأوسط، إن الأزمة الكبرى التي تعيشها المنطقة يجب ألا تحرف أنظار العالم عن السبب الرئيسي والمستديم لانعدام الاستقرار، وهو استمرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لفلسطين ولأراضٍ عربية أخرى.

ووصف أبو الغيط السياسة الإسرائيلية بأنها «سياسة الحرب المستمرة»، التي تبقي على المواجهة العسكرية قائمة على جبهات متعددة من خلال قضم الأراضي في غزة ولبنان وسورية، وتكثيف الاستيطان غير المسبوق في الضفة الغربية، إضافة إلى المساس بوحدة أراضي الصومال والاعتراف بإقليم انفصالي مخالف لقرارات مجلس الأمن والقانون الدولي.

وأشار إلى أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية «الاستيطانية التوسعية» تفتقر إلى رؤية حقيقية للسلام، وتعمل على «الصراع المستمر»، في اتجاه معاكس لخطة الرئيس ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة، ومخالفة لروح ونص قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803 الذي فتح أفقاً نحو تسوية على أساس حل الدولتين.

وبشأن غزة، قال أبو الغيط إن إسرائيل رسمت «خطاً أصفر» جديداً وتتعامل مع وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر الماضي كترتيب من جانب واحد لا يلزمها، مؤكداً تأييد الجامعة العربية عناصر خطة ترمب المتعلقة بالتعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ونزع سلاح «حماس»، مطالباً بتنفيذها بشكل متوازٍ ومتزامن.

وتطرق إلى معاناة أكثر من مليوني فلسطيني يعيشون في الخيام دون أفق لإعادة الإعمار، مشيراً إلى عدم تفعيل قوة الاستقرار في غزة وعدم دخول لجنة إدارة غزة كما نص عليه القرار 2803. وجدد الدعم الكامل لوكالة الأونروا، مطالباً بحمايتها بدلاً من محاولات تصفيتها.

أما في الضفة الغربية، فحذر أبو الغيط من مخطط إسرائيلي لضمها عملياً عبر تسريع الاستيطان وخنق السلطة الفلسطينية مالياً بحجز أموال المقاصة منذ مايو الماضي، محذراً من أن هذه السياسات تحول حل الدولتين إلى حلم بعيد المنال.

وبشأن لبنان، رحب أبو الغيط بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي في 16 أبريل الجاري عن وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً الدعم الكامل لحكومة لبنان في استعادة سيادتها، ومطالباً بانسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية لعودة النازحين إلى قراهم.

واختتم كلمته بالتأكيد على أن «الوهم القائم على أن القوة العسكرية تحقق الأمن لوحدها مجرد وهم»، مشدداً على أن الأمن يأتي من السلام القائم على العدل، وليس من السلاح. ودعا مجلس الأمن إلى اضطلاع بدور فعال وحقيقي لتحقيق العدالة والسلام في المنطقة.