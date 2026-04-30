Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, in which he expressed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom regarding the current situations in the region.

The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and addressed several topics of mutual interest.

Attending the reception were Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Director General of the General Administration of African Countries, Saqr Al-Qurashi.