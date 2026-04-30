Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaiichi, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception of the Japanese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Yasunari Morino, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.