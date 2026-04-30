تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، سفير اليابان لدى المملكة ياسوناري مورينو.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaiichi, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception of the Japanese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Yasunari Morino, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.