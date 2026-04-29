At four in the morning local time, and contrary to his usual behavior, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran today (Wednesday) of being unable to unite its ranks and not knowing how to sign a non-nuclear agreement after rejecting a proposal from Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and postpone negotiations on nuclear issues in exchange for lifting the naval blockade on its ports.

Why four in the morning Washington time?

Trump stated in a post on his account on the platform "Truth Social" at 4:05 AM Washington D.C. time: "They need to get smarter soon."

The post was accompanied by a picture of him wearing sunglasses and holding a machine gun, with destruction behind him in one of Iran's cities, and the image carried the phrase "No more Mr. Nice Guy," or "The era of the nice guy is over."

It is noted that Trump usually starts his day around eight in the morning by sending political messages on his account on the platform he owns, but this post came at an unusual time.

Trump hinted yesterday, Tuesday, that Iran is unable to determine its leadership, stating in a post on his platform: "Iran just told us that they are collapsing, and they want us to open the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible while they try to sort out their leadership (and I believe they will be able to do that!)."

Trump received mixed advice from his advisors

The Wall Street Journal revealed that President Donald Trump is receiving mixed advice regarding his next steps in Iran, as some officials and close associates, such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, are urging the White House to continue military pressure on Tehran. Meanwhile, others, including businessmen, express concern that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz or an escalation of the war could harm the economy and deal a devastating political blow as the midterm elections approach in November.

Officials stated that these opinions were strongly on Trump's mind on Monday while he was evaluating the Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and postpone nuclear issues in exchange for lifting the U.S. naval blockade, a proposal that officials saw as "a potential path to de-escalation," "despite its flaws." However, the president and his national security team concluded that this proposal would deprive Washington of part of the leverage it uses to extract nuclear concessions from Iran.

Continuing economic pressure

The U.S. administration has repeatedly confirmed that any framework agreement for achieving lasting peace must address the Iranian nuclear program, including setting timelines for the restrictions imposed on it.

The American newspaper reported on Tuesday that U.S. officials confirmed that President Donald Trump instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.

The report stated that Trump preferred in recent meetings to continue pressure on the Iranian economy and Iranian oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports, and he believes that other options, including resuming bombing or withdrawing from the conflict, involve greater risks than maintaining the blockade.

Pakistani anticipation for a revised proposal

Despite the stalled negotiations, Pakistan expects to receive a revised proposal from Tehran to end the war in the coming days after the president rejected the latest version of the Iranian proposal. A senior Pakistani official confirmed on Wednesday that his country is working to narrow the gaps between the American and Iranian sides. He emphasized that mediation efforts have not stopped, while an Iranian official revealed that Russia may play a guarantor role for any potential agreement with America.