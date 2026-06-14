ساعات فاخرة تُذوَّب في الأسواق العالمية بعد قفزة الذهب التاريخية

The record rise in gold prices since last January has led to a notable phenomenon in the luxury watch markets; an increasing number of traders and investors have turned to melting down classic gold watches, as their metal value has become higher than their resale value.

More than ten traders, experts, and investment advisors confirmed that used luxury brands, such as (Omega) and (Tag Heuer) under the LVMH group, have been the most affected by this shift, as some of their models are now treated as raw gold rather than collectible watches.

A Typical Case

In a prominent example of this trend, British trader John White from (Gold Traders) melted down an 18-carat (Constellation) watch from the late 1970s that was in excellent condition, after its gold value reached about £5,750; which is 35% higher than its estimated auction value, which ranged between £4,000 and £4,500. White states, "This watch is not an exceptional case, but one of (dozens of watches) that I have melted down this year as demand for gold as an investment haven has surged."

A Transforming Market

James Lamdin, founder of the pre-owned watch unit Analog Shift under Watches of Switzerland, points out that melting operations are focused on modern used watches, in addition to classic models that are not considered rare or highly collectible, making their melting a more economically viable option.

This shift comes amid gold prices reaching a record level of $5,600 per ounce last January, driven by geopolitical and trade concerns, before stabilizing currently around $4,200; nearly double its average price in 2024. Reports from (Financial Times) and (Bloomberg) indicate that the melting wave is not limited to Europe but extends to markets in Asia and the Middle East, where demand for gold as a hedge has risen amid global economic disruptions.

Global Data

According to data from the World Gold Council, total gold recycling in the first quarter rose by 5% to reach 366 tons, while demand for gold jewelry surged by 31% in value to $47 billion. The council also expects gold prices this year to range between $5,400 and $6,300 per ounce; indicating continued pressures that drive the dismantling and melting of some luxury watches, especially as traders who resell them seek to cover costs and ensure a decent profit margin.

Declining Supply

Experts estimate that some old 18-carat gold watches contain between 60 to 120 grams of pure gold; making their metal value easily surpass their prices in the used watch market, especially those that are not considered rare or sought after by collectors. Global auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s have also noted a decline in the supply of classic gold watches, as part of them is being withdrawn from circulation and directed straight to melting.