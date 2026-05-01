The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban for UAE citizens to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq. It urged all citizens currently in these countries to leave and return to the UAE as soon as possible, due to the current developments in the region.

It called on citizens in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact it at the number: +97180044444, as part of the precautionary measures it is taking to ensure the safety of its citizens.