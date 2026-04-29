الرابعة فجراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعلى غير عادته، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم(الأربعاء)، إيران بانها عاجزة عن توحيد صفوفها، ولا تعرف كيف توقع اتفاقاً غير نووي، بعد أن رفض مقترحاً قدمته طهران لفتح مضيق هرمز وتأجيل التفاوض بشأن القضايا النووية، مقابل رفع الحصار البحري عن موانئها.

لماذا الرابعة فجرا بتوقيت واشنطن ؟

وقال ترمب في منشور وضعه حسابه في منصة، «تروث سوشيال»، في الساعة 4:05 فجراً بتوقيت واشنطن العاصمة: «عليهم أن يصبحوا أكثر ذكاءً قريباً».

وأرفق المنشور بصورة له وهو يرتدي نظارات شمسية ويحمل مدفعاً رشاشاً، والدمار خلفه في أحد مدن إيران، وحملت الصورة عبارة «لا مزيد من الرجل اللطيف»، أو «عهد الرجل اللطيف انتهى».

يذكر أن ترمب عادة ما يبدأ يومه في الثامنة صباحاً تقريباً، بتوجيه رسائل سياسية على حسابه على المنصة المملوكة له، ولكن هذا المنشور جاء في توقيت غير معتاد.

وكان ترمب ألمح أمس الثلاثاء، إلى أن إيران عاجزة عن تحديد قيادتها، وقال في منشور على منصته: «إيران أبلغتنا للتو بأنها في حالة انهيار، وهي تريد منا فتح مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت ممكن، ريثما تحاول ترتيب وضع قيادتها (وأعتقد أنهم سيكونون قادرين على ذلك!)».

ترمب تلقى نصائح متباينة من مستشاريه

وكشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يتلقى نصائح متباينة بشأن خطواته القادمة في إيران، إذ يدعو بعض المسؤولين والمقربين منه مثل السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي جراهام، البيت الأبيض إلى مواصلة الضغط العسكري على طهران. فيما يبدي آخرون، بينهم رجال أعمال، قلقهم من أن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز أو اتساع نطاق الحرب قد يضر بالاقتصاد، ويشكل ضربة سياسية قاصمة مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر القادم.

وقال مسؤولون إن هذه الآراء كانت حاضرة بقوة في ذهن ترمب الإثنين، أثناء تقييمه للمقترح الإيراني بفتح مضيق هرمز وتأجيل القضايا النووية، مقابل فك الحصار البحري الأمريكي، وهو المقترح الذي رأى فيه مسؤولون «مساراً محتملاً لخفض التصعيد»، «رغم عيوبه». إلا أن الرئيس وفريقه للأمن القومي خلصوا إلى أن هذا المقترح كان سيحرم واشنطن من جزء من أوراق الضغط التي تستخدمها لانتزاع تنازلات نووية من إيران.

مواصلة الضغط الاقتصادي

وأكدت الإدارة الأمريكية مراراً أن أي اتفاق إطار لتحقيق سلام دائم يجب أن يتناول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، بما في ذلك وضع جداول زمنية للقيود المفروضة عليه.

ونقلت الصحيفة الأمريكية، الثلاثاء، ⁠عن ‌مسؤولين أمريكيين تأكيدهم أن الرئيس ​دونالد ترمب ⁠أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لفرض حصار ⁠مطول على إيران.

وقال التقرير إن ترمب فضل ​في اجتماعات عقدت في الآونة الأخيرة مواصلة الضغط ⁠على الاقتصاد الإيراني ​وصادرات ​النفط الإيرانية من خلال منع ‌الشحن من وإلى موانئها، ​وإنه يعتقد ⁠أن الخيارات ​الأخرى، بما في ⁠ذلك ‌استئناف القصف أو الانسحاب من الصراع، تنطوي ‌على مخاطر أكبر من الإبقاء على الحصار.

ترقب باكستاني لمقترج معدل

ورغم تعثر المفاوضات تتوقع باكستان أن تتلقى من طهران مقترحاً معدلا لإنهاء الحرب، خلال الأيام القادمة، بعدما رفض الرئيس النسخة الأخيرة من المقترح الإيراني. وأكد مسؤول باكستاني رفيع، الأربعاء، أن بلاده تعمل على تضييق الفجوات بين الطرفين الأمريكي والإيراني. وشدد على أن جهود الوساطة لم تتوقف، فيما كشف مسؤول إيراني أن روسيا قد تلعب دور الضامن لأي اتفاق محتمل مع أمريكا.