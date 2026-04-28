The number of employed individuals in Saudi Arabia reached approximately 19.03 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, according to labor market statistics from the General Authority for Statistics.



According to the data, the average monthly wage for Saudi workers during this period was 11,103 riyals, while the average monthly wage for foreigners was 4,131 riyals.



4.2 million Saudi workers



According to the Authority's data, the number of foreign workers employed in Saudi Arabia was approximately 14.8 million, representing 78% of the total employed, while the number of Saudi workers was 4.2 million, equivalent to 22% of the total.



In terms of educational level, the highest percentage of employed Saudis during this period held a bachelor's degree or its equivalent, accounting for about 39%.



Regarding foreign workers, around 26% of them had a secondary education level, and 22% had a high school education level.



As for the administrative regions, 46% of the total Saudi workers in the Kingdom were concentrated in the Riyadh region, with approximately 1.94 million workers, followed by the Eastern Province at about 18%, and Makkah at 17%.



5.36 million domestic workers



Foreign workers, excluding domestic labor, were concentrated in the Riyadh region, totaling approximately 5.36 million workers.



Regarding the distribution of Saudi workers by age groups, the survey results indicated that the highest percentage was in the age group between 30 and 34 years, accounting for 16% of the total Saudi workers, which equals 711.2 thousand workers.



The lowest percentage of Saudi workers was in the age group over 65 years, totaling about 18 thousand workers.



As for foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, most were concentrated in the age group between 25 and 29 years, totaling approximately 2.03 million workers, representing 20% of the total foreign workers in the Kingdom.



It is worth mentioning that the survey includes all employed individuals in Saudi Arabia who are subject to social insurance regulations and civil service regulations.