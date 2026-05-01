أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية حظر سفر مواطني دولة الإمارات إلى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، والجمهورية اللبنانية، وجمهورية العراق، ودعت جميع المواطنين المتواجدين في هذه الدول إلى سرعة المغادرة والعودة إلى دولة الإمارات في أقرب وقت، نظراً إلى التطورات الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة.

وأهابت بالمواطنين المتواجدين في إيران ولبنان والعراق التواصل معها عبر الرقم: 97180044444+، وذلك في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية التي تتخذها للحفاظ على سلامة مواطنيها.