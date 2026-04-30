تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، سفير اليابان لدى المملكة ياسوناري مورينو.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.