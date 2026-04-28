بلغ عدد المشتغلين في السعودية نحو 19.03 مليون مشتغل بنهاية الربع الرابع 2025، وذلك بحسب إحصاءات سوق العمل للهيئة العامة للإحصاء.


ووفقاً للبيانات، بلغ متوسط الأجر الشهري للمشتغلين السعوديين خلال الفترة 11.103 ريالات، فيما بلغ متوسط الأجر الشهري للأجانب 4131 ريالاً.


4.2 مليون عامل سعودي


وحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغ عدد الأجانب المشتغلين في السعودية نحو 14.8 مليون عامل، ما يمثل 78% من إجمالي المشتغلين، فيما بلغ عدد المشتغلين السعوديين 4.2 مليون عامل، وهو ما يعادل 22% من الإجمالي.


وحسب المستوى التعليمي، تصدر عدد المشتغلين السعوديين المتحصلين على شهادة بكالوريوس أو ما يعادلها خلال الفترة بنحو 39%.


وبخصوص الأجانب المشتغلين فقد كان نحو 26% منهم بمستوى التعليم المتوسط، و22% بمستوى التعليم الثانوي.


وفيما يخص المناطق الإدارية، تركز 46 % من إجمالي المشتغلين السعوديين بالمملكة في منطقة الرياض وبنحو 1.94 مليون مشتغل، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بنحو 18%، فمكة المكرمة 17%.


5.36 مليون عامل منزلي


وتمركز المشتغلون الأجانب باستثناء العمالة المنزلية في منطقة الرياض بنحو 5.36 مليون مشتغل.


وفيما يخص توزع عدد المشتغلين السعوديين بحسب فئات العمر، فقد أشارت نتائج المسح إلى أن أعلى نسبة كانت في الفئة العمرية ما بين 30 و34 سنة، أي ما نسبته 16% من إجمالي المشتغلين السعوديين، ما يعادل 711.2 ألف مشتغل.


فيما كانت أقل نسبة للمشتغلين السعوديين في الفئة العمرية التي تتجاوز سن 65 سنة وذلك بنحو 18 ألف مشتغل.


أما المشتغلون الأجانب في السعودية فكان أكثرهم متمركزاً في الفئة العمرية ما بين 25 و29 سنة، وذلك بنحو 2.03 مليون مشتغل، ما يمثل 20% من إجمالي المستغلين الأجانب بالمملكة.


يذكر أن المسح يشمل إجمالي المشتغلين في السعودية الخاضعين لأنظمة ولوائح التأمينات الاجتماعية، وأنظمة ولوائح الخدمة المدنية.