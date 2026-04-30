تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية رواندا بول كاغامي، أعرب فيها عن تضامن بلاده مع المملكة في الأوضاع الحالية التي تمر بها المنطقة.

تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية رواندا أوليفييه ندوهونغيريهي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال مناقشة العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، ووكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للدول الأفريقية صقر القرشي.