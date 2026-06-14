أدى الارتفاع القياسي في أسعار الذهب، منذ يناير الماضي، إلى بروز ظاهرة لافتة في أسواق الساعات الفاخرة؛ حيث اتجه عدد متزايد من التجار والمستثمرين إلى صهر الساعات الكلاسيكية المصنوعة من الذهب، بعدما أصبحت قيمتها المعدنية أعلى من قيمتها عند إعادة البيع.

وأكد أكثر من عشرة تجار وخبراء ومستشارين استثماريين أن العلامات الفاخرة المستعملة، مثل (أوميجا) و(تاج هوير) التابعة لمجموعة LVMH، كانت الأكثر تأثرًا بهذا التحول، إذ باتت بعض طرزها تُعامل كذهب خام أكثر من كونها ساعات قابلة للاقتناء.

ساعات فاخرة تُذوَّب في الأسواق العالمية بعد قفزة الذهب التاريخية

حالة نموذجية

وفي مثال بارز على هذا التوجه، أقدم التاجر البريطاني جون وايت من شركة (جولد تريدرز) على صهر ساعة (كونستليشن) من عيار 18 قيراطًا تعود إلى أواخر السبعينيات وكانت بحالة ممتازة، بعدما بلغت قيمة الذهب فيها نحو 5750 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا؛ أي أعلى بنسبة 35% من قيمتها التقديرية في المزاد التي تراوحت بين 4000 و4500 جنيه. ويقول وايت "إن هذه الساعة ليست حالة استثنائية، بل واحدة من (عشرات الساعات) التي صهرها هذا العام مع تصاعد الطلب على الذهب كملاذ استثماري".

ساعات فاخرة تُذوَّب في الأسواق العالمية بعد قفزة الذهب التاريخية

سوق متحوّل

ويشير مؤسس وحدة الساعات المستعملة Analog Shift التابعة لشركة Watches of Switzerland جيمس لامدين إلى أن عمليات الصهر تتركز على الساعات الحديثة المستعملة، إضافة إلى الطرز الكلاسيكية التي لا تُعد قطعًا نادرة أو ذات قيمة تجميعية عالية، ما يجعل صهرها خيارًا اقتصاديًا أكثر جدوى.

وجاء هذا التحول في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الذهب إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 5600 دولار للأوقية في يناير الماضي، مدفوعًا بالمخاوف الجيوسياسية والتجارية، قبل أن يستقر حاليًا قرب 4200 دولار؛ أي ما يقارب ضعف متوسط سعره في عام 2024. وتشير تقارير (فايننشال تايمز) و(بلومبيرغ) إلى أن موجة الصهر لا تقتصر على أوروبا، بل تمتد إلى أسواق آسيا والشرق الأوسط، حيث ارتفع الطلب على الذهب كأداة تحوّط في ظل اضطرابات الاقتصاد العالمي.

ساعات فاخرة تُذوَّب في الأسواق العالمية بعد قفزة الذهب التاريخية

بيانات عالمية

وبحسب بيانات مجلس الذهب العالمي، ارتفع إجمالي إعادة تدوير الذهب في الربع الأول بنسبة 5% ليصل إلى 366 طنًا، فيما قفز الطلب على الحلي الذهبية 31% من حيث القيمة ليبلغ 47 مليار دولار. كما يتوقع المجلس أن يتراوح سعر الذهب هذا العام بين 5400 و6300 دولار للأوقية؛ ما يعني استمرار الضغوط التي تدفع نحو تفكيك وصهر بعض الساعات الفاخرة، خاصة أن المتعاملين الذين يعيدون بيعها يسعون لتغطية التكاليف وضمان هامش ربح مجزٍ.

معروض متراجع

وتشير تقديرات خبراء إلى أن بعض الساعات الذهبية القديمة من عيار 18 قيراطًا تحتوي على 60 إلى 120 غرامًا من الذهب الخالص؛ ما يجعل قيمتها المعدنية تتجاوز بسهولة أسعارها في سوق الساعات المستعملة، خصوصًا تلك التي لا تُعد قطعًا نادرة أو مطلوبة لدى هواة الجمع. كما لاحظت دور المزادات العالمية مثل Sotheby’s وChristie’s انخفاضًا في المعروض من الساعات الذهبية الكلاسيكية، إذ يُسحب جزء منها من التداول ويتجه مباشرة إلى الصهر.