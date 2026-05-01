أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية حظر سفر مواطني دولة الإمارات إلى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، والجمهورية اللبنانية، وجمهورية العراق، ودعت جميع المواطنين المتواجدين في هذه الدول إلى سرعة المغادرة والعودة إلى دولة الإمارات في أقرب وقت، نظراً إلى التطورات الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة.
وأهابت بالمواطنين المتواجدين في إيران ولبنان والعراق التواصل معها عبر الرقم: 97180044444+، وذلك في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية التي تتخذها للحفاظ على سلامة مواطنيها.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban for UAE citizens to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq. It urged all citizens currently in these countries to leave and return to the UAE as soon as possible, due to the current developments in the region.
It called on citizens in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact it at the number: +97180044444, as part of the precautionary measures it is taking to ensure the safety of its citizens.