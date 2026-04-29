الرابعة فجراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعلى غير عادته، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم(الأربعاء)، إيران بانها عاجزة عن توحيد صفوفها، ولا تعرف كيف توقع اتفاقاً غير نووي، بعد أن رفض مقترحاً قدمته طهران لفتح مضيق هرمز وتأجيل التفاوض بشأن القضايا النووية، مقابل رفع الحصار البحري عن موانئها.
لماذا الرابعة فجرا بتوقيت واشنطن ؟
وقال ترمب في منشور وضعه حسابه في منصة، «تروث سوشيال»، في الساعة 4:05 فجراً بتوقيت واشنطن العاصمة: «عليهم أن يصبحوا أكثر ذكاءً قريباً».
وأرفق المنشور بصورة له وهو يرتدي نظارات شمسية ويحمل مدفعاً رشاشاً، والدمار خلفه في أحد مدن إيران، وحملت الصورة عبارة «لا مزيد من الرجل اللطيف»، أو «عهد الرجل اللطيف انتهى».
يذكر أن ترمب عادة ما يبدأ يومه في الثامنة صباحاً تقريباً، بتوجيه رسائل سياسية على حسابه على المنصة المملوكة له، ولكن هذا المنشور جاء في توقيت غير معتاد.
وكان ترمب ألمح أمس الثلاثاء، إلى أن إيران عاجزة عن تحديد قيادتها، وقال في منشور على منصته: «إيران أبلغتنا للتو بأنها في حالة انهيار، وهي تريد منا فتح مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت ممكن، ريثما تحاول ترتيب وضع قيادتها (وأعتقد أنهم سيكونون قادرين على ذلك!)».
ترمب تلقى نصائح متباينة من مستشاريه
وكشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يتلقى نصائح متباينة بشأن خطواته القادمة في إيران، إذ يدعو بعض المسؤولين والمقربين منه مثل السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي جراهام، البيت الأبيض إلى مواصلة الضغط العسكري على طهران. فيما يبدي آخرون، بينهم رجال أعمال، قلقهم من أن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز أو اتساع نطاق الحرب قد يضر بالاقتصاد، ويشكل ضربة سياسية قاصمة مع اقتراب انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر القادم.
وقال مسؤولون إن هذه الآراء كانت حاضرة بقوة في ذهن ترمب الإثنين، أثناء تقييمه للمقترح الإيراني بفتح مضيق هرمز وتأجيل القضايا النووية، مقابل فك الحصار البحري الأمريكي، وهو المقترح الذي رأى فيه مسؤولون «مساراً محتملاً لخفض التصعيد»، «رغم عيوبه». إلا أن الرئيس وفريقه للأمن القومي خلصوا إلى أن هذا المقترح كان سيحرم واشنطن من جزء من أوراق الضغط التي تستخدمها لانتزاع تنازلات نووية من إيران.
مواصلة الضغط الاقتصادي
وأكدت الإدارة الأمريكية مراراً أن أي اتفاق إطار لتحقيق سلام دائم يجب أن يتناول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، بما في ذلك وضع جداول زمنية للقيود المفروضة عليه.
ونقلت الصحيفة الأمريكية، الثلاثاء، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين تأكيدهم أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لفرض حصار مطول على إيران.
وقال التقرير إن ترمب فضل في اجتماعات عقدت في الآونة الأخيرة مواصلة الضغط على الاقتصاد الإيراني وصادرات النفط الإيرانية من خلال منع الشحن من وإلى موانئها، وإنه يعتقد أن الخيارات الأخرى، بما في ذلك استئناف القصف أو الانسحاب من الصراع، تنطوي على مخاطر أكبر من الإبقاء على الحصار.
ترقب باكستاني لمقترج معدل
ورغم تعثر المفاوضات تتوقع باكستان أن تتلقى من طهران مقترحاً معدلا لإنهاء الحرب، خلال الأيام القادمة، بعدما رفض الرئيس النسخة الأخيرة من المقترح الإيراني. وأكد مسؤول باكستاني رفيع، الأربعاء، أن بلاده تعمل على تضييق الفجوات بين الطرفين الأمريكي والإيراني. وشدد على أن جهود الوساطة لم تتوقف، فيما كشف مسؤول إيراني أن روسيا قد تلعب دور الضامن لأي اتفاق محتمل مع أمريكا.
At four in the morning local time, and contrary to his usual behavior, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran today (Wednesday) of being unable to unite its ranks and not knowing how to sign a non-nuclear agreement after rejecting a proposal from Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and postpone negotiations on nuclear issues in exchange for lifting the naval blockade on its ports.
Why four in the morning Washington time?
Trump stated in a post on his account on the platform "Truth Social" at 4:05 AM Washington D.C. time: "They need to get smarter soon."
The post was accompanied by a picture of him wearing sunglasses and holding a machine gun, with destruction behind him in one of Iran's cities, and the image carried the phrase "No more Mr. Nice Guy," or "The era of the nice guy is over."
It is noted that Trump usually starts his day around eight in the morning by sending political messages on his account on the platform he owns, but this post came at an unusual time.
Trump hinted yesterday, Tuesday, that Iran is unable to determine its leadership, stating in a post on his platform: "Iran just told us that they are collapsing, and they want us to open the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible while they try to sort out their leadership (and I believe they will be able to do that!)."
Trump received mixed advice from his advisors
The Wall Street Journal revealed that President Donald Trump is receiving mixed advice regarding his next steps in Iran, as some officials and close associates, such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, are urging the White House to continue military pressure on Tehran. Meanwhile, others, including businessmen, express concern that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz or an escalation of the war could harm the economy and deal a devastating political blow as the midterm elections approach in November.
Officials stated that these opinions were strongly on Trump's mind on Monday while he was evaluating the Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and postpone nuclear issues in exchange for lifting the U.S. naval blockade, a proposal that officials saw as "a potential path to de-escalation," "despite its flaws." However, the president and his national security team concluded that this proposal would deprive Washington of part of the leverage it uses to extract nuclear concessions from Iran.
Continuing economic pressure
The U.S. administration has repeatedly confirmed that any framework agreement for achieving lasting peace must address the Iranian nuclear program, including setting timelines for the restrictions imposed on it.
The American newspaper reported on Tuesday that U.S. officials confirmed that President Donald Trump instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.
The report stated that Trump preferred in recent meetings to continue pressure on the Iranian economy and Iranian oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports, and he believes that other options, including resuming bombing or withdrawing from the conflict, involve greater risks than maintaining the blockade.
Pakistani anticipation for a revised proposal
Despite the stalled negotiations, Pakistan expects to receive a revised proposal from Tehran to end the war in the coming days after the president rejected the latest version of the Iranian proposal. A senior Pakistani official confirmed on Wednesday that his country is working to narrow the gaps between the American and Iranian sides. He emphasized that mediation efforts have not stopped, while an Iranian official revealed that Russia may play a guarantor role for any potential agreement with America.